Sharon L. Richards
Sharon L. Richards, loving mother and grandmother passed away on Oct. 14, 2022, after battling Parkinson’s in South Florida where she has resided for the last 10 years. Sharon was born Oct. 31, 1942, in Baraboo, Wisconsin. She married Darrel Jensen in 1962 and moved to Libby in 1962 where her mother Ada Richards and her siblings lived. Sharon worked for the county Sheriff’s department off and on from 1980-1994, then for the Justice of the Peace until 2011. She had many friends in Libby and Troy that adored her all the years she spent there. She loved fishing, hiking, camping and most of all her family!! Sharon is survived by her loving children and grandchildren, including Tammy Jensen-Field (husband Tylor), daughter Shannon Jensen, David Jensen (wife Shelley), sons Matt, Marc, Mitch, Morgan and Adam. Also, Chris Jensen (wife Maite’) kids Nathan and Carly, Carla Russo (husband Robert Russo passed away in 2016), sons Austin and Christopher and several great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held in Libby in June, 2023.
William (Bill) Stewart Lamey
William (Bill) Stewart Lamey was born Feb. 16, 1933 in Libby, Montana, to Virginia Williams and John Lamey. He passed away at his home on Oct. 31, 2022 with family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, son Randy Lamey, wives Anita Baeth and Viona Williams, his brother Alan and sister Betty. He is survived by his daughter, Connie Klein, six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and his companion Myrna Boswell. Bill served his country in the U.S. Navy and the Army National guard. He had many interests, including sailing, ranching, listening to music, just to name a few. His biggest love was being on the water and his horses. He had a vast knowledge and love of Libby’s history. You will find many of his pictures in Jeff Gruber books. He made a deep impression on a lot of people. We will miss him, his sense of humor and witty remarks.
Daniel Gawain Waters
Daniel Gawain Waters, 78, of Libby passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, of natural causes. He was born Dec. 8, 1943, in Tacoma, Washington, to Gerald R. and Marguerite (Ward) Waters. He was raised in the Tacoma, Washington, area and worked in various saw mills throughout Washington and as a longshoreman in Seattle. He thoroughly enjoyed televised football. Daniel was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Waters; his parents; daughter, Korina S. Vermilya; and some siblings. Survivors include his son, Nathaniel D. Waters of Kettle Falls, Washington; granddaughter TrueDarlin Vermilya of Glasgow, Scotland; brother Kenneth Waters of Troy; former spouse, Sharon Vermilya of Kettle Falls, Washington; and other nieces and nephews. No public services are planned. Arrangements are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby, Montana. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.
Robert Dale Basham
Robert Dale Basham, 87, passed away on Nov. 7, 2022, in Libby. He was born Feb. 11, 1935, in Troy to William and Alice (Vandyke) Basham. He was raised around Milnor Lake and attended the Troy school. Robert married Joan Countryman on Dec. 8, 1952, and they had four children. Robert and Joan were long time members of the Troy Grange. They enjoyed square dancing and spending time with fellow grange members. Robert made his living as a Master Diesel Mechanic, working all across the northwest until moving to Alaska. After his retirement, Robert and Joan split their time between Oregon...
Murder victim's mother wants killer to remain behind bars
A convicted child killer whose crime shocked Libby nearly 40 years ago is seeking parole. Robert George Hornback, 58, is a name that long-time Libby residents would prefer to forget. He was convicted of brutally killing 8-year-old Ryan VanLuchene on Aug. 31, 1987. But the felon will appear before the Montana Board of Pardons and Parole on Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Deer Lodge in a bid for his freedom. VanLuchene’s mother, 75-year-old Jane Weber, is working to make sure the killer of her son remains in custody. “I know he’d do it again,” Weber said in a recent phone interview with The Western News. The...
