Southeastern to host Idaho in first round of FCS playoffs
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - After winning the Southland Conference championship and earning a berth in the NCAA FCS Playoffs, the Southeastern Louisiana University football team was ranked in both the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25 polls released Monday. Southeastern (8-3) moved up six spots...
49th Annual Bayou Classic kicks off Monday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thanksgiving week is indicative of a crucial time in the season for SWAC football fans and supporters. The Southern University Jaguars and the Grambling State University Tigers are preparing for their historic Bayou Classic match-up in New Orleans this weekend. The kick-off press conference for...
LSU still No. 6, Tulane rises to No. 19 in AP’s Top 25 football rankings
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU remained at No. 6 in the new Association Press Top 25 college football rankings released Sunday (Nov. 20), after beating the University of Alabama-Birmingham, 41-10. The USC Trojans (10-1) jumped LSU after disposing of crosstown rival UCLA, 48-45. The Tigers (9-2) hit the road to face Texas A&M at College Station in their regular-season finale next Saturday at 6 p.m.
St. Tammany powerlifters overcome challenges, take home gold on the international stage
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - It’s a solo sport where competitors push themselves beyond their limits. Three lifts make up a powerlifting competition: Squat, bench and deadlift. You get three attempts for each lift. Three attempts, and that’s it. However, it takes more than muscle to become a world...
Nicondra: Some sun and mostly dry to start the week
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a blustery and uncomfortable Saturday, Sunday turned out rather nice with some sunshine breaking through the clouds and temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. Monday should be fairly nice as well with temperatures starting out in the middle 30s north, 40s south and warming to around 60 for the afternoon. A few sprinkles are possible as a wave of energy pushes past the region on Tuesday. Looking ahead to the holiday Thanksgiving is the next best chance for more widespread rain. It’s still a bit far out in the forecast for specific timing, but right now it looks more likely later in the day through the overnight. We will monitor this closely over the next several days.
Suspect accused of threatening UNO’s campus arrested; classes resuming Tuesday
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A suspect accused of threatening UNO’s campus was arrested Monday (Nov. 21) morning, according to school officials. New Orleans police later identified the suspect as 22-year-old Karam Mohammed Alhatel. In an email sent out to faculty, staff, and students Monday morning UNO President Dr. John...
Sunny today with storms likely into the holiday weekend
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The sun is finally going to return to the forecast today but unfortunately, it only sticks around a day as rain chances quickly ramp up for Thanksgiving and beyond. Expect plenty of sun and a warmer feel to greet you on our travel/prep day before Thanksgiving....
Male killed Monday afternoon on Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male victim was fatally shot Monday afternoon (Nov. 21) along Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East, police said. The victim’s identity and age have not been disclosed. But the NOPD said the victim was found in the 8700 block of Hayne Boulevard around 2:44 p.m.
Donelon: Large companies aren’t eager to help depopulate Louisiana’s insurer of last resort
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Stephen Lovecchio, a branch owner of TWFG Insurance, is working to get clients moved from Louisiana Citizens, the state’s insurer of last resort. “The Louisiana Citizens hike in Orleans Parish is very, very large,” he said. “Not as bad in Jefferson Parish, but it’s very, very big in New Orleans. We’ve just gotten the rates for Orleans Parish: Our $7,000 premiums will be $13,000, so we are aggressively trying to move our people.”
Man fatally shot outside of Gretna home, Jefferson sheriff says
GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Monday (Nov. 21) night outside of a home in Gretna, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies say they were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. in response to a shooting in the 600 block of Grovewood Dr. It was there deputies say they discovered a man that had been fatally shot.
Victims say justice system failed them across Louisiana, allowing violent teen to re-offend
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In November of 2020, New Orleans police say 17-year-old Kyren Washington almost killed Diane Rogers. They say he beat her, carjacked her, and ran her over. “I had my hands on my steering wheel trying to get my car back,” Rogers tells Fox 8. “He punched...
6 arrested on weapons charges during Nine Times Second Line in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police announced Monday afternoon (Nov. 21) that six men had been arrested on a variety of weapons and drug charges during a Sunday Second Line parade through the Desire area. The Second Line, held by Nine Times Social Aid and Pleasure Club, is an...
High-speed police chase involving NOPD and JPSO ends in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One woman was arrested Sunday (Nov. 20) after a high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and New Orleans police that spanned from Metairie to New Orleans East. Authorities said the pursuit began when an unidentified victim spotted his or her...
Cold, dry start to the week, but a warming trend is coming
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend finishes dry and cool. Temperatures will climb into the mid 50s by Sunday afternoon with a chilly northeasterly wind. The week starts off similarly, but temperatures gradually climb through Thanksgiving. Highs will be in the low 70s for the holiday Thursday, then fall into...
I-10 lane closures reported after 18-wheeler plunges into bayou, deputies say
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler that is causing closures along the interstate on Tuesday, Nov. 22. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, one lane is closed on I-10 East and I-10 West near the St. James Parish-Ascension Parish line.
ZURIK: Cantrell administration refuses to turn over NOPD timesheets to Fox 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans has refused to turn over public records -- timesheets for NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie that Fox 8 requested as part of our Outside the Office investigation. The investigations raised questions about how Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Vappie, who is a member...
Two Midwestern 13-year-olds arrested for bomb threats made to Kenner school, police say
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Two young teens -- one living in Michigan and the other in Illinois -- were arrested and will be extradited to Jefferson Parish to face allegations that they made a series of bomb threats earlier this month to Kenner Discovery School, police said Tuesday (Nov. 22).
Gun violence permeates New Orleans with a homicide, 3 armed robberies, 4 carjackings
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Weekend gun violence abounded again in New Orleans, with a shooting death, three armed robberies and four carjackings reported in the city Saturday through early Sunday morning (Nov. 20). A 29-year-old man shot multiple times Saturday at 11:13 a.m. was taken for hospital treatment but died...
Wheelchair-bound woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in New Orleans East; man injured
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A wheelchair-bound woman was struck and killed Monday night (Nov. 21) by a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene in New Orleans East, police said. The 39-year-old victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was struck around 5:52 p.m. in the 9300 block of the I-10 Service Road, the NOPD said. The block is in the West Lake Forest neighborhood of the city.
Family and friends remember DOTD worker killed in attack on I-10
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Family and friends are remembering the DOTD worker killed in an attack on I-10 on Sunday, Nov. 20. Family members identified the worker as Darrell Guillory, 66. Authorities said Guillory was stabbed and killed along I-10 West in the Port Allen area. They...
