KVAL
Unclear if Oregon voter-approved gun control measure will hold up in court, expert says
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon voters passed Measure 114 by a slim margin this past election: 50.7% to 49.3%. Before people can buy a gun, they will be required to get a permit issued by police, take a training course and undergo a criminal background check. The measure also bans...
KVAL
Gov. Brown pardons past simple marijuana possession offenses for over 45,000 Oregonians
Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday she would be pardoning past simple marijuana possession offenses for an estimated 45,000 people across the state. The move will forgive more than $14 million in fines and fees linked to prior offenses. The pardon applies to Oregon convictions for possession of an ounce or...
KVAL
Crab quality delays season open
Along Oregon's coast, commercial crabbers will wait a few weeks longer than expected to make their first catch of the season. It has to do with crab quality. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced Friday that commercial crabbers could expect a delay to the December 1 open of Dungeness crab season.
KVAL
Millions in unemployment benefits improperly allocated, state audit finds
BALTIMORE (WBFF/TND) — A state audit of Maryland's unemployment benefits system found millions of dollars of benefits were improperly allocated during the pandemic (and the years immediately preceding it). The audit covered April 17, 2017, through November 15, 2020. The Maryland Department of Labor's Division of Unemployment Insurance (DUI)...
KVAL
Total enrollment down this fall at Oregon public colleges and universities
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Several public colleges and universities in Oregon are seeing empty desks as fall enrollment dwindles. The state's Higher Education Coordinating Commission reports that though enrollment has begun to stabilize, statewide enrollment is still lower than it was before the pandemic. And some schools continue to see a decline in student numbers.
KVAL
Emergency SNAP benefits continue in December
Increased emergency SNAP benefits are to continue through December, says the Oregon Department of Human Services. ODHS says approximately 426,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $70-million in extra food benefits December, in addition to their regular benefits. “We know that many rely on these additional emergency food benefits to get...
KVAL
Geologists: Cluster of earthquakes common off Oregon coast
COOS BAY, Ore. — When the earth shakes off the Oregon coast, geologists say it's a reminder to be prepared. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, last week dozens of earthquakes rumbled near the Blanco Fracture Zone in a matter of days. The Zone runs at a northwesterly angle...