Legals for November, 22 2022
Notice of intent to sell contents of storage unit #9 belonging to Tabetha Trask. Saturday, November 26, 2022 @ 1pm. Mountain Storage 609 Mineral Ave - Troy, MT 59935 Published In The Western News November 18 & 22, 2022. MNAXLP
Libby couple works hard to get their bucks
Libby residents Dorian Boling and Scott Hanson are each having a hunting season to remember. The couple has bagged five deer, including two large mule deer bucks, and had experiences they’ll never forget. “The big ones are out there, you just gotta go ‘em,” Boling said. Boling tagged her buck near where her husband got his. She also said they weren't hunting in the trophy area, which includes part of Hunter District 103. The couple has more than earned their largest mulies, both 5x5 bucks. Boling bagged her buck on Nov. 6 while Hanson took his on Nov. 14. It was quite the kickoff...
Youths learn hunting skills at Libby Dam Hunt
Six area youths learned hunting skills and shared their passion for the outdoors at the Libby Dam Youth Hunt last month. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosted the annual event on the opening weekend of the general rifle season, Oct. 19-21. The youths, accompanied by their mentors, successfully harvested two whitetail bucks. These three days were filled with camaraderie, campfire stories, and shared passion for the outdoors. There was a special presentation on stewardship and safety practices while hunting and game species identification was made by Game Warden Sawyer Johnson. This annual event was made possible by an outpouring of community support. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Libby Dam Cooperative Association partnered with several area businesses and individuals as well as the Kootenai National Forest, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks.
Libby honors its military veterans
Libby area schools and various groups, including the Kootenai Valley Quilt Guild, honored its military veterans at multiple events last week. The guild presented about two dozen to area veterans. The Quilts of Valor Foundation began in 2003 with a dream of providing comfort and healing to service members and veterans through quilts. Since 2003, over 300,000 quilts have been awarded. The Kootenai Valley Quilt Guild has partnered with the Libby VFW to provide quilts to local veterans. Libby Christian Church hosted the Kootenai Valley Christian Church's annual veteran's salute. Veterans of the U.S. Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines and Navy were recognized. Also, Libby...
Libby woman pleads guilty to meth possession
A Libby woman with a history of drug offenses pleaded guilty to one felony charge of possessing methamphetamine. Christine Renae Quinn, 52, was charged after a March 26 incident in Libby. She appeared in Lincoln County District Court on Monday, Nov. 7 and entered her plea, which District Court Judge Matt Cuffe accepted. He scheduled her sentencing for Jan. 3, 2023. According to court documents, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies were monitoring suspected drug deals on March 26 happening at various casinos in Libby. At one point they allegedly saw Jamie Ray Abrahamson, 42, get into a vehicle of a suspected drug dealer....
Sale of Asa Wood Elementary delayed for more cleanup work
Although the clean up of Asa Wood Elementary School was scheduled to be finished in October, the discovery of more materials containing asbestos in the west wing put the project over budget and over due. School officials project the project will now finish in December. The additional $139,000 in clean up will be paid for by the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). The same contractors and equipment will be used to finish the job. The DEQ is the lead on operations and maintenance of the Libby Asbestos Superfund Site, with the exception of the mine site and railroad site. Asa Wood, which the...
Bike thief sentenced for theft
A Lincoln County man who pleaded guilty earlier this fall in district court to stealing an expensive mountain bike received a suspended sentence on Monday, Nov. 7. District Judge Matt Cuffe accepted the plea of 37-year-old Brenton Keith Erickson on Sept. 26 and then gave him a 5-year suspended sentence. Erickson received credit for time he has been lodged in the Lincoln County Detention Center. Erickson, who appeared in person in jail garb, originally faced felony theft and attempted escape charges as well as a count of misdemeanor obstructing an officer. The escape and obstruction charges were dismissed as part of a...
Jury finds Eureka man not guilty in domestic incident
A Eureka man who faced burglary and partner or family member assault charges was found not guilty by a jury last week in Lincoln County District Court. Authorities had accused Benjamin Joseph Brown, 43, of breaking into his girlfriend’s home in December 2021. But jurors, who deliberated for less than one hour, came back with a not guilty verdict on Thursday, Nov. 10. According to court documents, Deputy County Attorney Jeffrey Zwang called Brown’s girlfriend and two officers from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office - Detective Dan Holskey and Deputy Clint Heintz. Public defenders Keenan Gallagher and Liam Gallagher called a character witness...
