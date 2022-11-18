ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KMPH.com

Porterville man sentenced to 40 years to life for child molestation

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Porterville man was sentenced to 40 years to life for molesting a child from 2015 to 2018. 35-year-old Javier Gonzalez pleaded no contest last month to one count of sexual intercourse with a child 10 years old or younger and one count of sexual penetration with a child 10 years old or younger.
PORTERVILLE, CA
thesungazette.com

Man demands money at gunpoint from woman in taco truck

Just before 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to the Los Arbolito Taco Truck in the area of Avenue 256 and Road 204 for an armed robbery. When deputies arrived, the victim told them a man with a gun demanded money from her. She gave him the money and the suspect ran away from the scene. No one was hurt.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Suspect in Custody After Hour-Long Standoff at Motel

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: At approximately 10:00 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, Bakersfield Police officers were on scene of a suspect inside a motel room refusing to come out after a call was received for shots fired in the area. After an approximate hour-long standoff and multiple call outs, Bakersfield PD...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

One dead after two car collision

TULARE COUNTY – An individual driving a Chevrolet Silverado attempted to avoid a collision with a Toyota Camry at the intersection of Road 156 and Avenue 264, but was unsuccessful and collided on the driver’s side of the Camry. On Nov. 15, at approximately 2:58 p.m., the Fresno...
VISALIA, CA
KGET

Arrest made in death of woman run over in Jefferson Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have made an arrest in the death of a woman who was run over while sleeping in Jefferson Park. Hector Robles, 21, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and is held on $100,000 bail. He’s due in court next week. Robles admitted to being drunk […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

Team forfeits girls' soccer game over transgender athlete

It happened in the middle of a matchup last week between Mira Monte High School and Granite Hills from Porterville. The student athlete out of Mira Monte also says the fans from the opposing team were heckling him before and during the game. Joseph Jay Galeas is a senior at...
PORTERVILLE, CA
thesungazette.com

‘Tis the season for heightened retail theft

VISALIA – As the holiday season approaches quickly, the Visalia Police Department, Property Crimes Unit, arrested three individuals involved in stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 4:45 p.m., Visalia Police Department Property Crimes Detectives were working a detail focused on retail theft groups...
VISALIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy