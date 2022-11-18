BALTIMORE -- In a three-hour span early Monday, police said at least eight businesses were broken into along York Road in Baltimore, and into Baltimore County near Towson. Five storefronts in the Belvedere area and at Anneslie Shopping Center on the Baltimore County line had their windows smashed, reports WJZ's Stephon Dingle. Three businesses were targeted hours later in South Baltimore near Cherry Hill, police said, but it's unclear if it is related to the York Road incidents. Two pizzerias in the Belvedere area were hit, along with a Five Guys, Vito Pizza and Qdoba in the Anneslie Shopping Center. WJZ obtained exclusive video...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO