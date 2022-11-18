ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Crab quality delays season open

Along Oregon's coast, commercial crabbers will wait a few weeks longer than expected to make their first catch of the season. It has to do with crab quality. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced Friday that commercial crabbers could expect a delay to the December 1 open of Dungeness crab season.
Millions in unemployment benefits improperly allocated, state audit finds

BALTIMORE (WBFF/TND) — A state audit of Maryland's unemployment benefits system found millions of dollars of benefits were improperly allocated during the pandemic (and the years immediately preceding it). The audit covered April 17, 2017, through November 15, 2020. The Maryland Department of Labor's Division of Unemployment Insurance (DUI)...
Total enrollment down this fall at Oregon public colleges and universities

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Several public colleges and universities in Oregon are seeing empty desks as fall enrollment dwindles. The state's Higher Education Coordinating Commission reports that though enrollment has begun to stabilize, statewide enrollment is still lower than it was before the pandemic. And some schools continue to see a decline in student numbers.
Emergency SNAP benefits continue in December

Increased emergency SNAP benefits are to continue through December, says the Oregon Department of Human Services. ODHS says approximately 426,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $70-million in extra food benefits December, in addition to their regular benefits. “We know that many rely on these additional emergency food benefits to get...
Geologists: Cluster of earthquakes common off Oregon coast

COOS BAY, Ore. — When the earth shakes off the Oregon coast, geologists say it's a reminder to be prepared. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, last week dozens of earthquakes rumbled near the Blanco Fracture Zone in a matter of days. The Zone runs at a northwesterly angle...
