ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Cuyahoga, rest of Greater Cleveland counties remain yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map

By Julie Washington, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
Cleveland.com

Ohio would be among small group of states requiring more than a majority if it changes constitutional amendment process: Capitol Letter

Fact check: Laura Hancock reviewed the citizen-initiated constitutional amendment passage rules of nine states that Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said require supermajorities. LaRose wants to increase the threshold at the ballot box for passage from 50% plus one vote to 60%. She found two states he omitted that have thresholds and processes similar to Ohio’s, and some nuances in state processes that LaRose wasn’t clear about.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Power issues at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital Today

Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital is operating on generator power due to a city power substation issue. All surgeries have been canceled for today and the Emergency Department is on diversion. We appreciate the dedication of our caregivers who are continuing to provide the very best care to our community. We will provide updates as we have them.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County wants to spend $5 million remediating former industrial sites: Stimulus Watch

Cuyahoga County Council is considering spending $5 million of COVID-19 stimulus dollars remediating former commercial and industrial sites. Remediating the 18 brownfields would be paid for by a portion of the county’s $240 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The $5 million is the county’s share of state money, plus private funds that are being used to redevelop land.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
signalcleveland.org

How a wealthy Cleveland suburb profits from ticketing Black drivers

Reported by Mark Puente, Stan Donaldson Jr., Cid Standifer. Carolyn Quinnie said she’s been pulled over or followed by Bratenahl police on more than one occasion on her short drive home to Cleveland from Bratenahl where she works as an in-home private caretaker. The 68-year-old grandmother takes every precaution...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland giving away about 50 rain barrels to city residents

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mayor’s Office of Sustainability and Climate Justice has about 50 rain barrels it wants to give away free to Cleveland residents. Normally rain barrel giveaway is in the summer but there were delays this year due to supply chain issues, said Patti Donnellan, sustainability coordinator for nature-based solutions at the city.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

How to grow, harvest and give popcorn in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Our understanding of American history is undergoing some overdue scrutiny, but it is still safe to say that our Thanksgiving commemorates harvest feasts among Native Americans and English settlers. What they actually ate is a matter of debate, as well, but documents from the time show that one reason for the colonists’ gratitude is their success in growing corn with the help of their Native American friends.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
93K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy