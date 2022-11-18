ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Hutch Post

Witness IDs Kansas City man as suspect in woman's death

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Nicolett Marshall in an Independence, Missouri apartment, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Bobby G. Peoples III, 29, faces charges of Murder 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

KCPD: Deadly shooting inside apartment building

KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and asking the public for help with the investigation. Just after 12:15a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to reports of gunshots in the 1300 block of E. Armour in Kansas City, according to KCPD Captain Leslie Foreman. Police received multiple calls about gunshots in the area.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Kansas woman dies after ejected in rollover crash

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 6a.m. Sunday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Honda Accord driven by Alexis Brianna Ward, 22, Topeka, westbound on U.S. 24. Vehicle 1 left the roadway to the right. The driver over corrected. The car...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Indictment: Federal inmate in Kan. attacked correctional officers

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Kansas City returned an indictment charging a federal inmate with an assaulting two correctional officers. According to court documents, Warren Richardson, 46, of Leavenworth Penitentiary is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a correctional officer, two counts of assaulting a correctional officer with a deadly weapon and inflicting bodily injury, two counts of assault of a correctional officer, and one count of possession of contraband in prison.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

KC woman admits using COVID relief money for personal use

KANSAS CITY – A Kansas City woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to fraudulently receiving a $10,000 Economic Injury Disaster Loan, a program that was part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, according to the United State's Attorney. Nicole R. Cortez, 41, waived her...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Longtime Kansas victims' advocate announces retirement

Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence. Joyce Grover, executive director of the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence, Topeka, has announced she will retire in February after 11 years leading the organization. “In her time with KCSDV, Joyce has been a tireless advocate for victims and survivors of...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

🏈 Jayhawks Downed by Longhorns on Senior Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Texas Longhorns defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 55-14 on Senior Day at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas celebrated 11 seniors prior to the start of the game. After receiving the opening kickoff, Texas got one first down before Kansas forced a punt. The Jayhawks brought...
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutch Post

🏈 Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce ended up putting on a performance that made The Fonz proud. Mahomes connected with Kelce for three touchdowns — including the go-ahead score with 31 seconds remaining — as the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC.
KANSAS CITY, MO
