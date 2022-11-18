Read full article on original website
Related
Lost About The Qatar World Cup Controversy? Let John Oliver Explain It To You
2022’s FIFA World Cup just kicked off on November 20th, but the event, which takes place in Qatar this year, has been in the headlines for months and months. And that's because there's been so much controversy embroiled in this year's cup, from how Qatar was selected as the host location, to allegations of human rights violations, as well as reported modern-day slavery and criminal activity by the host nation. It's been hard to track it all down or make sense of what’s what in between watching the matches — but thankfully, John Oliver is here to explain it, so that you don’t have to.
American Kids Stink At Soccer Because of Baseball
Ian Campbell isn’t from the U.S., but the Irish transplant and father of two daughters has a plan that might help America fix youth soccer. It’s not exactly a secret that this country struggles to produce world-caliber talent — even if the young USMNT did make it to the World Cup this year. Considering America’s wealth, population, and massive success in the development of youth talent in every other sport, coaches everywhere are looking for ways to shore up the leaks. Campbell’s solution? First, America has to stop pretending soccer is like any other sport.
Fatherly
38K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.https://www.fatherly.com/
Comments / 0