Libby House of Horrors provides food bank donation
The Libby Food Bank received $501.51 and 16 grocery bags of canned goods that were raised during the Libby House of Horror held at the Mercantile over the Halloween holiday. The food bank is appreciative of the donors and the Backen family for hosting the event.
Jerry Mason Jenks
Jerry Mason Jenks, passed away at the age of 81. Our dear sweet Jerry passed on Sept. 27, 2022, with his caregiver angels from Home Sweet Home in Eureka and his family by his side. He is now free to go for a walk with his Bonnie. Jerry was born on July 25, 1941, to Harold and Luella (Olson) Jenks in Williams, Minnesota. He was the youngest of five children. Jerry married the love of his life Bonnie Vesta Pennington on Sept. 1, 1962. They had a son Robin Mason Jenks on June 6, 1963 (The Honeymoon Baby), naming him after his...
Concerns over local ambulance service
When my wife was in the emergency room a few weeks ago we were told she may have to be transported to the Kalispell hospital. Then we were informed she would have to wait for an ambulance to come from Bonners Ferry, Idaho, or Sandpoint, Idaho, or come from Kalispell to pick her up and transport her back to the Kalispell hospital. We were told the Libby Volunteer Ambulance can no longer transport patients to Kalispell. If the ambulance and the emergency room personnel are having issues, please work them out for the people of Libby. Maybe the hospital could put an article in The Western News so the people of Libby could be informed of this issue. William Johnson, Libby
Area man sentenced for drug conviction
A Columbia Falls man facing drug charges in Lincoln County after a traffic stop in June near Fortine pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 7. Jasper Marten Howell, 45, pleaded guilty in district court to misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of felony possession of dangerous drugs was dismissed as a result of a plea agreement. Howell appeared on video from the Recovery Centers of Montana in Columbia Falls for his arraignment earlier this summer. But Howell was in court when Flathead County District Judge Amy Eddy gave him a 6-month suspended sentence. He received credit for spending 14...
Shakespeare in Parks returns to Libby on Nov. 11
Montana Shakespeare in the Parks continues its 50th anniversary season with a long-awaited winter production of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) - Revised. After regrettably postponing their tour last winter of this same production, the staff and cast of MSIP are excited to finally be bringing this energy-packed, keep-you-on-your-toes comedy to the stage. “Though we were all disappointed to have to postpone last year’s winter tour, what we missed the most was all of you,” said Kevin Asselin, Executive Artistic Director. “Shakespeare has always been about the community for us, and that still holds true in our 50th season!...
Troy log furniture maker pleads guilty to theft
A Troy man accused of defrauding several people after allegedly failing to build log furniture after taking their orders or not refunding their money has pleaded guilty. According to court documents, Steven Edward Grable, 56, the owner of Montana Custom Log Furniture, entered a plea on Oct. 20 to one felony count of theft in a common scheme in Lincoln County District Court. Grable was originally charged with felony theft, but according to an amended charging document filed Sept. 29 by Lincoln County Attorney Marcia Boris, two more charges were alleged, including theft in a common scheme and deceptive practices in...
Two Troy men die in fatal traffic crash near Libby
Two Troy residents died in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon on a snow-covered U.S. 2 west of Libby. According to Montana Highway Patrol, a 67-year-old man from Honolulu, Hawaii, was driving a Dodge R15 east toward Libby at about 2:23 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and collided head-on with a Chevy Cruze in the westbound lane. The driver of the Cruze, a 69-year-old man from Troy, died at the scene. A passenger in the Cruze, an 87-year-old man from Troy, died later at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center. The man from Hawaii was injured and also taken to Cabinet Peaks Medical Center. According to MHP Trooper Virgil Sadewasser, the man from Hawaii was wearing a seat belt. The men from Troy were not wearing seat belts. Alcohol, drugs or speed were not factors in the crash, according to MHP.
