Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
Related
WIFR
Boone Co. restaurant celebrates 40 years with menu deals Tuesday
CALEDONIA, Ill. (WIFR) - A family-favorite restaurant is offering customers a piece of the pie Tuesday in celebration of 40 years of service. All menu items are 40% until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Boone County Family Restaurant on IL-173 in Caledonia, Ill. A variety of giveaways will also be available from t-shirts to cupcakes, cream puffs and mini-pies.
Funnel Cake Store is Popping up in Former Busy Illinois Subway Location
We've got a big weekend headed our way starting with the grand opening of a funnel cake restaurant in downtown Rockford. Happy Tuesday of Thanksgiving week. Some call it the calm before the storm, others call it the mini storm before the storm. However you think of this week, the...
100fmrockford.com
Lino’s expands into Loves Park with unique curbside restaurant
LOVES PARK — The look of Lino’s second location is a departure from the grand decor of its original Rockford restaurant, which famously features a replica of the Leaning Tower of Pisa inside. But inside the 53-foot-long red shipping container on Riverside Boulevard is the same “secret sauce”—...
rockrivercurrent.com
‘We just need South Main to thrive again’: Shop provides camaraderie through free sewing classes
ROCKFORD — The vintage feel of Collettia Berryhill’s new south-side shop harkens back to the heydays on South Main Street. Berryhill, whose friends call her Cleta, ran Ruben’s Pharmacy with her brother Ruben Samuel Jr. for 42 years until his death in May 2019. She remembers the bustling foot traffic, Black-owned clubs and businesses that made the south side thrive decades ago.
Mrs. Fisher’s Potato Chips’ Hot Bag Sale Is This Week In Illinois
"Shopping local" is a frequent phrase you'll hear throughout your city but there may be occasions when you're not sure what your looking for is considered "local." When it comes to food there are usually plenty of options, but what if you're looking for chips? This is a no-brainer if you're in or near northern Illinois. Mrs. Fisher's should be top of mind.
rockrivercurrent.com
Schnucks recalls ground beef at Loves Park store
LOVES PARK — Schnucks has recalled ground beef sold Sunday at its store on Harlem Road. The affected product was sold between 1:47 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. Sunday at the store at 1810 Harlem Road. The store said it may contain plastic. The company said there have not been...
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in Illinois
LOVE PARK, ILLINOIS - It was an eventful tree lighting for the Cities of Loves Park and Machesney Park, Illinois who were hosting their 25th annual Christmas Tree Lighting, Fireworks, and Light Up the Parks Holiday Parade on Sunday, November 20th.
Rockford’s Candy Cloud launches franchise program
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local business that started as a cotton candy stand just three years ago is now looking for franchisees. Alex Edwards, co-owner of Candy Cloud, which opened its first brick-and-mortar location on Rockford’s east side in March, said his goal is to have 10 franchises up and running in 2023. “When we […]
Car crashes, rolls over into into parking lot of First Free Church
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police are on scene at a car crash near the intersection of N. Mulford Road and Churchview Drive. Traffic was closed on Spring Creek and Mulford, but has since been re-opened in all directions. One car rolled, overturning and eventually landing in the First Free Rockford Church’s parking lot. The […]
wgtd.org
Walworth County: Lake Lawn Completes a $1.5 Million Renovation
(WGTD)---An old-line Lake Geneva area resort is celebrating a $1.5 million facelift. Lake Lawn Resort on Delavan Lake remodeled its main dining room and lounge, now called "1878 on the Lake." The name is a tribute to the resort's history, which opened as a 50-person boarding house in 1878. The...
WIFR
Harlem-Roscoe firefighters urge safety this Thanksgiving with William Shatner PSA
(WIFR) - It’s a fire-safety tale as old as time, with a new twist―William Shatner. Harlem-Roscoe first responders share a unique take with its Facebook followers on how to safely fry a turkey titled “Eat, Fry, Love.”. “Let’s not meet by accident this holiday!” the caption in...
Super Popular Small Town Illinois Baker turned Covid into a Booming Pie Business
Thanksgiving is one of the best times of the year to order and pie, and now you can order one from a woman who's life has changed completely thanks to pie. One of our favorite segments on Good Day Stateline is 'Stateline's Best.'. Each month we pick a different food...
Rockford store doings its part to eliminate waste
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline store is doing its part to reduce and eliminate single use plastic. “Earth,” a zero-waste store located of Rockford’s Jefferson Street, had its grand opening on Saturday. Everything they sell is natural, eco-friendly, compostable or biodegradable. The owner said that it is part of a movement. “The more I […]
Rockford group holds community Thanksgiving dinner
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is the season of giving, and one local organization wants to provide a holiday meal to members of the community. The Kendel Sherman Foundation held their 5th Annual “Community Thanksgiving Dinner” Saturday afternoon. The free meals were provided at the Northwest Community Center. The organization gave away boxes of food […]
Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille Opening in Vernon Hills
The company is also opening a new location in Richmond, Virginia
5 Favorite Indoor Dog Play Areas for When Illinois Weather Turns Bitter Cold
Over the weekend I took a drive over the border into Wisconsin to let the dog run at an outdoor dog park in Beloit. And even being bundled up and having a sweater on the pup, it was still a little cold for a long day of play in the park.
Kitchen fire leaves three DeKalb residents without a home
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A cooking accident is being blamed for a house fire in DeKalb Saturday night. Firefighters responded to an apartment on W. Taylor Street around 6:15 p.m. Crews found heavy smoke inside the unit and a fire in the kitchen. While they were able to put the blaze out quickly, the apartment […]
WIFR
Shots fired call lead to drug bust, according to Winnebago Co. deputies
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 32-year-old Rockford man was arrested Friday after Winnebago Co. deputies found drugs during a shooting investigation. The call came in around 10 Friday night about shots fired in the 6700 block of Harrison Avenue in Rockford. On scene, deputies discovered a residence had been struck by gunfire, but no one was injured.
rockrivercurrent.com
Winnebago County treasurer’s race flips as mail-in votes are counted, election is certified
ROCKFORD — Winnebago County Treasurer Sue Goral edged out challenger Steve Schultz by less than 200 votes in an election that flipped as thousands of mail-in ballots arrived after election night. Schultz, a Republican Winnebago County Board member, held a nearly 2,300 vote lead at the end of the...
Machesney Park school board member recognized by the state
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A local woman has been recognized for her work in education. The Illinois State Board of Education presented Evelyn Meeks with the “Thomas Lay Burroughs Award” for her work as an outstanding school board member. She has been on the Harlem District 122 School Board for more than a decade. […]
Comments / 0