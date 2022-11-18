Read full article on original website
The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in OrlandoEvie M.Orlando, FL
Exactly what do we have to be thankful for in Florida? Hmm? (opinion/satire)JoAnn RyanFlorida State
New Radiation Therapy Gives Heart Patients HopeModern Globe
3 Florida Man headlines that are weird AFEvie M.Florida State
DeVos family donates $3 million to 30 local organizationsVictorOrlando, FL
The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in Orlando
A lovely home in Lake Nona (Orlando, Florida)Photo byPhoto by Eric Ardito on UnsplashonUnsplash. I absolutely love my apartment. I do not know how I got so lucky to live in a place everyone thinks is a bougie hotel for the past year. But honestly, as a 34-year-old woman, I can't help but dream of a ballin' house sometimes. And while it's going to be a long-term goal for me to reach a status where I can afford to live in one of the nicest (aka richest) neighborhoods in Orlando. But in the meantime, it doesn't hurt to gather a little information. So without further ado, here are the top three richest Orlando neighborhoods so we can daydream together.
WESH
Teen accused of shooting Orange County man to death in August
PINE HILLS, Fla. — An arrest has been made in the Augustshooting death of an Orange County man. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Dean Mitchell was found shot near the intersection of Baywood Avenue and Willowwood Street just after 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 9. He was...
Winter Park Popeye's — anchor of the Orlando Ave 'Chicken Strip' — closes
Winter Park's S. Orlando Ave Popeye's has closed permanently, pushed out of the so-called "Chicken Strip" that it helped to create. The Popeye's at the corner of S. Orlando Ave and W. Fairbanks Ave. was an old-timer amid a rush of trendy fast food chicken chains. Drunks, chefs and the broke and hungry still knew that it served some of the best cheap chicken in town, but it couldn't keep up with newcomers like Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy!, PDQ and the nearby opening of Chick'nCone. Rumor has it that the lease ended and Popeye's ownership were seeking a move closer to UCF. Overall, Popeye's is a member of the old guard of fast food places.
3 more crazy animal-related Florida Man news stories
Florida wildlife stock photoPhoto by Dan Russo on Unsplash. Since moving to Orlando a year ago, two things have become very clear to me: Florida wouldn't be Florida without two things: the wildlife and Florida Man stories. And it seems a good chunk of you agree, because the comments of my other animal-related Florida Man news story list popped off. I was going to share more of my favorite animal-related news stories regardless, honestly, because there are too many to list, but at least now I have a valid excuse.
