2022’s FIFA World Cup just kicked off on November 20th, but the event, which takes place in Qatar this year, has been in the headlines for months and months. And that's because there's been so much controversy embroiled in this year's cup, from how Qatar was selected as the host location, to allegations of human rights violations, as well as reported modern-day slavery and criminal activity by the host nation. It's been hard to track it all down or make sense of what’s what in between watching the matches — but thankfully, John Oliver is here to explain it, so that you don’t have to.

17 HOURS AGO