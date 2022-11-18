ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deming, WA

whatcom-news.com

Partially buried “potential human” remains found along Nooksack River

FERNDALE, Wash. — City of Ferndale Spokesperson Riley Sweeney told Whatcom News via email that city workers were performing an inspection of the river levee along the Nooksack River about 10:40am yesterday, November 21st, in Ferndale when they came upon “potential human remains” partially buried in the riverbank. Sweeney said the remains were discovered on the west side of the river south of the Main Street “Pioneer” bridge.
FERNDALE, WA
KGMI

Swatting targets schools in Bellingham, Blaine and across region

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Schools in Bellingham and around the region have been targeted with so-called “swatting” reports Tuesday. Whatcom County 911 received a report of shots fired in a classroom at Sehome High School just after 10 a.m. Police responded and the school was placed on lockdown,...
BELLINGHAM, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Seattle woman's remains identified after more than 30 years, police seeking information

SEATTLE — Seattle police are seeking information in a cold case after a missing woman's remains were identified over 30 years later. Human remains were located in a remote area of Snohomish County in March of 2022. Dental records identified the remains as Linda Moore, who was reported missing by her family in north Seattle in October of 1990. She was 29 years old.
SEATTLE, WA
KIMA TV

2 killed in Snohomish County plane crash

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Two people were killed after a small plane crashed into a field south of Highway 2 in Snohomish County Friday morning. Federal Aviation Administration said there were only two people on board. The plane has been identified as a single-engine Textron 208B. Snohomish County Fire District...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
kism.com

Whidbey Island 911 calls 11/18/22

A man got a DUI because he was parked sideways across 2 designated police parking spots at 3:30 am…and an 80 yr old hunter got lost a mile from his own house!. An Amazon delivery driver was busted for stealing packages instead of leaving them…cops were called to a mall where a man was seen with 2 swords and a gun, turns out he bought them at the mall…and Whidbey Island 911!
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Bellingham Police arrest man for rape of 13-year-old

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police exercised a warrant for the arrest of a young man for raping his 13-year-old cousin last Thanksgiving. A police report states that the girl and her mother first reported the crime last June. They said 19-year-old Nelson Funes Garcia was at their apartment for...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Northwest Recycling acquired by Skagit-based company

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Skagit County-based Lautenbach Recycling has acquired Northwest Recycling according to a press release dated today, Tuesday, November 22nd. Northwest Recycling provides commercial cardboard and steel recycling along with storage container rentals in Whatcom County and, until 2021, provided processing of all residential curbside recycling in Whatcom County.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Lynden company, residents providing turkeys for local families

LYNDEN, Wash. – Over 250 families will have a turkey for their Thanksgiving feast this year thanks to a local insurance agency and generous residents. Brown and Brown Insurance of Lynden says their 11th annual Turkey Drive provided about 3,400 pounds of turkey to local food banks. Brown and...
LYNDEN, WA
kinyradio.com

4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company's plane crashes

Snohomish, Washington (AP) — Investigators say four people are dead after a fiery plane crash Friday northeast of Seattle. The Seattle Times reports that authorities on Saturday confirmed four people died in the crash. First responders initially reported that two people had died. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney...
SEATTLE, WA

