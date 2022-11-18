Read full article on original website
The Abandoned Hidden Tunnel in Kern County With View of 2 Ghost Towns
Burro Schmidt Tunnel - South entranceBurro Schmidt Tunnel/ Wikipedia. The historic Burro Schmidt Tunnel is located in eastern Kern County, southern California, in the El Paso Mountains of the northern Mojave Desert.
Man wanted for murder in Mexico arrested in Tulare County, deputies say
A man who was wanted for murder in Mexico has been arrested in Tulare County.
Bakersfield Now
Arrests made in connection to the death of a Bakersfield man at a Chris Stapleton concert
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Tuesday the Mountain View Police department announced that five men have been arrested in connection with two separate incidents occurring at the Chris Stapleton concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre in June. The investigation took more than five months. On June 18 shortly before 10:45 pm, Mountain...
KMPH.com
Porterville man sentenced to 40 years to life for child molestation
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Porterville man was sentenced to 40 years to life for molesting a child from 2015 to 2018. 35-year-old Javier Gonzalez pleaded no contest last month to one count of sexual intercourse with a child 10 years old or younger and one count of sexual penetration with a child 10 years old or younger.
KCSO executes search warrant at a home in northeast Bakersfield; 2 arrested
Among the items found during the police search was a gun without a serial number, also known as a "ghost gun."
thesungazette.com
Man demands money at gunpoint from woman in taco truck
Just before 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to the Los Arbolito Taco Truck in the area of Avenue 256 and Road 204 for an armed robbery. When deputies arrived, the victim told them a man with a gun demanded money from her. She gave him the money and the suspect ran away from the scene. No one was hurt.
Key News Network
Suspect in Custody After Hour-Long Standoff at Motel
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: At approximately 10:00 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, Bakersfield Police officers were on scene of a suspect inside a motel room refusing to come out after a call was received for shots fired in the area. After an approximate hour-long standoff and multiple call outs, Bakersfield PD...
Teen accidentally shot in the back by friend in Hanford, police say
A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital after police found him with a gunshot wound to his lower back.
thesungazette.com
One dead after two car collision
TULARE COUNTY – An individual driving a Chevrolet Silverado attempted to avoid a collision with a Toyota Camry at the intersection of Road 156 and Avenue 264, but was unsuccessful and collided on the driver’s side of the Camry. On Nov. 15, at approximately 2:58 p.m., the Fresno...
CHP: Stolen vehicle pursuit reaches three counties
Just before 6:20 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received a report that an Isuzu stake bed truck had been stolen from Ferguson Enterprises in Templeton.
Man sentenced for fire that destroyed multiple Visalia businesses
56-year-old Jessie Hager learned his fate in court Friday morning after admitting he started a fire in a dumpster in downtown Visalia seven months ago.
Tulare County man convicted for suffocating his wife to death
Victor Lopez, 37, has been convicted for murdering his 31-year-old wife Samantha Lopez, a former Sierra View Hospital social worker in 2018.
Arrest made in death of woman run over in Jefferson Park
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have made an arrest in the death of a woman who was run over while sleeping in Jefferson Park. Hector Robles, 21, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and is held on $100,000 bail. He’s due in court next week. Robles admitted to being drunk […]
KMPH.com
Team forfeits girls' soccer game over transgender athlete
It happened in the middle of a matchup last week between Mira Monte High School and Granite Hills from Porterville. The student athlete out of Mira Monte also says the fans from the opposing team were heckling him before and during the game. Joseph Jay Galeas is a senior at...
thesungazette.com
‘Tis the season for heightened retail theft
VISALIA – As the holiday season approaches quickly, the Visalia Police Department, Property Crimes Unit, arrested three individuals involved in stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 4:45 p.m., Visalia Police Department Property Crimes Detectives were working a detail focused on retail theft groups...
