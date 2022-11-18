ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joshua Tree, CA

z1077fm.com

29 Palms Holiday Light Decorating Contest and Festival sign-up

The city of Twentynine Palms is spreading the cheer this year with a Holiday Festival on December 6th that includes a light parade, tree lighting ceremony, a holiday market and a light decorating contest. Show off your house decorating skills with the Holiday light Decorating Contest – open to homes...
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
z1077fm.com

Make a stray dog or cat’s Christmas with Joshua Tree VFW Donation Drive

The Joshua Tree VFW is running a Christmas event supporting stray cats and dogs. The organization will be collecting blankets, rugs, and towels in the hope of keeping cold animals warm. Donations will be delivered to no-kill animal shelter in Joshua Tree. Items can be dropped off at the VFW post in Joshua Tree during open hours, Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting tomorrow (November 23) and every Wednesday through December 21.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
z1077fm.com

Reach Out Morongo Basin Holiday Potluck on 12/10

Reach Out Morongo Basin invites donors, volunteers, clients, and everyone in the community to attend its annual Holiday Brunch Potluck on December 10. The event will feature a holiday meal of ham and three side dishes, but attendees are asked to bring a dish to share. Entertainment will provided the Twentynine Palms High School Choir, who will sing Christmas carols.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
ukenreport.com

Festival of Lights Parade Returns to Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS —The 30th annual Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade will return to world famous Palm Canyon Drive at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade, the city’s signature holiday event and a beloved tradition, features an array of floats that twinkle, marching bands, huge holiday balloons – and a visit from Santa Claus of course!
PALM SPRINGS, CA
z1077fm.com

Lead Continues To Close in Race for Twentynine Palms City Council Seat

As of Saturday afternoon’s (November 19) latest count, the race for Twentynine Palms City Council District 4 continues to close. Octavious Scott, the challenger leading the race in the council’s only unopposed election, is leading the race by what is now just four votes. Scott’s lead over the incumbent Karmolette O’Gilvie, who is also the Mayor, is 298 votes to 294. Scott has 50.34% of the counted vote, while O’Gilvie has 49.66%. San Bernardino County continues to count the ballots that were mailed in prior to the general election deadline of November 8, and the results of this election are not yet certified.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
disneydining.com

Disney Parade Performer Killed Alongside Father In Drunk Driving Accident

Disney Cast Members work so closely together that they become a family. And when a member of that family passes away, it affects not just the people who knew them, but everyone in the family. Sadly, a member of the Disneyland family was killed on November 13 when the car she was in was hit by a drunk driver. Hannah Jacks was just 19 years old and was killed alongside her father just north of San Jacinto, California.
SAN JACINTO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One man dead, two children injured in Palm Springs crash Friday night

A man was killed and two children injured after a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Palm Springs. The crash happened on Highway 111 near Angel Canyon, which is south of the Interstate 10 exit. California Highway Patrol said a man was driving a 2018 Chevy Silverado and made an unsafe turning movement. The Chevy crashed The post One man dead, two children injured in Palm Springs crash Friday night appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella man arrested in connection with Moreno Valley homicide￼

Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man from Coachella in connection to a Moreno Valley homicide. The suspect was arrested for two counts of murder and booked at the John Benoit Detention Center. On Friday, deputies from the Moreno Valley Station responded to a report of a shooting near Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 The post Coachella man arrested in connection with Moreno Valley homicide￼ appeared first on KESQ.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

‘Operation Dust Devil’ aims at curbing dangerous and illegal off-roading

With the conclusion of marijuana-enforcement Operation Hammerstrike, San Bernardino Sheriff Shannon Dicus has reallocated deputies to Operation Dust Devil, an off-roading enforcement team to crack down on illegal and irresponsible off-roading. Operation Dust Devil is scheduled for four and a half months beginning on December 17th, 2022. The team will primarily work Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays with a varying weekday, plus all holidays.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
z1077fm.com

Motorcycle Road Rage incident leads to arrest, stolen Harley, 3 guns

A suspect in a July road rage incident on Twentynine Palms Highway was arrested November 17th. On July 23, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an assault in the 58100 block of Twentynine Palms Highway, in Yucca Valley, regarding an incident of road rage, in which the victim was struck and rendered unconscious.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Man arrested in fatal shooting of 2 women in Moreno Valley

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of two women in Moreno Valley, authorities announced. The shooting was reported around 7:50 p.m. Friday in the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and the Old Highway 215, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department detailed in a news release. Responding deputies found two women inside a […]
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man caught on camera stealing ATM device from Palm Springs store, defrauding business of thousands

The Palm Springs Police Department is searching for a man seen on camera stealing an ATM device from the front counter of a store last month. The theft happened at a business on the 300 block of N Palm Canyon Drive on the afternoon of Oct. 16, 2022. Police said the business owner contacted detectives The post Man caught on camera stealing ATM device from Palm Springs store, defrauding business of thousands appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer is arrested

An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested and charged with the negligent discharge of a firearm, the department said in a news release. On Nov. 6 at about 1:50 a.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station received reports of shots heard and responded to Dogwood Tavern, located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 in Blue Jay.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
z1077fm.com

Controversial County Measure D being challenged by watchdog group

San Bernardino County’s most tenacious watchdog, the Red Brennan Group plans to challenge the constitutionality of the county’s new charter amendments voters approved as Measure D in the November 8 General Election. “Mailers for Measure D were completely deceptive,” said Red Brennan Group President Tom Murphy, “and that’s...

