Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland next monthKristen WaltersAbingdon, MD
This Maryland Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Misses PracticeOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
New Giant Food Store Opens on Friday in BaltimoreBryan DijkhuizenBaltimore, MD
Major supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
Related
Police: Two teenagers shot in Essex
Baltimore County Police are investigating the circumstances behind a shooting in Essex. Two teenagers were located suffering from gunshot wounds.
Nottingham MD
Double shooting reported in Middle River
UPDATE: Police now say the two victims were transported with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries. ——— MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police are responding to a reported double shooting in Middle River. At just before 8 p.m. on Monday evening, two people were reportedly shot Chelmsford Court (21220).
foxbaltimore.com
Police investigating triple shooting in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three men were shot late Sunday in West Baltimore's Upton section, city police said. Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue after a report of gunfire. On the scene, officers found two men who had been shot multiple times....
Two people shot in Middle River Monday night, police say
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County detectives are investigating a double shooting in Middle River, according to authorities.The shooting happened around 7:25 p.m. on Monday, police said.That's when Baltimore County officers were sent to the unit block of Chelmsford Court to investigate a report of shots fired, according to authorities.The two gunshot victims have been taken to local hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries, which appear to be non-life-threatening, police said.
MDOT MTA police seeks assistance in locating suspect in October assault
The MDOT MTA Police are seeking assistance in locating a suspect in connection with an aggravated assault on a bus operator back in October.
14-year-old arrested after attempting to break into cars in Severn
Police in Anne Arundel County have arrested a 14-year-old for attempting to break into cars Monday morning. After he was caught, the 14-year-old dropped a loaded a firearm.
Nottingham MD
Stabbing reported in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police are on the scene of a Monday evening stabbing in Middle River. The incident was reported at around 7:15 p.m. in the area of the Royal Farms located in the 1300-block of Windlass Drive (21220). Initial reports indicate that a suspect has been taken into custody.
3-year-old killed in collision in Montgomery County, mother has been indicted
a 36-year-old woman has been indicted on charges stemming from a fatal collision that occurred in May 2022.
Video captures one of several smash-and-grab burglaries along York Road in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- In a three-hour span early Monday, police said at least eight businesses were broken into along York Road in Baltimore, and into Baltimore County near Towson. Five storefronts in the Belvedere area and at Anneslie Shopping Center on the Baltimore County line had their windows smashed, reports WJZ's Stephon Dingle. Three businesses were targeted hours later in South Baltimore near Cherry Hill, police said, but it's unclear if it is related to the York Road incidents. Two pizzerias in the Belvedere area were hit, along with a Five Guys, Vito Pizza and Qdoba in the Anneslie Shopping Center. WJZ obtained exclusive video...
fox5dc.com
Drunk driver caused deadly wrong-way crash on I-97 in Anne Arundel County: police
MILLERSVILLE, Md. - Police say a drunk driver caused a wrong-way crash that left a person dead over the weekend in Anne Arundel County. Authorities say 30-year-old Asia Lashae Bryant-Pelloni was impaired when she drove north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 97 near Route 32 Saturday around 12:45 a.m.
BPD: Man assaulted with a hammer at a North Baltimore church
The 78-year-old male victim suffered a minor cut to the ear and was taken to a hospital for precautionary measures.
Police In Prince George's County Seek Killer After Missing Teen Girl's Skeletal Remains Located
Police in Maryland are attempting to identify the killer of a teen girl whose skeletal remains were found after she was reported missing earlier this year in Prince George’s County. Rosa Diaz-Santos, 17, of Greenbelt, was last seen on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 22 on her way to...
27-year-old Montgomery Co. man arrested for road rage incident on I-68
ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police have arrested a 27-year-old man from Montgomery County for a reported road rage incident in Allegany County on Sunday. Troopers said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 68 near the Allegany County line. Initial reports indicated that the driver of an Acura SUV pointed a pistol at another driver before continuing east into Allegany County.
First Responders Called To 'Obvious Explosion' Involving Several Pigtown Homes: Fire Union
At least three people are injured following an apparent explosion in Baltimore's Pigtown neighborhood, authorities say. Officials were called to the explosion in the 1100 block of Bayard Street the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 22, according to Baltimore Fire representatives. The home was occupied at the time of the explosion....
Harford County deputy recovering after being viciously beaten by inmate
A Harford County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering at home after being viciously attacked by an inmate Sunday night.
fox5dc.com
15-year-old arrested for shooting juvenile in DC; Police search for other suspects
WASHINGTON - A 15-year-old is in custody for shooting and injuring a juvenile victim in Southeast, D.C. in October, as police search for other suspects. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened around 12:55 p.m. on October 9 in the 2600 block of Birney Place. Once at the...
Unruly Harford County Inmate Tried Killing Deputy In Attack With Phone: Officials
A Harford County inmate being held on charges of assault, robbery and more, has been additionally charged with attempted murder after beating a deputy with a telephone and then strangling him with a phone cord and his own hands, authorities said. Cpl. Michael Vesek was supervising as Matthew Tingler, 38,...
Bullets damage car, miss driver during Sunday morning road-rage incident in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Detectives collected several shell casings from the middle of Frankford Avenue following a road-rage incident in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.That's where a motorist shot at another motorist a few minutes after 9 a.m., police said.The bullets struck a 24-year-old man's car in the 3500 block of Frankford Avenue, according to authorities.Police said the road-rage incident initially started in the 2300 block of East Northern Parkway.No one was injured when the motorist fired his weapon, according to authorities.
73-year-old man pistol-whipped, carjacked in downtown Ocean City
Five teens - including a 14-year-old from Baltimore County and a 12-year-old from Baltimore City - are accused in a crime spree
One arrested as juveniles target vehicles in the Cambridge West End
CAMBRIDGE, MD – Police in Cambridge are advising residents to lock their car doors, take their keyfobs inside, and to remove all valuables from their vehicles after reports of teenagers breaking into cars in the West End this weekend. Officers received calls shortly after midnight regarding juveniles attempting to break into vehicles in the West End. After 5:00 a.m., CPD officers patrolling the area of Glasgow and Glenburn Avenue discovered juveniles trespassing on private property and entering vehicles. One juvenile was apprehended. The male juvenile was arrested and charged with trespassing and rogue and vagabond and released to their guardian. The post One arrested as juveniles target vehicles in the Cambridge West End appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 7