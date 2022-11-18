Read full article on original website
County officials preparing for expected recount
Cascade County Commissioners have scheduled a special meeting for 4 p.m. Nov. 22 to discuss planning for the expected recount in the clerk and recorder’s election. The county canvas board, which typically includes three elected officials, this year included two elected officials and one county staff member from the elections office, met on Nov. 18 to conduct the canvas and certify the election results.
10 Smallest Towns in Montana Ranked By Size
People come from all around the country to vacation and live in Montana. Questions come to Montanans about cars, internet, horses, and even paved streets. With a population density around seven per square mile people can visit some the smallest places in our state without even knowing it. Some places are sometimes kept so secret that they still subscribe to satellite internet and only the toughest and most compact plows can clear a way for you to visit them.
Court order changes wolf hunting season near Glacier, Yellowstone
HELENA – On Tuesday, a District Court in Lewis and Clark County issued a temporary restraining order impacting some of Montana’s wolf hunting and trapping regulations. The changes go into effect immediately. The order does not affect seasons in other Wildlife Management Units in Region 1 (Northwest Montana). The changes outlined in the temporary restraining order are as follows: Reinstitutes wolf management units (WMU) 110, 313, and 316 as they existed in the 2020 wolf regulations. WMU 110 borders Glacier National Park and WMUs 313 and 316 are north of Yellowstone National Park Reinstitutes the quotas for WMU 110, 313, 316 as they existed...
Construction update: Great Falls Civic Center
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After a piece of the civic center fell to the ground a few years back, the city of Great Falls knew they had to update the building and preserve the historic presence of the building. While it seems like construction has been going on forever, there...
Dramatic Gas Price Reduction Could Continue Through Christmas
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In case you haven’t noticed, the price of regular unleaded gas has been falling dramatically over the past few weeks, and those reductions could continue through the holidays into the new year. KGVO News spoke to Gas Buddy Analyst Patrick DeHaan early Monday morning...
Evelyn Agnes Asdzaa Robertson
GREAT FALLS — Evelyn Agnes Asdzaa Robertson was born October 25, 2022 to parents Sierra Webster-Robertson and Derek Robertson. She weighed 5lbs 5oz and was 18.5 inches long. She joins her big brother, Lance. Grandparents are Frances Skare and Wallace Shorty of Pablo; and Twyla Robertson of Indiana; and...
Ryan Zimmerman Has Dropped the Price on His Great Falls Estate
Attention, bargain shoppers—Black Friday has started early. You can now buy Ryan Zimmerman’s Great Falls estate for the discounted price of…$7.495 million. That’s right, the former Nationals player dropped the price on his 13,232-square-foot home by $400,000. The house, listed by TTR Sotheby’s, initially went on the market in August for $7.9 million. Zimmerman originally purchased it in 2012 for $3.9 million.
