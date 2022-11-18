Read full article on original website
Man dies shooting on Cross Tie Ct. in Columbus, police searching for suspects
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for the suspect(s) involved in a Saturday shooting that left one man dead. On Saturday, November 19, at approximately 1:15 a.m., Columbus officers responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Cross Tie Court. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in front of the apartment.
Columbus: Teenager shot multiple times on Glenwood Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A teenager was shot multiple times at the 3100 block of Glenwood Drive in Columbus, according to the Columbus Police Department. The incident happened at around 3 p.m. on Nov. 21. Police say the 15-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional. There is no additional […]
Auburn police arrest two on forgery, theft charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested two people on forgery and theft charges. On Nov. 18, Auburn officers arrested 34-year-old Joseph Lamar Wilson, of Opelika, on felony warrants for possession of a forged instrument third degree, theft of property third degree and identity theft. On Nov. 19, Auburn officers...
Columbus man pleads not guilty to murder, aggravated assault
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man pleads ‘not guilty’ to murder and aggravated assault in Recorder’s Court Tuesday morning. 60-year-old Michael Simmons pleaded not guilty to the murder of 55-year-old Christopher Williams. The victim was found badly beaten at a residence on Blan Street in Columbus,...
Two Auburn suspects arrested on felony warrants for burglary and theft
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Two suspects were arrested on burglary and theft charges, according to the Auburn Police Department. Auburn Police responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Country Club Drive. A victim told officers that a male suspect forced his way into the residence and physically assaulted the victim. During the assault, […]
West Point Police investigating a residential shooting on Higgins Street
WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) – On Sunday, the West Point Police Department received a report about shots fired on Higgins Street in West Point, Georgia. According to authorities, several shots were fired inside a residence, and no one suffered any injuries. The suspect is unknown at this time, and West Point Police says there is […]
Sheriff: Shooting investigation underway in Talbot County
TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting investigation is underway in Talbot County. Talbot County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the incident happened on Culpepper Drive and Clarke Street in Talbotton. The scene is still active at this time. However, no arrests have been made or motives established. This incident...
Auburn man arrested for felony burglary and theft, police say
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A 58-year-old man is behind bars for felony burglary and theft charges in Auburn, say police. According to Auburn authorities, Gerald Sebastion Trimble was arrested on Nov. 18. The arrest stemmed from Auburn officers responding to reports of a burglary at a business on the 200...
WTVM hosts toy drive for children in need in the Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s the season of giving and WTVM wants to make sure children in the Chattahoochee Valley have a special holiday. Many children in our area go without toys during the holidays - so in the spirit of the giving season, WTVM News Leader 9 is partnering with local businesses in the area to host a toy drive for children in need throughout west Georgia and east Alabama.
Opelika Police Department announces new safety initiative
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Advance Auto Parts and the Opelika Police Department unveiled a new safety program at the Advance Auto Parts store on 2nd Avenue. The program is designated to increase roadway safety in the community. Advance’s store team presented Captain Johnathan Clifton and Opelika police officers with a...
Columbus: House fire leaves two displaced
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A house fire on Nov. 20 at 44th Street left two displaced, according to Columbus Fire and EMS Division Chief John Shull. The fire may have started in the crawl space beneath the house. The area of origin was near a bed where a space heater was in use. There was […]
MCSO: targeted operation leads to multiple arrests and confiscation of firearms and drugs worth thousands
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Patrol and Investigation Bureaus collaborated with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia State Patrol for a targeted operation. According to MSCO, the operation target areas in Muscogee County are based on where ‘the most citizen complaints and tips’ […]
New traffic speed cameras installed in Sumter Co.
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Sumter County now has two new traffic cameras on one of the county’s busiest roads. The goal of the cameras is to ensure driver safety at a high-traffic area at an intersection on Highway 27 East. Law enforcement has issued zero citations so far. This...
16-year-old killed in shooting on Cross Tie Court in Columbus
UPDATE 4:52 a.m. 11/20/2022: The Columbus Police Department released the following press release on the drive-by shooting. On Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 1:15 a.m., Columbus Police Officers responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Cross Tie Court. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in front of the apartment. EMS responded and transported […]
Auburn man convicted on U.S. Capitol Riot charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — An Auburn, Alabama man was convicted on charges stemming from his actions in the U.S. Capitol Riot on Jan. 6, 2021. William Watson, 25, was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding, as well as entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon. At the […]
Deadly drive-by shooting kills 1 man in West Point
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is killed following a deadly shooting in West Point, Georgia. According to the West Point Police Department, the incident appeared to be a drive-by that took the life of Allen Holloway. At this time, no arrests have been made. This investigation is still...
Opelika police academy hosts luncheon to give thanks to senior citizens
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association hosted a senior luncheon to share their thanks to seniors in the Opelika area. Seniors could come out and hear tips on how not to be scammed this holiday season and how to protect themselves in public. People attending the...
West Point drive-by shooting kills one; GBI called in to assist investigation
UPDATE 4:52 a.m. 11/20/2022: The West Point Police Department released images of the suspected vehicle and a press release on the shooting incident. November 18th, 2022 at 9:16 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 12th Street and MLK in West Point, GA in reference to a person shot. Officers arrived on scene and […]
Police: Shooting on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus leaves man injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) investigates a shooting on Buena Vista Road. According to CPD, the shooting happened in the parking lot of a business on the 3500 block of Buena Vista Road. Officials say a male victim was shot in the thigh. The victim is...
These are the most common recycling mistakes in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Recycling can keep precious resources out of landfills. It can also be a headache for cities when it isn’t done correctly. According to Lisa Thomas-Cutts, executive director of nonprofit organization Keep Columbus Beautiful, the three most common recycling mistakes in Columbus are putting plastic bags, food waste and diapers in recycling bins. […]
