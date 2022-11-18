Read full article on original website
Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery
Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track to open in N.J. before Christmas
A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest” of its kind, announced plans for a grand opening on Dec. 16, officials said. Supercharged Entertainment, which owns a go-karting track in Wrentham, Massachusetts, announced plans in August to open a second location in Edison. Stephen...
Burglar steals at least $20,000 from Pa. church: police
Police are investigating a burglary where someone stole thousands of dollars from a church. The church in Philadelphia notified police on Monday about the burglary that happened around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. On Tuesday, police released surveillance footage of a man walking through the parking lot at ENON Tabernacle...
Pa. man hit by stray bullet while riding SEPTA train, police say
A 35-year-old man was hit in the arm by a stray bullet while riding a SEPTA train in the Frankford area of Philadelphia on Tuesday morning, according to police. According to Philly Voice, the No. 56 bus was riding along Torresdale Avenue near Church Street just a little before 3 a.m. when the bullet broke the window and hit the man in the arm, Philadelphia police confirmed.
Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold at Pa. casino over the weekend
A winning $1 million Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold over the weekend at a casino in Philadelphia, according to 6ABC. The jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn on Sunday: 8-17-27-31-38, where the lucky winner scored the winning ticket worth $1,077,663.50. The...
Sheetz lowers price for unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon for Thanksgiving 2022 week
Editor’s note: If you are unsure if your vehicle can use unleaded 88 check the owner’s manual to verify the minimum octane required and make sure your car can handle 15% of ethanol. Sheetz convenience stores will sell unleaded 88 gas for $1.99 a gallon during the Thanksgiving...
Ex-Shippensburg University student, once charged with homicide, released after serving three years in jail
A former Shippensburg University student was released from Cumberland County Prison Thursday after serving a little over three years on charges stemming from a 2019 double shooting in Shippensburg that left one Philadelphia man dead and another wounded. Clayton Steven Wilson, initially charged with the Oct. 6, 2019 murder of...
Pa. man dies after hitting the side of a propane truck
Authorities have identified a 30-year-old man who died after a one-vehicle pedestrian crash Tuesday morning that shut down an Allentown intersection. The Lehigh County coroner’s office said pedestrian Hiram Arroyo, of Allentown, hit the side of a propane truck shortly before 8:45 a.m. near the 2000 block of Oxford Drive.
New senior affordable housing community will be ready for occupancy next month
An affordable housing development in Lancaster County will be ready for occupancy in next month. Saxony Ridge Apartments in Lititz will include 62 affordable housing apartments for seniors, 62 years and older. The apartments will be ready for occupancy in December. The development is a collaborative project between Community Basics...
Philly DA, allies slam impeachment and removal effort: ‘This is something you do for crimes’
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, who was impeached last week by the Pennsylvania state House, denounced the charges against him as a Republican-led effort to disenfranchise city voters and said the push to remove him from office sets a dangerous precedent. During a news conference at Philadelphia...
Gas spill cleanup from Pa. tanker truck crash could take weeks
A crashed tanker truck may be gone from a Bethlehem neighborhood, but crews are still working to clean up gallons of gasoline spilled and keep it out of the Monocacy Creek. When the truck crashed early Thursday morning on Union Boulevard between Paul and Raymond avenues, gasoline made it way to the storm drains and out to a culvert along Route 378 north, officials have said.
Philly Pops to shut down after season, blaming ‘devastating’ effects of COVID-19
PHILADELPHIA — Leaders of the Philly Pops say the decades-old orchestra will cease operations after the current 2022-23 season. In a post on its website, the organization said the “difficult” decision came despite the best efforts of officials and was due to a combination of circumstances including the “devastating” effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teen charged as adult in killing of her sister remains in juvenile facility. Here’s why
The Lancaster County girl accused of killing her older disabled sister in a psychotic episode has been permitted to continue staying at a juvenile facility. Claire Miller, 16, of Manheim Township, will be permitted to stay at the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Detention Center for now “for judicial economy and efficiency purposes,” even though she is being tried as an adult.
Nets vs. 76ers prediction, betting odds for NBA on Tuesday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers lock horns with the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, commencing at 7:30 p.m. EST. This...
Penn State fans take over SHI Stadium for 55-10 blowout of Rutgers; Faces in the crowd
Penn State continued its winning ways Saturday, blowing out Rutgers, 55-10 on a cold and windy evening in Piscataway. The Nittany Lions were led by the freshman running back duo of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen and a dominant defense in the win. Singleton opened the scoring for the Nittany Lions with a 100-yard kickoff return and Allen added 117 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Sean Clifford ran for a score and threw for another.
Bishop McDevitt wrestlers thinking bigger than ever with talented lineup back from District 3 title team
Bishop McDevitt won a District 3 Class AA wrestling title last season working around a huge disadvantage with a consistent void at 106 pounds. The Crusaders gave up six team points at that spot in virtually every dual, yet went unbeaten in the regular season and wrestled into Day 3 of the PIAA Team Championships.
