Orlando dog found in trash can looking for home for the holidays

ORLANDO, Fla. - A dog that was found inside a trash can by an Orange County deputy is hoping to have a new loving forever home this holiday season. Last week, a deputy responded to a call about a dog that was stuck inside a garbage can. When the deputy arrived in the area, he found the shy and gentle dog cramped inside the can, according to Orange County Animal Services.
As Orlando man escapes burning home, neighbors rush to his aid

ORLANDO, Fla. - Firefighters responded to a fire in Orlando's Fairview Shores neighborhood late Monday afternoon. Just after 5 p.m., several trucks were at a residence at 1401 Arthur St. where traffic had been shut down. A witness said she saw her neighbor running from the house to the sidewalk,...
Keeping You Safe: How to defend yourself from an attacker

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple times a year, women are followed and attacked by strangers. Experts explain some of the ways to fight back if you're ever targeted. “I was sitting on my porch and heard a woman screaming, and I yelled back, ‘are you OK?’ over the fence. And she said no, call 911,” a 911 caller said.
Woman dead, man hospitalized in Orange County shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Orange County Tuesday. Officials say it happened just after 11 a.m. near the intersection of Sand Lake Road and Voltaire Drive. According to deputies, a woman in her 40s and a man in his...
Osceola County officials ask for help finding 16-year-old girl

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials in Osceola County are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl who is missing from Kissimmee. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, family members say that Yerlianys Gonzalez was last seen at her home around midnight Monday. If contact is made with Yerlianys,...
Orlando law firm gives out free Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando law firm is once again making sure that families in need have a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving. The Pendas Law Firm handed out hundreds of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday. The event was held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
Evie M.

The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in Orlando

A lovely home in Lake Nona (Orlando, Florida)Photo byPhoto by Eric Ardito on UnsplashonUnsplash. I absolutely love my apartment. I do not know how I got so lucky to live in a place everyone thinks is a bougie hotel for the past year. But honestly, as a 34-year-old woman, I can't help but dream of a ballin' house sometimes. And while it's going to be a long-term goal for me to reach a status where I can afford to live in one of the nicest (aka richest) neighborhoods in Orlando. But in the meantime, it doesn't hurt to gather a little information. So without further ado, here are the top three richest Orlando neighborhoods so we can daydream together.
Teen accused of shooting Orange County man to death in August

PINE HILLS, Fla. — An arrest has been made in the Augustshooting death of an Orange County man. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Dean Mitchell was found shot near the intersection of Baywood Avenue and Willowwood Street just after 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 9. He was...
Winter Park Popeye's — anchor of the Orlando Ave 'Chicken Strip' — closes

Winter Park's S. Orlando Ave Popeye's has closed permanently, pushed out of the so-called "Chicken Strip" that it helped to create. The Popeye's at the corner of S. Orlando Ave and W. Fairbanks Ave. was an old-timer amid a rush of trendy fast food chicken chains. Drunks, chefs and the broke and hungry still knew that it served some of the best cheap chicken in  town, but it couldn't keep up with newcomers like Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy!, PDQ and the nearby opening of Chick'nCone. Rumor has it that the lease ended and Popeye's ownership were seeking a move closer to UCF. Overall, Popeye's is a member of the old guard of fast food places.
Evie M.

3 more crazy animal-related Florida Man news stories

Florida wildlife stock photoPhoto by Dan Russo on Unsplash. Since moving to Orlando a year ago, two things have become very clear to me: Florida wouldn't be Florida without two things: the wildlife and Florida Man stories. And it seems a good chunk of you agree, because the comments of my other animal-related Florida Man news story list popped off. I was going to share more of my favorite animal-related news stories regardless, honestly, because there are too many to list, but at least now I have a valid excuse.
