Hammond, LA

Southeastern to host Idaho in first round of FCS playoffs

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - After winning the Southland Conference championship and earning a berth in the NCAA FCS Playoffs, the Southeastern Louisiana University football team was ranked in both the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25 polls released Monday. Southeastern (8-3) moved up six spots...
HAMMOND, LA
49th Annual Bayou Classic kicks off Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thanksgiving week is indicative of a crucial time in the season for SWAC football fans and supporters. The Southern University Jaguars and the Grambling State University Tigers are preparing for their historic Bayou Classic match-up in New Orleans this weekend. The kick-off press conference for...
GRAMBLING, LA
LSU still No. 6, Tulane rises to No. 19 in AP’s Top 25 football rankings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU remained at No. 6 in the new Association Press Top 25 college football rankings released Sunday (Nov. 20), after beating the University of Alabama-Birmingham, 41-10. The USC Trojans (10-1) jumped LSU after disposing of crosstown rival UCLA, 48-45. The Tigers (9-2) hit the road to face Texas A&M at College Station in their regular-season finale next Saturday at 6 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Nicondra: Some sun and mostly dry to start the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a blustery and uncomfortable Saturday, Sunday turned out rather nice with some sunshine breaking through the clouds and temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. Monday should be fairly nice as well with temperatures starting out in the middle 30s north, 40s south and warming to around 60 for the afternoon. A few sprinkles are possible as a wave of energy pushes past the region on Tuesday. Looking ahead to the holiday Thanksgiving is the next best chance for more widespread rain. It’s still a bit far out in the forecast for specific timing, but right now it looks more likely later in the day through the overnight. We will monitor this closely over the next several days.
SUN, LA
Sunny today with storms likely into the holiday weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The sun is finally going to return to the forecast today but unfortunately, it only sticks around a day as rain chances quickly ramp up for Thanksgiving and beyond. Expect plenty of sun and a warmer feel to greet you on our travel/prep day before Thanksgiving....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Male killed Monday afternoon on Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male victim was fatally shot Monday afternoon (Nov. 21) along Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East, police said. The victim’s identity and age have not been disclosed. But the NOPD said the victim was found in the 8700 block of Hayne Boulevard around 2:44 p.m.
Donelon: Large companies aren’t eager to help depopulate Louisiana’s insurer of last resort

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Stephen Lovecchio, a branch owner of TWFG Insurance, is working to get clients moved from Louisiana Citizens, the state’s insurer of last resort. “The Louisiana Citizens hike in Orleans Parish is very, very large,” he said. “Not as bad in Jefferson Parish, but it’s very, very big in New Orleans. We’ve just gotten the rates for Orleans Parish: Our $7,000 premiums will be $13,000, so we are aggressively trying to move our people.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Man fatally shot outside of Gretna home, Jefferson sheriff says

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Monday (Nov. 21) night outside of a home in Gretna, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies say they were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. in response to a shooting in the 600 block of Grovewood Dr. It was there deputies say they discovered a man that had been fatally shot.
GRETNA, LA
High-speed police chase involving NOPD and JPSO ends in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One woman was arrested Sunday (Nov. 20) after a high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and New Orleans police that spanned from Metairie to New Orleans East. Authorities said the pursuit began when an unidentified victim spotted his or her...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Cold, dry start to the week, but a warming trend is coming

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend finishes dry and cool. Temperatures will climb into the mid 50s by Sunday afternoon with a chilly northeasterly wind. The week starts off similarly, but temperatures gradually climb through Thanksgiving. Highs will be in the low 70s for the holiday Thursday, then fall into...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wheelchair-bound woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in New Orleans East; man injured

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A wheelchair-bound woman was struck and killed Monday night (Nov. 21) by a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene in New Orleans East, police said. The 39-year-old victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was struck around 5:52 p.m. in the 9300 block of the I-10 Service Road, the NOPD said. The block is in the West Lake Forest neighborhood of the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Family and friends remember DOTD worker killed in attack on I-10

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Family and friends are remembering the DOTD worker killed in an attack on I-10 on Sunday, Nov. 20. Family members identified the worker as Darrell Guillory, 66. Authorities said Guillory was stabbed and killed along I-10 West in the Port Allen area. They...
PORT ALLEN, LA

