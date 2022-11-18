Cuyahoga, rest of Greater Cleveland counties remain yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map

Read full article on original website
Related
MetroHealth board fires Akram Boutros over $1.9 million; he says it’s retaliation for his reporting misdeeds: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The MetroHealth board of directors late Monday night announced the firing of Boutros for what it said was Boutros giving himself more than $1.9 million in unauthorized bonuses. Boutros, who led the hospital system for nearly 10 years and was set to step down this month, said...
Ohio flu levels rising ahead of Thanksgiving weekend
As families and friends prepare to gather at the dinner table on Thanksgiving, the CDC says more than 2,100 Americans have already died from the flu within the past month.
Former CEO Dr. Akram Boutros led MetroHealth through jail crisis, COVID-19: Here’s a timeline
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Former MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros, who was fired Monday, led the health system through the expansion of the hospital system, the COVID-19 pandemic and a health crisis at the Cuyahoga County jail. He also called on Cleveland’s hospitals to address the city’s social determinants of health.
Report: Ohio’s holiday spending will be up in 2022, but lag national increase
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohioans are expected to spend more than $31.3 billion this holiday season. While spending is predicted to be up compared to 2021, it’s lagging national forecasts and inflation. The holidays sales forecast predicts a 3.4% increase compared to 2021, according to a joint report from...
Ohio bill permitting ivermectin, alternative COVID-19 drugs gets hearing
Lame-duck session is underway at the Ohio Statehouse, and lawmakers are heeding former President Donald Trump’s calls to promote the use of alternative COVID-19 treatments.
Ousted MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros was going to ask county council for $7.6 million Tuesday for behavioral health care
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Before the MetroHealth board fired CEO Akram Boutros, accused of giving himself more than $1.9 million in unauthorized bonuses, he planned to ask Cuyahoga County Council for more money. Documents submitted to council show he was seeking an additional $7.6 million for the public hospital that...
Ohio would be among small group of states requiring more than a majority if it changes constitutional amendment process: Capitol Letter
Fact check: Laura Hancock reviewed the citizen-initiated constitutional amendment passage rules of nine states that Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said require supermajorities. LaRose wants to increase the threshold at the ballot box for passage from 50% plus one vote to 60%. She found two states he omitted that have thresholds and processes similar to Ohio’s, and some nuances in state processes that LaRose wasn’t clear about.
whbc.com
Power issues at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital Today
Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital is operating on generator power due to a city power substation issue. All surgeries have been canceled for today and the Emergency Department is on diversion. We appreciate the dedication of our caregivers who are continuing to provide the very best care to our community. We will provide updates as we have them.
Cuyahoga County wants to spend $5 million remediating former industrial sites: Stimulus Watch
Cuyahoga County Council is considering spending $5 million of COVID-19 stimulus dollars remediating former commercial and industrial sites. Remediating the 18 brownfields would be paid for by a portion of the county’s $240 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The $5 million is the county’s share of state money, plus private funds that are being used to redevelop land.
Stunning Ashtabula County waterfalls part of 14.5-acre acquisition by Cleveland Museum of Natural History
CONNEAUT, Ohio – The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is buying a 14.5-acre parcel in Ashtabula County that features stunning waterfalls and a stream noted for its biodiversity. Over the years, the museum has acquired several dozen natural areas across northern Ohio with the primary purpose of protecting them...
Attorney for the MetroHealth CEO fired over $1.9M in bonuses accuses hospital board of ‘retaliation’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An attorney for MetroHealth System President and CEO Dr. Akram Boutros said Tuesday morning that the fired CEO was targeted because he raised the possible unauthorized hiring of the new MetroHealth CEO, Airica Steed. Jason R. Bristol, attorney for Boutros, in a statement called the firing...
signalcleveland.org
How a wealthy Cleveland suburb profits from ticketing Black drivers
Reported by Mark Puente, Stan Donaldson Jr., Cid Standifer. Carolyn Quinnie said she’s been pulled over or followed by Bratenahl police on more than one occasion on her short drive home to Cleveland from Bratenahl where she works as an in-home private caretaker. The 68-year-old grandmother takes every precaution...
Cleveland giving away about 50 rain barrels to city residents
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mayor’s Office of Sustainability and Climate Justice has about 50 rain barrels it wants to give away free to Cleveland residents. Normally rain barrel giveaway is in the summer but there were delays this year due to supply chain issues, said Patti Donnellan, sustainability coordinator for nature-based solutions at the city.
New MLS NEXT Pro men’s soccer team coming to Cleveland, thrilling city officials and fans: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Soccer is a big deal in most of the world. And it could be soon in Cleveland, with an MLS NEXT professional soccer team starting in 2025. The Cleveland Soccer Group promises...
How to grow, harvest and give popcorn in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Our understanding of American history is undergoing some overdue scrutiny, but it is still safe to say that our Thanksgiving commemorates harvest feasts among Native Americans and English settlers. What they actually ate is a matter of debate, as well, but documents from the time show that one reason for the colonists’ gratitude is their success in growing corn with the help of their Native American friends.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following the tragic death of Cleveland veteran firefighter Johnny Tetrick, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering flags to fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral. Gov. DeWine released the following statement on Sunday:. "In honor of the life and service of Cleveland...
MetroHealth’s firing of CEO Dr. Akram Boutros over $1.8M in bonuses becomes public feud
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Monday’s late-night firing of MetroHealth System CEO Dr. Akram Boutros — weeks before he was due to step down — has triggered a public feud, with accusations of improper payments and retaliation. The MetroHealth Board of Trustees fired Boutros, who had led the...
Brecksville-Broadview Heights Schools treasurer receives 17 percent raise; salary jumps by more than $23,000
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The salary of Craig Yaniglos, treasurer of the Brecksville-Broadview Heights City Schools, will rise to $160,000 in August -- an increase of 17 percent over his current $136,427 annual salary. The school board unanimously approved the pay increase in October. It’s part of a five-year contract extension...
Breakthrough Woodland Hills Campus closed due to stomach virus
Breakthrough Public Schools announced early Tuesday that its Woodland Hills Campus would be closed due to the spread of the stomach virus.
Ohio Supreme Court throws the brakes on state’s attempt to collect more taxes from NASCAR
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The revenue NASCAR makes from selling the rights to broadcast stock car races and merchandise to Ohio fans is not subject to the state’s commercial activities tax, according to an Ohio Supreme Court ruling Tuesday morning. The unanimous court waived a red flag at the...
