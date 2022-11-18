Read full article on original website
z1077fm.com
Lead Continues To Close in Race for Twentynine Palms City Council Seat
As of Saturday afternoon’s (November 19) latest count, the race for Twentynine Palms City Council District 4 continues to close. Octavious Scott, the challenger leading the race in the council’s only unopposed election, is leading the race by what is now just four votes. Scott’s lead over the incumbent Karmolette O’Gilvie, who is also the Mayor, is 298 votes to 294. Scott has 50.34% of the counted vote, while O’Gilvie has 49.66%. San Bernardino County continues to count the ballots that were mailed in prior to the general election deadline of November 8, and the results of this election are not yet certified.
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley property owners get sweet-smelling sewer discount
Yucca Valley property owners will receive an unexpected gift for the holidays this year. It’s coming in the form of a discount on the sewer assessment charges added to 2022/2023 property tax bills. The discount is a result of funds received under the Measure Z sales tax and additional properties buying into the sewer system.
z1077fm.com
Trim those pooch paws and kitty claws tomorrow at Animal Action League 11/23
Joshua Tree’s Animal Action League will be hosting a nail-trim clinic for all animals tomorrow (November 23) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. The league will be trimming cat and dog nails for just $7, no appointment necessary. Come by the Animal Action League, located at 62762 Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree.
z1077fm.com
29 Palms Holiday Light Decorating Contest and Festival sign-up
The city of Twentynine Palms is spreading the cheer this year with a Holiday Festival on December 6th that includes a light parade, tree lighting ceremony, a holiday market and a light decorating contest. Show off your house decorating skills with the Holiday light Decorating Contest – open to homes...
z1077fm.com
Thanksgiving Outreach at Way Station in Joshua Tree Tuesday (11/22)
The Way Station in Joshua Tree will be running a Thanksgiving Outreach tomorrow (November 22), which will provide a food box and turkeys for all who come. In addition to food, coffee, sweet rolls, and used clothing will be available, alongside live music and prayer. The event begins at 8...
Hundreds of Black, Mexican families evicted in the 60s by Palm Springs to seek millions in restitution
You can watch the announcement by the families live below (Will be held Thursday at 11 AM) Hundreds of Black and Mexican families plan to file claims tomorrow seeking millions of dollars in restitution from the city of Palm Springs for being forcibly evicted from the downtown Section 14 neighborhood in the 1950s and 1960s. The post Hundreds of Black, Mexican families evicted in the 60s by Palm Springs to seek millions in restitution appeared first on KESQ.
Coachella man arrested in connection with Moreno Valley homicide￼
Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man from Coachella in connection to a Moreno Valley homicide. The suspect was arrested for two counts of murder and booked at the John Benoit Detention Center. On Friday, deputies from the Moreno Valley Station responded to a report of a shooting near Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 The post Coachella man arrested in connection with Moreno Valley homicide￼ appeared first on KESQ.
Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Beaumont
California Highway Patrol investigators confirmed a pedestrian was hit by a Land Rover Sunday night in Beaumont. The crash happened on I-10 eastbound near Oak Valley Parkway around 6:45 p.m. The identity of the person killed has not been released. Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest developments. Be the first to know when news The post Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Beaumont appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Reach Out Morongo Basin Holiday Potluck on 12/10
Reach Out Morongo Basin invites donors, volunteers, clients, and everyone in the community to attend its annual Holiday Brunch Potluck on December 10. The event will feature a holiday meal of ham and three side dishes, but attendees are asked to bring a dish to share. Entertainment will provided the Twentynine Palms High School Choir, who will sing Christmas carols.
z1077fm.com
Holiday improv comedy ‘You are now in Bedford Falls’ at Groves Cabin Theatre in Morongo Valley
Thought Theatre brings a unique interpretation to the classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” through long form improvisational performance. Ever want to just live in the world of your favorite movie? Well wonder no more as the talented cast from Thought Theatre takes you behind the 4th wall of a beloved holiday classic.
NBC Los Angeles
Hemet Teen Pushed Into Traffic Finally Wakes From Coma
After months in the ICU, a 16-year-old from Hemet is finally waking from a coma after he was pushed into oncoming traffic during a robbery over a skateboard. After the unthinkable crime in February, his family is still struggling both emotionally and financially. There are simple movements, like lifting his...
Multi-convicted DUI offender charged with killing local deputy and his daughter in crash
A multi-convicted DUI offender accused of killing an off-duty local Riverside County sheriff's deputy and his 19-year-old daughter in a driving-under-the-influence wreck north of San Jacinto was charged today with two counts of second-degree murder. Scott Brandon Bales, 47, of Moreno Valley was arrested Sunday following the collision that claimed the lives of sheriff's Corporal The post Multi-convicted DUI offender charged with killing local deputy and his daughter in crash appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Man shot by police during domestic violence investigation in Hemet
HEMET, Calif. - A man was shot by police in Hemet Sunday morning during a domestic violence investigation, according to Hemet Police. According to officials, police responded to a call for a domestic violence incident in the 1000 block of Living Water Way just before 10:30 a.m. Police provided few...
Senior suffering cognitive decline surrenders 72 dogs in Cabazon
A Cabazon senior suffering cognitive decline surrendered more than 70 dogs to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, which impounded the canines Wednesday with the help of personnel from animal rescue organizations. “This was an example of someone who was truly in need of our help,” Department of Animal...
California Families Can Get $400 Per Month From State
California is opening another universal income program. This one will have a different beneficiary group. It will pay out $400 monthly for two years. This amount adds up to $9,600.
Two people arrested after a drug bust in Thermal
Authorities arrested two people in Thermal after a search warrant from a narcotics investigation. The Coachella Community Action Team, with the assistance of the Southern Coachella Valley Community Service District Team, served a search warrant at a home in Thermal During the search warrant, officials found a rifle, about one pound of suspected methamphetamine, and The post Two people arrested after a drug bust in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
Two people dead after a car crash with semi-truck in Cabazon
Two people were killed when a car crashed with a semi-truck on I-10 westbound in Cabazon Saturday morning. Riverside County Fire Authority reported the crash happened east of Main Street in Cabazon at 1:39 a.m. California Highway Patrol said a Lexus ES 350 was driving within the construction zone and crashed with the rear of The post Two people dead after a car crash with semi-truck in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
