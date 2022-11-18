Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022: FIFA charges Ecuador over fan chants at opening match
Alleged discriminatory chants by fans during a World Cup opening round match prompted FIFA officials to slap the Ecuadorian soccer federation with charges.
Cristiano Ronaldo: 5 best destinations for striker after parting ways with Manchester United
The Cristiano Ronaldo saga at Manchester United is officially over. Just a week after the Piers Morgan interview was released of Ronaldo bashing the club for their treatment of him and a lack of development internally, both parties have decided to mutually part ways. That means the 37-year-old is now allowed to sign with any […] The post Cristiano Ronaldo: 5 best destinations for striker after parting ways with Manchester United appeared first on ClutchPoints.
14 Players Banned by Riot for Match Fixing and Betting
Riot Games issued a competitive ruling against 14 players in the Turkish Academy League (TAL) for match-fixing and betting. Each of the players involved will receive suspensions for breaching the Turkish Championship League (TCL) rules – banning them from participating in any Riot-affiliated competitions. The length of their suspension was determined on a case-by-case basis, depending on the severity of the violations.
LEC Gets New Name and Format, EU League Restructured
The LEC will have a new identity, a new format, and will go from two splits to three. The rest of the European League will also restructure. LEC and EMEA League of Legends Good Ol’ LEC “Over the past decade, our team has worked tirelessly to create an industry-leading esports ecosystem. Today, we’re excited to […] The post LEC Gets New Name and Format, EU League Restructured appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pele sends Timothy Weah heartwarming message after scoring in USMNT World Cup draw with Wales
The USMNT came out firing on Monday in their World Cup opener against Wales, scoring an early goal courtesy of Timothy Weah, the son of former Ballon d’Or winner George Weah. While the Americans let up in the second half and ultimately settled for a draw after Gareth Bale equalized from the penalty spot, one […] The post Pele sends Timothy Weah heartwarming message after scoring in USMNT World Cup draw with Wales appeared first on ClutchPoints.
