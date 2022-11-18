COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s the season of giving and WTVM wants to make sure children in the Chattahoochee Valley have a special holiday. Many children in our area go without toys during the holidays - so in the spirit of the giving season, WTVM News Leader 9 is partnering with local businesses in the area to host a toy drive for children in need throughout west Georgia and east Alabama.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO