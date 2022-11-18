Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bellingham Police video shows chase, arrest of man for attempted harm of police dog
The Bellingham Police Department posted body-camera and drone video of the incident on YouTube.
Man arrested after assault and robbery of Smokey Point coffee stand
A man was arrested after assaulting a barista and robbing a Smokey Point coffee stand Monday morning, according to the Marysville Police Department. At about 8:30 a.m. Monday, a man forced his way into the Smokey Point coffee stand, where he assaulted a barista and demanded money. After the man...
whatcom-news.com
Bellingham Police video demonstrates futility of fleeing from K9s and drones
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — At about 7:35pm on Friday, November 11th, Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Van Wyck Road and ended up tracking the vehicle’s driver through a marsh area using a K9 unit and an unmanned aerial system (UAS).
whatcom-news.com
Partially buried “potential human” remains found along Nooksack River
FERNDALE, Wash. — City of Ferndale Spokesperson Riley Sweeney told Whatcom News via email that city workers were performing an inspection of the river levee along the Nooksack River about 10:40am yesterday, November 21st, in Ferndale when they came upon “potential human remains” partially buried in the riverbank. Sweeney said the remains were discovered on the west side of the river south of the Main Street “Pioneer” bridge.
KGMI
Swatting targets schools in Bellingham, Blaine and across region
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Schools in Bellingham and around the region have been targeted with so-called “swatting” reports Tuesday. Whatcom County 911 received a report of shots fired in a classroom at Sehome High School just after 10 a.m. Police responded and the school was placed on lockdown,...
Skeletal human remains found in sandbank along the Nooksack River
The remains were found Monday morning by public works staff
Three Whatcom, Skagit high schools receive false calls of an active campus shooter
Police searched the school and the lockdown ended shortly thereafter, according to the alert.
nbcrightnow.com
Seattle woman's remains identified after more than 30 years, police seeking information
SEATTLE — Seattle police are seeking information in a cold case after a missing woman's remains were identified over 30 years later. Human remains were located in a remote area of Snohomish County in March of 2022. Dental records identified the remains as Linda Moore, who was reported missing by her family in north Seattle in October of 1990. She was 29 years old.
KIMA TV
2 killed in Snohomish County plane crash
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Two people were killed after a small plane crashed into a field south of Highway 2 in Snohomish County Friday morning. Federal Aviation Administration said there were only two people on board. The plane has been identified as a single-engine Textron 208B. Snohomish County Fire District...
kism.com
Whidbey Island 911 calls 11/18/22
A man got a DUI because he was parked sideways across 2 designated police parking spots at 3:30 am…and an 80 yr old hunter got lost a mile from his own house!. An Amazon delivery driver was busted for stealing packages instead of leaving them…cops were called to a mall where a man was seen with 2 swords and a gun, turns out he bought them at the mall…and Whidbey Island 911!
First responders, witnesses react to fatal plane crash in Snohomish
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Four people died in a plane crash in Snohomish off Highway 2 Friday morning, and the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are now leading the investigation. Moments after the crash, Snohomish fire crews and police rushed to the difficult scene. “The terrain and...
Dude, where’s my catalytic converter? Probably back in the supply chain
Tow truck driver Edgar Plata spent most of a recent Monday as he often does these days, picking up the pieces after a spree of catalytic converter thefts.
Death toll rises to 4 after plane crashes, catches fire in field near Snohomish
Four people are confirmed to have died in a small plane that crashed into a field and caught fire near Snohomish, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. “With assistance from the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office, investigators confirmed 4 fatalities,” said spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe in an email Saturday.
Two dead after plane crashes in Snohomish County near Harvey Field
Two people are confirmed dead Friday after a plane crashed and caught fire in Snohomish County near Harvey Field, according to Don Waller with the Snohomish County Fire District 4. KIRO 7 reports the single-engine Textron 208B crashed around 9:35 a.m., per the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). “A lot of...
kpug1170.com
Bellingham Police arrest man for rape of 13-year-old
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police exercised a warrant for the arrest of a young man for raping his 13-year-old cousin last Thanksgiving. A police report states that the girl and her mother first reported the crime last June. They said 19-year-old Nelson Funes Garcia was at their apartment for...
whatcom-news.com
Northwest Recycling acquired by Skagit-based company
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Skagit County-based Lautenbach Recycling has acquired Northwest Recycling according to a press release dated today, Tuesday, November 22nd. Northwest Recycling provides commercial cardboard and steel recycling along with storage container rentals in Whatcom County and, until 2021, provided processing of all residential curbside recycling in Whatcom County.
Woman slows down traffic riding motorized scooter on I-5
Marysville, WA. – Drivers were slowed down by something many don’t see on I-5 that often: a woman in her 20s riding a motorized scooter on the shoulder heading southbound. The Washington State Patrol says this woman hopped on I-5. “She had entered I-5 and was just riding...
KGMI
Lynden company, residents providing turkeys for local families
LYNDEN, Wash. – Over 250 families will have a turkey for their Thanksgiving feast this year thanks to a local insurance agency and generous residents. Brown and Brown Insurance of Lynden says their 11th annual Turkey Drive provided about 3,400 pounds of turkey to local food banks. Brown and...
KIMA TV
Coach of Skagit County man killed at University of Idaho reflects on their relationship
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Investigators said there is still no suspect in custody in the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students. A week has passed since the gruesome murders, and many have more questions than answers. That’s the concern for the long-time basketball coach of Ethan Chapin, one of the four University of Idaho students who was killed.
kinyradio.com
4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company's plane crashes
Snohomish, Washington (AP) — Investigators say four people are dead after a fiery plane crash Friday northeast of Seattle. The Seattle Times reports that authorities on Saturday confirmed four people died in the crash. First responders initially reported that two people had died. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney...
Comments / 0