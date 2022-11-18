As of Saturday afternoon’s (November 19) latest count, the race for Twentynine Palms City Council District 4 continues to close. Octavious Scott, the challenger leading the race in the council’s only unopposed election, is leading the race by what is now just four votes. Scott’s lead over the incumbent Karmolette O’Gilvie, who is also the Mayor, is 298 votes to 294. Scott has 50.34% of the counted vote, while O’Gilvie has 49.66%. San Bernardino County continues to count the ballots that were mailed in prior to the general election deadline of November 8, and the results of this election are not yet certified.

