NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a blustery and uncomfortable Saturday, Sunday turned out rather nice with some sunshine breaking through the clouds and temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. Monday should be fairly nice as well with temperatures starting out in the middle 30s north, 40s south and warming to around 60 for the afternoon. A few sprinkles are possible as a wave of energy pushes past the region on Tuesday. Looking ahead to the holiday Thanksgiving is the next best chance for more widespread rain. It’s still a bit far out in the forecast for specific timing, but right now it looks more likely later in the day through the overnight. We will monitor this closely over the next several days.

SUN, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO