ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Game Haus

Fantasy Football Defenses to Stream Week 12

One of the biggest strategies in fantasy football is streaming defenses. Each week owners will look at matchups and make waiver wire acquisitions to find their starting defense. Here are fantasy football defenses to stream in week 12. (Note: All defenses mentioned are owned in less than 50 percent of ESPN leagues. Stats from before Monday Night Football)
The Game Haus

NFL Week 12 Picks Against the Spread

Buffalo Bills (-9) at Detroit Lions. The Bills just defeated the Browns by eight in Detroit and will play in Detroit again this week. After getting things back on track, they should be able to win and cover against the Lions, who have won three games in a row. Pick:...
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit absolutely slammed Tennessee by picking Vanderbilt to beat them this weekend

ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Vols can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Game Haus

College Football Week 13 News and Notes

The college football season is here. Every week, different news and notes will pop up, which will affect what happens on the field and off it. Here are the college football week 13 news and notes. Hendon Hooker Out for Season with Torn ACL. Heisman contender Hendon Hooker tore his...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Game Haus

2023 OWL Offseason Roster and Free Agency Tracker

The Overwatch offseason is here and the madness is just getting starting. OWL offseason roster changes are some of the most exciting bits of news during the long drought of games. Some players step away, some players find a new home, and sadly some players fail to get a second chance in the big leagues. Anything can happen in these strange times, but with a 2023 OWL Offseason roster and free agency tracker, people can keep up with the constant flow of new information.
The Game Haus

College Football Playoff Bracketology November 20

Each week teams will be fighting for position in an effort to make the College Football Playoff. The teams will be ranked each week, but what matters most is who they have played and beaten already on the field. Preseason rankings will not be taken into consideration here. Here is College Football Playoff Bracketology November 20.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy