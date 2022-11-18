ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Three COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday. The deaths of a 73-year-old woman from Randolph County, an 83-year-old man from Randolph County and a 92-year-old man from Monongalia County pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,590, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Fears mount for W.Va. coal industry as threat of rail strike looms larger

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Conductors Union's contract rejection Monday is triggering new fears in the coalfields and new calls for Congress to intervene. The coal industry fears December could mean its product will be left parked on railroad sidings or mine country stockpiles if any of the nation's 12 rail unions strike next month.
Good travel weather ahead of Thanksgiving

Our Monday started with our coldest temperatures since March, with most locations dropping into the teens (and just missing the record for the date in Charleston) and even single digits in parts of eastern West Virginia. It was a frigid start to the Buck Gun season in West Virginia but outside of the highest terrain no tracking snow was on the ground in spite of the temperatures.
Lighting up the night: St. Albans Festival of Lights returning to provide holiday cheer

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — The holiday spirt in St. Albans will glow once again starting this week with hundreds of twinkling lights. Crews have been hard at work preparing for the annual St. Albans Festival of Lights at St. Albans City Park, with walking tours offered 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, and hayrides 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, according to information posted on the event’s Facebook page..
