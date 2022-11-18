Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blood drive in Twentynine Palms 11/22
Blood is desperately needed in the Morongo Basin. To that end, Lifestream will be holding a blood drive tomorrow (November 22) from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Little Church of the Desert, located at 6079 Adobe Road in Twentynine Palms. Healthy individuals at least 15 years of age may donate blood. Everyone under 17 years of age must provide LifeStream with written parental consent. Donors receive a LifeStream quarter zip pullover (while supplies last) and a free mini-physical (including readings for blood pressure, pulse, cholesterol levels, iron level and temperature) with results being posted on the donor’s private online portal. Please set an appointment by calling LifeStream at 800-879-4484 or visiting LStream.org.
Make a stray dog or cat’s Christmas with Joshua Tree VFW Donation Drive
The Joshua Tree VFW is running a Christmas event supporting stray cats and dogs. The organization will be collecting blankets, rugs, and towels in the hope of keeping cold animals warm. Donations will be delivered to no-kill animal shelter in Joshua Tree. Items can be dropped off at the VFW post in Joshua Tree during open hours, Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting tomorrow (November 23) and every Wednesday through December 21.
Thanksgiving Outreach at Way Station in Joshua Tree Tuesday (11/22)
The Way Station in Joshua Tree will be running a Thanksgiving Outreach tomorrow (November 22), which will provide a food box and turkeys for all who come. In addition to food, coffee, sweet rolls, and used clothing will be available, alongside live music and prayer. The event begins at 8...
Reach Out Morongo Basin Holiday Potluck on 12/10
Reach Out Morongo Basin invites donors, volunteers, clients, and everyone in the community to attend its annual Holiday Brunch Potluck on December 10. The event will feature a holiday meal of ham and three side dishes, but attendees are asked to bring a dish to share. Entertainment will provided the Twentynine Palms High School Choir, who will sing Christmas carols.
29 Palms Holiday Light Decorating Contest and Festival sign-up
The city of Twentynine Palms is spreading the cheer this year with a Holiday Festival on December 6th that includes a light parade, tree lighting ceremony, a holiday market and a light decorating contest. Show off your house decorating skills with the Holiday light Decorating Contest – open to homes...
Yucca Valley property owners get sweet-smelling sewer discount
Yucca Valley property owners will receive an unexpected gift for the holidays this year. It’s coming in the form of a discount on the sewer assessment charges added to 2022/2023 property tax bills. The discount is a result of funds received under the Measure Z sales tax and additional properties buying into the sewer system.
Holiday improv comedy ‘You are now in Bedford Falls’ at Groves Cabin Theatre in Morongo Valley
Thought Theatre brings a unique interpretation to the classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” through long form improvisational performance. Ever want to just live in the world of your favorite movie? Well wonder no more as the talented cast from Thought Theatre takes you behind the 4th wall of a beloved holiday classic.
Motorcycle Road Rage incident leads to arrest, stolen Harley, 3 guns
A suspect in a July road rage incident on Twentynine Palms Highway was arrested November 17th. On July 23, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an assault in the 58100 block of Twentynine Palms Highway, in Yucca Valley, regarding an incident of road rage, in which the victim was struck and rendered unconscious.
Lead Continues To Close in Race for Twentynine Palms City Council Seat
As of Saturday afternoon’s (November 19) latest count, the race for Twentynine Palms City Council District 4 continues to close. Octavious Scott, the challenger leading the race in the council’s only unopposed election, is leading the race by what is now just four votes. Scott’s lead over the incumbent Karmolette O’Gilvie, who is also the Mayor, is 298 votes to 294. Scott has 50.34% of the counted vote, while O’Gilvie has 49.66%. San Bernardino County continues to count the ballots that were mailed in prior to the general election deadline of November 8, and the results of this election are not yet certified.
Controversial County Measure D being challenged by watchdog group
San Bernardino County’s most tenacious watchdog, the Red Brennan Group plans to challenge the constitutionality of the county’s new charter amendments voters approved as Measure D in the November 8 General Election. “Mailers for Measure D were completely deceptive,” said Red Brennan Group President Tom Murphy, “and that’s...
