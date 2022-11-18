Read full article on original website
Rejoice, the most magical time of the year is here! No, not Christmas, that’s still a good month off. Instead, it’s that time when mega brands pretend to be all-round decent normal guys by making poignant festive adverts about the value of togetherness, love and buying shedloads of festive tat.
BBC
H&M to close Ipswich town centre store before Christmas
The announcement that a well-known High Street clothing store is to close before Christmas was disappointing, a council leader said. H&M has informed customers it would close the doors of its Tavern Street store in Ipswich on 27 November. It said it was in response to a "rapid change in...
BBC
Tesco follows other supermarkets in rationing eggs
Tesco has become the latest supermarket to ration the number of eggs customers can buy due to supply issues. Customers at the UK's biggest supermarket are now limited to buying only three boxes of eggs, after Asda and Lidl set similar limits last week. The move comes as UK poultry...
BBC
Women drugged victim with GHB - murder trial
A 33-year-old man was murdered after two women drugged him in his flat with the sedative GHB, a court heard. Saul Murray died in the early hours of 27 February in New Town Street, Luton. Luton Crown Court heard that one of the women made contact with the victim...
Popculture
TV Host Jonnie Irwin Reveals 'Devastating' Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
Jonnie Irwin, the host of several U.K. property shows, revealed that he has terminal lung cancer, which has spread to his brain. Irwin, 48, wanted to fight his illness privately, but decided to speak out in an interview with Hello! Magazine. Irwin and his wife Jessica, 40, have three children, son Rex, 3, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac.
BBC
Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'
Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
Software engineer ‘knifed to death by boy, 14, after challenging teenagers’
A software engineer was stabbed to death by a 14-year-old boy after challenging teenagers messing about in a supermarket’s toilets, the trial of five boys accused of murder has been told.Ian Kirwan was kicked by a 13-year-old, knifed in the heart and died before reaching hospital, jurors heard.Opening the trial of five youngsters aged 13 to 15 at the time of the 53-year-old’s death, prosecutor Benjamin Aina KC told Birmingham Crown Court the 14-year-old who delivered the killer strike is claiming diminished responsibility.Mr Kirwan, who worked as a contractor for Jaguar Land Rover, died on March 8 after suffering a...
UK police identify offences committed in Chinese consulate incident
LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - British police said they had identified a number of offences committed during an incident at a Chinese consulate in northern England last month, in which a man protesting outside said he was dragged into the grounds and assaulted.
BBC
Colchester landlord told to remove advertising sign after 63 years
A landlord has said he would be prepared to go to the High Court after a council warned he could be prosecuted if he does not remove an advertisement sign. David Rayner said a sign had been in Butt Road, Colchester for more than 60 years. The road, however, was...
BBC
Laura Nuttall has fourth major brain surgery
A woman given 12 months to live after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer four years ago has had a fourth major surgery to remove new tumours. Laura Nuttall had the aggressive tumours removed at Salford Royal hospital. The 22-year-old, who graduated from the University of Manchester in July, now...
‘The devil’s spawn’: Residents react as Greggs prepares to open branch in Cornwall’s only city
Greggs is set to open its first store in Cornwall’s only city, and many residents are not impressed.The bakery chain will finally open its doors on Truro’s High Street on 6 December, following rumours that it was struggling to attract staff.Now, some residents are worried that the food outlet, which has over 2,000 branches around the UK, will put local bakers out of business. This is of particular concern as the new branch is located just steps away from traditional Cornish pasty makers Rowe’s and Warrens.Comments on social media posts about the announcement have been mixed, with one user...
BBC
Robber jailed for attacking schoolgirl, 13, over mobile phone
A robber who attacked a 13-year-old schoolgirl after she refused to hand over her mobile phone has been jailed. James Valentine, 21, approached the teenager while she was sitting on swings in Queen's Bower Recreation Ground in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, on 20 January. When she refused to give him the phone,...
Olivia Attwood reveals blood test result forced her to quit I’m A Celebrity camp
Olivia Attwood was forced to withdraw from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after a routine blood test showed she was anaemic.The test, which all the contestants undergo randomly throughout the show, also showed low sodium and potassium levels, leading staff to immediately take her to hospital.The former Love Island contestant, 31, disclosed the truth behind her departure after only 24 hours in the Australian jungle in an interview with the Mail On Sunday.Some news from camp 💔 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/ITdNVeMD4F— I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 7, 2022She said: “I was so scared, I was like: ‘What the hell...
BBC
Kidderminster man catches giant goldfish
Now here's something you don't see at the fair - a man using two hands to lift a goldfish nearly as big as he is. Worcestershire angler Andy Hackett landed the orange beast while on a trip to France, in a region worthy of toasting such success - Champagne. The...
BBC
Sarah Sands: ‘Mum killed our abuser - it didn’t stop the nightmares’
Eight years ago, Sarah Sands stabbed a convicted paedophile to death. Speaking together for the first time, her three sons tell BBC News they were all sexually abused by him, and how they feel now about their mother's crime. On an autumn night in 2014, Sarah Sands left her east...
BBC
Skegness: The seaside town at the centre of asylum debate
Skegness normally offers a warm welcome to outsiders, with hundreds of thousands of tourists flocking to the Lincolnshire coast for a taste of the great British seaside each year. But the latest influx of visitors - asylum seekers spread across five hotels - are being given a frosty reception. BBC News' Kevin Shoesmith went along to find out more.
BBC
Albanian migrant: 'I wish I'd never tried to enter the UK illegally'
"I didn't seek asylum. I told them I was an economic migrant," said Artan. "They gave us plastic bags with our belongings; I was told tomorrow morning you will arrive in Tirana." Unlike other Albanians who have entered the UK illegally on small boats and claimed asylum he was quickly...
BBC
Cow attacks: Kent woman urges others to be wary after being trampled
A woman who was repeatedly trampled by a cow, and is still in pain 14 months later, has warned others to keep their distance in the countryside. Stella Collins, from Tonbridge, Kent, was on a walking holiday in the Yorkshire Dales when she was attacked. She was left with multiple...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Wales fans take over US pub for game
When Wales play the USA in their first World Cup game, locals in one Connecticut bar will be cheering on Gareth Bale's boys. Vaughan's Pub in Hartford will be decorated with dragon flags on Monday. That's all thanks to the Welsh Society of Western New England. Its president Susan Davies...
BBC
Woman strangled and dumped in bin, court hears
Businesswoman Louise Kam, 71, disappeared in July 2021 and was later found dead. Kusai Al-Jundi, 24, from Harrow and Mohammed El-Abboud, 28, from Barnet deny murdering Ms Kam. Their trial has opened with jurors hearing from the prosecution. Two men are accused of strangling a 71-year-old woman and...
