How gas prices have changed in Texas in the last week
Demand for gasoline is falling as Americans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that less people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. The national average price for regular gasoline is down to $3.72 per gallon this week compared with last, according to AAA.
Liberty Hill resident $1 million richer from Powerball ticket
LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — Someone living in Liberty Hill is $1 million richer after matching every number except for the Powerball in a drawing held earlier this month. The Texas Lottery shared this winner is choosing to remain anonymous and stepped forward to claim the prize related to the Nov. 9 drawing. This lucky individual’s ticket had all five of the white numbers drawn at that time (7-14-24-30-56) but not the red Powerball number (7).
Manor resident wins $2 million off Powerball ticket
MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — An anonymous Manor resident claimed their $2 million Powerball prize after buying a winning ticket at a northwest Austin H-E-B. The ticket was purchased at the H-E-B at 10710 Research Blvd. for the Nov. 12 drawing. The ticket matched all five of the white ball...
How Texas Thanksgiving travel numbers compare to the last few years
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The holiday season is upon us, meaning many will be leaving home to travel to visit family and friends. The American Automobile Association issued its forecast for this Thanksgiving holiday weekend. As many as 4 million Texans will head out on the road or take a...
Was Texas the real site of the first Thanksgiving?
SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to many historians and the Legislative Reference Library of Texas, the first Thanksgiving celebration in the United States took place near El Paso in 1598, 23 years before the Pilgrims held their famous dinner at Plymouth Rock. Texas’s Thanksgiving began with Spanish explorer Juan...
Texas overdose death numbers moving in a new direction
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Have drug overdose deaths stopped rising in Texas? Preliminary government data suggests they may have, but many experts are urging caution, noting that past plateaus didn’t last. U.S. overdose death rates began steadily climbing in the 1990s driven by opioid painkillers, followed by waves of...
Texas Parks & Wildlife Department gets ready for Centennial Celebration
Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is getting ready to celebrate 100 years of state parks being open in 2023. The department opened its website this month for park lovers to purchase official celebration items. Some of the products are scratch off posters, keychains,...
Which toys have been recalled this year?
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Congressman Lloyd Doggett and an advocacy group warned Texans of the potential dangers in some children’s toys Monday. The Texas Public Interest Research Group (TexPIRG) Education Fund held a press conference with Doggett to discuss the findings of the latest Trouble in Toyland — an annual report that examines trends to determine the potential dangers of toys typically bought for the holiday season.
Food drive ahead of 44th annual Super Feast seeks donations to feed thousands
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Despite temperatures in the low 40s and light rain, donations poured in Monday for the Super Turkey Food Drive. The donations the drive brings in at five locations across the Houston area from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. will feed tens of thousands of people a Thanksgiving meal Thursday at the 44th annual Super Feast.
Can you name the other 2 undefeated college football teams in Texas?
There are three NCAA college football programs that are undefeated in the state of Texas. Two of them just completed their regular season and are looking forward to the playoffs. You may be able to name Division I’s Texas Christian University, but do you know the other two?. If...
Texas Salvation Army ‘Angel Tree’ program sees highest demand for children in need
AUSTIN (Nexstar)—If you’re looking to help families out this holiday season… it may be needed more now this year, than ever. The Salvation Army in Austin has 11,0000 children in its angel tree program ahead of Christmas. According to Area Commander Major Lewis Reckline, that’s 4,000 more than last year.
