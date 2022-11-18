When my wife was in the emergency room a few weeks ago we were told she may have to be transported to the Kalispell hospital. Then we were informed she would have to wait for an ambulance to come from Bonners Ferry, Idaho, or Sandpoint, Idaho, or come from Kalispell to pick her up and transport her back to the Kalispell hospital. We were told the Libby Volunteer Ambulance can no longer transport patients to Kalispell. If the ambulance and the emergency room personnel are having issues, please work them out for the people of Libby. Maybe the hospital could put an article in The Western News so the people of Libby could be informed of this issue. William Johnson, Libby

