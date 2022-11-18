Read full article on original website
A Week in Fabulous Palm SpringsJourneyswithstevePalm Springs, CA
DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust lawThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast saysThe HD PostLos Angeles County, CA
Iconic Comedian DiesNews Breaking LIVEPalm Springs, CA
z1077fm.com
29 Palms Holiday Light Decorating Contest and Festival sign-up
The city of Twentynine Palms is spreading the cheer this year with a Holiday Festival on December 6th that includes a light parade, tree lighting ceremony, a holiday market and a light decorating contest. Show off your house decorating skills with the Holiday light Decorating Contest – open to homes...
z1077fm.com
Thanksgiving Outreach at Way Station in Joshua Tree Tuesday (11/22)
The Way Station in Joshua Tree will be running a Thanksgiving Outreach tomorrow (November 22), which will provide a food box and turkeys for all who come. In addition to food, coffee, sweet rolls, and used clothing will be available, alongside live music and prayer. The event begins at 8...
z1077fm.com
Holiday improv comedy ‘You are now in Bedford Falls’ at Groves Cabin Theatre in Morongo Valley
Thought Theatre brings a unique interpretation to the classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” through long form improvisational performance. Ever want to just live in the world of your favorite movie? Well wonder no more as the talented cast from Thought Theatre takes you behind the 4th wall of a beloved holiday classic.
z1077fm.com
Make a stray dog or cat’s Christmas with Joshua Tree VFW Donation Drive
The Joshua Tree VFW is running a Christmas event supporting stray cats and dogs. The organization will be collecting blankets, rugs, and towels in the hope of keeping cold animals warm. Donations will be delivered to no-kill animal shelter in Joshua Tree. Items can be dropped off at the VFW post in Joshua Tree during open hours, Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting tomorrow (November 23) and every Wednesday through December 21.
z1077fm.com
Trim those pooch paws and kitty claws tomorrow at Animal Action League 11/23
Joshua Tree’s Animal Action League will be hosting a nail-trim clinic for all animals tomorrow (November 23) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. The league will be trimming cat and dog nails for just $7, no appointment necessary. Come by the Animal Action League, located at 62762 Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree.
z1077fm.com
Reach Out Morongo Basin Holiday Potluck on 12/10
Reach Out Morongo Basin invites donors, volunteers, clients, and everyone in the community to attend its annual Holiday Brunch Potluck on December 10. The event will feature a holiday meal of ham and three side dishes, but attendees are asked to bring a dish to share. Entertainment will provided the Twentynine Palms High School Choir, who will sing Christmas carols.
ukenreport.com
Festival of Lights Parade Returns to Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS —The 30th annual Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade will return to world famous Palm Canyon Drive at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade, the city’s signature holiday event and a beloved tradition, features an array of floats that twinkle, marching bands, huge holiday balloons – and a visit from Santa Claus of course!
z1077fm.com
Lead Continues To Close in Race for Twentynine Palms City Council Seat
As of Saturday afternoon’s (November 19) latest count, the race for Twentynine Palms City Council District 4 continues to close. Octavious Scott, the challenger leading the race in the council’s only unopposed election, is leading the race by what is now just four votes. Scott’s lead over the incumbent Karmolette O’Gilvie, who is also the Mayor, is 298 votes to 294. Scott has 50.34% of the counted vote, while O’Gilvie has 49.66%. San Bernardino County continues to count the ballots that were mailed in prior to the general election deadline of November 8, and the results of this election are not yet certified.
disneydining.com
Disney Parade Performer Killed Alongside Father In Drunk Driving Accident
Disney Cast Members work so closely together that they become a family. And when a member of that family passes away, it affects not just the people who knew them, but everyone in the family. Sadly, a member of the Disneyland family was killed on November 13 when the car she was in was hit by a drunk driver. Hannah Jacks was just 19 years old and was killed alongside her father just north of San Jacinto, California.
One man dead, two children injured in Palm Springs crash Friday night
A man was killed and two children injured after a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Palm Springs. The crash happened on Highway 111 near Angel Canyon, which is south of the Interstate 10 exit. California Highway Patrol said a man was driving a 2018 Chevy Silverado and made an unsafe turning movement. The Chevy crashed The post One man dead, two children injured in Palm Springs crash Friday night appeared first on KESQ.
Coachella man arrested in connection with Moreno Valley homicide￼
Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man from Coachella in connection to a Moreno Valley homicide. The suspect was arrested for two counts of murder and booked at the John Benoit Detention Center. On Friday, deputies from the Moreno Valley Station responded to a report of a shooting near Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 The post Coachella man arrested in connection with Moreno Valley homicide￼ appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
‘Operation Dust Devil’ aims at curbing dangerous and illegal off-roading
With the conclusion of marijuana-enforcement Operation Hammerstrike, San Bernardino Sheriff Shannon Dicus has reallocated deputies to Operation Dust Devil, an off-roading enforcement team to crack down on illegal and irresponsible off-roading. Operation Dust Devil is scheduled for four and a half months beginning on December 17th, 2022. The team will primarily work Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays with a varying weekday, plus all holidays.
z1077fm.com
Motorcycle Road Rage incident leads to arrest, stolen Harley, 3 guns
A suspect in a July road rage incident on Twentynine Palms Highway was arrested November 17th. On July 23, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an assault in the 58100 block of Twentynine Palms Highway, in Yucca Valley, regarding an incident of road rage, in which the victim was struck and rendered unconscious.
Man arrested in fatal shooting of 2 women in Moreno Valley
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of two women in Moreno Valley, authorities announced. The shooting was reported around 7:50 p.m. Friday in the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and the Old Highway 215, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department detailed in a news release. Responding deputies found two women inside a […]
Man caught on camera stealing ATM device from Palm Springs store, defrauding business of thousands
The Palm Springs Police Department is searching for a man seen on camera stealing an ATM device from the front counter of a store last month. The theft happened at a business on the 300 block of N Palm Canyon Drive on the afternoon of Oct. 16, 2022. Police said the business owner contacted detectives The post Man caught on camera stealing ATM device from Palm Springs store, defrauding business of thousands appeared first on KESQ.
California man shot and killed in his car while talking to friend on FaceTime
Vincent Heredia, 26, was shot and killed in San Bernardino, California outside of a party in a killing that took place while he was on FaceTime with a friend.
Fontana Herald News
Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer is arrested
An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested and charged with the negligent discharge of a firearm, the department said in a news release. On Nov. 6 at about 1:50 a.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station received reports of shots heard and responded to Dogwood Tavern, located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 in Blue Jay.
104 pounds of fentanyl seized after traffic stop leads to search warrant at San Bernardino home
More than 100 pounds of fentanyl were seized at a home in San Bernardino after a traffic stop led to a search warrant, authorities said.
z1077fm.com
Controversial County Measure D being challenged by watchdog group
San Bernardino County’s most tenacious watchdog, the Red Brennan Group plans to challenge the constitutionality of the county’s new charter amendments voters approved as Measure D in the November 8 General Election. “Mailers for Measure D were completely deceptive,” said Red Brennan Group President Tom Murphy, “and that’s...
