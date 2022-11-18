ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry Hall, MD

Nottingham MD

Double shooting reported in Middle River

UPDATE: Police now say the two victims were transported with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries. ——— MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police are responding to a reported double shooting in Middle River. At just before 8 p.m. on Monday evening, two people were reportedly shot Chelmsford Court (21220).
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police investigating triple shooting in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three men were shot late Sunday in West Baltimore's Upton section, city police said. Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue after a report of gunfire. On the scene, officers found two men who had been shot multiple times....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two people shot in Middle River Monday night, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County detectives are investigating a double shooting in Middle River, according to authorities.The shooting happened around 7:25 p.m. on Monday, police said.That's when Baltimore County officers were sent to the unit block of Chelmsford Court to investigate a report of shots fired, according to authorities.The two gunshot victims have been taken to local hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries, which appear to be non-life-threatening, police said.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Nottingham MD

Stabbing reported in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police are on the scene of a Monday evening stabbing in Middle River. The incident was reported at around 7:15 p.m. in the area of the Royal Farms located in the 1300-block of Windlass Drive (21220). Initial reports indicate that a suspect has been taken into custody.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Video captures one of several smash-and-grab burglaries along York Road in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- In a three-hour span early Monday, police said at least eight businesses were broken into along York Road in Baltimore, and into Baltimore County near Towson. Five storefronts in the Belvedere area and at Anneslie Shopping Center on the Baltimore County line had their windows smashed, reports WJZ's Stephon Dingle. Three businesses were targeted hours later in South Baltimore near Cherry Hill, police said, but it's unclear if it is related to the York Road incidents. Two pizzerias in the Belvedere area were hit, along with a Five Guys, Vito Pizza and Qdoba in the Anneslie Shopping Center. WJZ obtained exclusive video...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

27-year-old Montgomery Co. man arrested for road rage incident on I-68

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police have arrested a 27-year-old man from Montgomery County for a reported road rage incident in Allegany County on Sunday. Troopers said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 68 near the Allegany County line. Initial reports indicated that the driver of an Acura SUV pointed a pistol at another driver before continuing east into Allegany County.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Bullets damage car, miss driver during Sunday morning road-rage incident in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Detectives collected several shell casings from the middle of Frankford Avenue following a road-rage incident in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.That's where a motorist shot at another motorist a few minutes after 9 a.m., police said.The bullets struck a 24-year-old man's car in the 3500 block of Frankford Avenue, according to authorities.Police said the road-rage incident initially started in the 2300 block of East Northern Parkway.No one was injured when the motorist fired his weapon, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

One arrested as juveniles target vehicles in the Cambridge West End

CAMBRIDGE, MD – Police in Cambridge are advising residents to lock their car doors, take their keyfobs inside, and to remove all valuables from their vehicles after reports of teenagers breaking into cars in the West End this weekend. Officers received calls shortly after midnight regarding juveniles attempting to break into vehicles in the West End. After 5:00 a.m., CPD officers patrolling the area of Glasgow and Glenburn Avenue discovered juveniles trespassing on private property and entering vehicles. One juvenile was apprehended. The male juvenile was arrested and charged with trespassing and rogue and vagabond and released to their guardian. The post One arrested as juveniles target vehicles in the Cambridge West End appeared first on Shore News Network.
CAMBRIDGE, MD

