5 Kansas City Restaurants Where You Can Still Get a Meal for 5 BucksEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The 'Woodson-Sawyer House' built in the late 1800s is locally and nationally recognized as a historic placeCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic 'Waltower Building' in Kansas City built in 1929 was designed by architect Albert C. WiserCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Lies About Smashing TV On TwitterOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Witness IDs Kansas City man as suspect in woman's death
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Nicolett Marshall in an Independence, Missouri apartment, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Bobby G. Peoples III, 29, faces charges of Murder 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession...
KCPD: Deadly shooting inside apartment building
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and asking the public for help with the investigation. Just after 12:15a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to reports of gunshots in the 1300 block of E. Armour in Kansas City, according to KCPD Captain Leslie Foreman. Police received multiple calls about gunshots in the area.
Kansas woman dies after ejected in rollover crash
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 6a.m. Sunday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Honda Accord driven by Alexis Brianna Ward, 22, Topeka, westbound on U.S. 24. Vehicle 1 left the roadway to the right. The driver over corrected. The car...
Indictment: Federal inmate in Kan. attacked correctional officers
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Kansas City returned an indictment charging a federal inmate with an assaulting two correctional officers. According to court documents, Warren Richardson, 46, of Leavenworth Penitentiary is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a correctional officer, two counts of assaulting a correctional officer with a deadly weapon and inflicting bodily injury, two counts of assault of a correctional officer, and one count of possession of contraband in prison.
KC woman admits using COVID relief money for personal use
KANSAS CITY – A Kansas City woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to fraudulently receiving a $10,000 Economic Injury Disaster Loan, a program that was part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, according to the United State's Attorney. Nicole R. Cortez, 41, waived her...
Longtime Kansas victims' advocate announces retirement
Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence. Joyce Grover, executive director of the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence, Topeka, has announced she will retire in February after 11 years leading the organization. “In her time with KCSDV, Joyce has been a tireless advocate for victims and survivors of...
🏈 Jayhawks Downed by Longhorns on Senior Day
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Texas Longhorns defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 55-14 on Senior Day at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas celebrated 11 seniors prior to the start of the game. After receiving the opening kickoff, Texas got one first down before Kansas forced a punt. The Jayhawks brought...
🏈 Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce ended up putting on a performance that made The Fonz proud. Mahomes connected with Kelce for three touchdowns — including the go-ahead score with 31 seconds remaining — as the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC.
🏀 Jayhawks to play Wolfpack in opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis Wednesday
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – No. 3 Kansas (4-0) takes a 15-game winning streak to the Battle 4 Atlantis when it will play North Carolina State (4-0) on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 11 a.m. in the Imperial Ballroom at Paradise Island, Bahamas. Kansas’ only other appearance in the Battle 4...
