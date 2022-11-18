ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIFR

Boone Co. restaurant celebrates 40 years with menu deals Tuesday

CALEDONIA, Ill. (WIFR) - A family-favorite restaurant is offering customers a piece of the pie Tuesday in celebration of 40 years of service. All menu items are 40% until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Boone County Family Restaurant on IL-173 in Caledonia, Ill. A variety of giveaways will also be available from t-shirts to cupcakes, cream puffs and mini-pies.
CALEDONIA, IL
100fmrockford.com

Lino’s expands into Loves Park with unique curbside restaurant

LOVES PARK — The look of Lino’s second location is a departure from the grand decor of its original Rockford restaurant, which famously features a replica of the Leaning Tower of Pisa inside. But inside the 53-foot-long red shipping container on Riverside Boulevard is the same “secret sauce”—...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

‘We just need South Main to thrive again’: Shop provides camaraderie through free sewing classes

ROCKFORD — The vintage feel of Collettia Berryhill’s new south-side shop harkens back to the heydays on South Main Street. Berryhill, whose friends call her Cleta, ran Ruben’s Pharmacy with her brother Ruben Samuel Jr. for 42 years until his death in May 2019. She remembers the bustling foot traffic, Black-owned clubs and businesses that made the south side thrive decades ago.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Mrs. Fisher’s Potato Chips’ Hot Bag Sale Is This Week In Illinois

"Shopping local" is a frequent phrase you'll hear throughout your city but there may be occasions when you're not sure what your looking for is considered "local." When it comes to food there are usually plenty of options, but what if you're looking for chips? This is a no-brainer if you're in or near northern Illinois. Mrs. Fisher's should be top of mind.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Schnucks recalls ground beef at Loves Park store

LOVES PARK — Schnucks has recalled ground beef sold Sunday at its store on Harlem Road. The affected product was sold between 1:47 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. Sunday at the store at 1810 Harlem Road. The store said it may contain plastic. The company said there have not been...
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Candy Cloud launches franchise program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local business that started as a cotton candy stand just three years ago is now looking for franchisees.  Alex Edwards, co-owner of Candy Cloud, which opened its first brick-and-mortar location on Rockford’s east side in March, said his goal is to have 10 franchises up and running in 2023.  “When we […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wgtd.org

Walworth County: Lake Lawn Completes a $1.5 Million Renovation

(WGTD)---An old-line Lake Geneva area resort is celebrating a $1.5 million facelift. Lake Lawn Resort on Delavan Lake remodeled its main dining room and lounge, now called "1878 on the Lake." The name is a tribute to the resort's history, which opened as a 50-person boarding house in 1878. The...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford store doings its part to eliminate waste

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline store is doing its part to reduce and eliminate single use plastic. “Earth,” a zero-waste store located of Rockford’s Jefferson Street, had its grand opening on Saturday. Everything they sell is natural, eco-friendly, compostable or biodegradable. The owner said that it is part of a movement. “The more I […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford group holds community Thanksgiving dinner

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is the season of giving, and one local organization wants to provide a holiday meal to members of the community. The Kendel Sherman Foundation held their 5th Annual “Community Thanksgiving Dinner” Saturday afternoon. The free meals were provided at the Northwest Community Center. The organization gave away boxes of food […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Shots fired call lead to drug bust, according to Winnebago Co. deputies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 32-year-old Rockford man was arrested Friday after Winnebago Co. deputies found drugs during a shooting investigation. The call came in around 10 Friday night about shots fired in the 6700 block of Harrison Avenue in Rockford. On scene, deputies discovered a residence had been struck by gunfire, but no one was injured.
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy