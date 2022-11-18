Read full article on original website
Three COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday. The deaths of a 73-year-old woman from Randolph County, an 83-year-old man from Randolph County and a 92-year-old man from Monongalia County pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,590, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Six COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; hospitalizations, active cases drop
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Six more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Monday. The deaths pushed the state’s total to 7,587 during the pandemic, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 72-year-old woman from Jackson County. a...
Thousands of hunters head to woods in W.Va. on opening day of gun buck season
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nearly perfect hunting weather on Monday kicked off West Virginia's biggest hunting season. More than a quarter of a million hunters are expected to take part in the two-week buck gun season and the bulk of them were in the woods on the opening day.
W.Va. State Treasurer Riley Moore says he will seek US House District 2 seat
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Political chess pieces continue to move on the board already for the 2024 election as West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore said he will seek the congressional seat that will be open following Alex Mooney’s announcement he will run for U.S. Senate. Mooney, a Republican...
Bill would allow minors as young as 16 years old to vote in local elections
A Virginia delegate plans to introduce a bill at the 2023 legislative session that would expand the voter pool when it comes to local elections across the state. Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul has submitted House Joint Resolution No. 459. He said the bill will allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in local elections.
Fears mount for W.Va. coal industry as threat of rail strike looms larger
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Conductors Union's contract rejection Monday is triggering new fears in the coalfields and new calls for Congress to intervene. The coal industry fears December could mean its product will be left parked on railroad sidings or mine country stockpiles if any of the nation's 12 rail unions strike next month.
Upsets dot quarterfinal round of W.Va. high school football playoffs; semifinals set
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The quarterfinal round of the West Virginia high school football playoffs brought a number of upsets, with nearly a half-dozen teams falling at home. In Class AAA, the top-seeded teams all handled their business and moved on to the semifinal round with comfortable victories...
Good travel weather ahead of Thanksgiving
Our Monday started with our coldest temperatures since March, with most locations dropping into the teens (and just missing the record for the date in Charleston) and even single digits in parts of eastern West Virginia. It was a frigid start to the Buck Gun season in West Virginia but outside of the highest terrain no tracking snow was on the ground in spite of the temperatures.
Lighting up the night: St. Albans Festival of Lights returning to provide holiday cheer
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — The holiday spirt in St. Albans will glow once again starting this week with hundreds of twinkling lights. Crews have been hard at work preparing for the annual St. Albans Festival of Lights at St. Albans City Park, with walking tours offered 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, and hayrides 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, according to information posted on the event’s Facebook page..
