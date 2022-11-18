Molly Blank Concert Series returns to the Breman Museum

After a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, the Molly Blank Concert Series is returning to the Breman Museum.

“It’s so exciting after all that the world has been through with COVID that we are able to be with our community again in the glow of music and other performing arts,” said Breman Museum executive director, Leslie Gordon.

For the series the Breman Museum will be hosting three performances:

Anat Cohen Quartetinho on Nov. 20

Joe Alterman and Houston Person on March 19

The Gershwins: Who Could Ask for Anything More on April 23

Each performance will include a reception themed around the music.

“Live performances and smart conversations create a shared experience like no other,” said Gordon. “When we sit in a darkened theater and experience artistic expression together with others, we have a broadened view.”

Anat Cohen Quartetinho

The Israel-born jazz clarinetist will kick off the Molly Blank Concert Series on Nov. 20 at 4 p.m.

Cohen will be accompanied by band members Vitor Gonçalves on accordion and piano, Tal Mashiach on bass and seven-string guitar, and James Shipp playing percussion, vibraphone and electronics.

Anat Cohen will kick off the three-part event series on Nov. 20.

The quartet will draw on Brazilian influences and feature songs from their album under the same name.

“As an Israeli musician known for explorations in Brazilian music, Anat well represents the diverse expressions of Jewish culture that our Breman Museum audience embraces,” said Gordon.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here .

Joe Alterman and Houston Person

Alterman and Person will grace the Breman stage on March 19, offering a night full of swing, soul and blues.

With Alterman on the piano and Person on the saxophone, the duo will play standards from the Great American Songbook.

“Houston and I have such a fun time performing together,” Alterman said of his collaborations with Person, “and there are smiles all around when we play – both on our faces and those in the audience.”

Person is most known for his 35-year partnership with Etta Jones, and recordings with Charles Brown, Charles Earland, Lena Horne, Lou Rawls, Horace Silver and Dakota Staton.

The Gershwins: Who Could Ask for Anything More

Telling the life stories of brothers George and Ira Gershwin, this performance is written and directed by the Flying Carpet Theatre Company, and will be a hybrid of concert and cabaret.

Considered ‘America’s composer’, George Gershwin synthesized jazz, classical music, opera and ragtime into his unique style. His brother Ira was a lyricist, and together they wrote some of the most memorable songs of the 20th century.

On April 23, performers will stage the Gershwin’s crowd favorites, such as I Got Rhythm, S’Wonderful, Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off and A Foggy Day (in London Town).

Initially launched in 2013, the Molly Blank Concert Series is presented with the support of Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation. For additional information, click here .

