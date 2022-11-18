Read full article on original website
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
Bills share mixed emotions about playing on Thanksgiving Day
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — For the third time in four years, the Bills will play on Thanksgiving Day, but this time, they’ve got the early slot. The 12:30 game against the Lions. Which means that, although they’ll be working on Thanksgiving, they might not have to miss it. “It will be cool to get […]
Fantasy Football Defenses to Stream Week 12
One of the biggest strategies in fantasy football is streaming defenses. Each week owners will look at matchups and make waiver wire acquisitions to find their starting defense. Here are fantasy football defenses to stream in week 12. (Note: All defenses mentioned are owned in less than 50 percent of ESPN leagues. Stats from before Monday Night Football)
NFL Week 12 Picks Against the Spread
Buffalo Bills (-9) at Detroit Lions. The Bills just defeated the Browns by eight in Detroit and will play in Detroit again this week. After getting things back on track, they should be able to win and cover against the Lions, who have won three games in a row. Pick:...
CBS Sports
Florida withdraws scholarship offer to QB Marcus Stokes after video surfaces of him rapping racial slur
The University of Florida withdrew a scholarship offer for Nease High School (Fla.) quarterback Marcus Stokes on Sunday after he posted a video on social media of him rapping along to a song using a racial slur. Sports Illustrated reported that Stokes can be seen in the car in the now deleted video saying "welcome back" followed by the slur.
Kirk Herbstreit absolutely slammed Tennessee by picking Vanderbilt to beat them this weekend
ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Vols can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
College Football Week 13 News and Notes
The college football season is here. Every week, different news and notes will pop up, which will affect what happens on the field and off it. Here are the college football week 13 news and notes. Hendon Hooker Out for Season with Torn ACL. Heisman contender Hendon Hooker tore his...
2023 OWL Offseason Roster and Free Agency Tracker
The Overwatch offseason is here and the madness is just getting starting. OWL offseason roster changes are some of the most exciting bits of news during the long drought of games. Some players step away, some players find a new home, and sadly some players fail to get a second chance in the big leagues. Anything can happen in these strange times, but with a 2023 OWL Offseason roster and free agency tracker, people can keep up with the constant flow of new information.
College Football Playoff Bracketology November 20
Each week teams will be fighting for position in an effort to make the College Football Playoff. The teams will be ranked each week, but what matters most is who they have played and beaten already on the field. Preseason rankings will not be taken into consideration here. Here is College Football Playoff Bracketology November 20.
