ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Charlotte homicide suspects arrested in New York, Maryland

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a homicide in Charlotte earlier this month, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports four suspects have been arrested across New York and Maryland. The arrests are in connection with the murder of Wilson Edgardo Gutierrez Mejia on November 6. Police say he was found dead from a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

County Crime Report: Nov. 23

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:40 a.m., police responded to FirstHealth following a report of a stolen $160. The case is inactive. ROCKINGHAM — At 12:46 p.m., police responded to Goodwill following a report of a suspect stealing shoes and communicating threats. The Rockingham Police Department charged Daniel Eugene Dailey.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WBTV

FBI searching for suspects who threw Molotov cocktail at Lincolnton clinic

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at (704) 638-5333 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at (866) 639-5245. Police are looking at the possibility that this was not a random home invasion. Drive-thru only? Cotswold Chick-fil-A’s future up for discussion at zoning meeting. Updated: 8 hours ago. City...
SALISBURY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Gun Shop Robbery Suspects Arrested After Officer Shoots

On Sunday, Nov. 20 at 1 a.m., deputies from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department went to Colfax to investigate an attempted breaking and entering at Colfax Gun and Ammo at 9420 W. Market St. Since that gun shop is very close to Kernersville, the Sheriff’s Department contacted the Kernersville...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Southwest Charlotte shooting leaves 1 dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday afternoon. According to the Charlotte-Information Police Department, shots were fired just before 12:30 p.m. along the 4400 block of South Tryon Street. Medic pronounced one person dead at the scene. This is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTAM/WBTFM

Not a Mass Shooting: Why Was CMPD Slow to Inform the Public?

Charlotte Police created unnecessary anxiety on Saturday when there was word of a possible shooter at Southpark Mall. CMPD could have quickly reassured the public that there was NOT an active shooter — but they didn’t.  Instead, with their new shun-the-media policy, cops put out a Tweet that left the public fearing the worst while […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

7-year-old hurt amid 3 shooting incidents in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Officers responded to three separate shootings Friday night and early Saturday morning in Laurinburg, one of which left a 7-year-old injured, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. The shootings occurred between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m., and police said they appear to be connected. According to police, a home on Jackson […]
LAURINBURG, NC
FOX8 News

Over 200 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop in Randolph County, sheriff’s office says

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Two men have been arrested after hundreds of pounds of marijuana was found in a tractor-trailer. According to Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday they initiated a traffic stop on I-85 in Archdale, stopping a tractor-trailer registered out of California. A K-9 alerted officers and they conducted a search, finding […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 injured in North Liberty Street shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two men were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday. Police said Daquan Jebrell Rhyne, 28, and Maurice Chevon Moore, 36, were on North Liberty Street and Fairchild Road shortly before 4 a.m. when they were shot at multiple times. Moore is being treated at a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

One injured in Gaston County shooting, suspect in custody

The shooting happened on 14th Avenue Southwest in Hickory, right off Interstate 40, just after 10 p.m. Sunday. World Cup brings fans together, boosts business at popular watch spots. Updated: 11 hours ago. This year's World Cup marks the USA's first appearance in the tournament since 2014. March of Dimes...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

North Carolina man charged in Ponzi-style fraud scheme

Federal authorities say a Charlotte man set up a Ponzi-style fraud scheme, and victims included family members and friends. On Friday, U.S. Attorney Dena J. King announced an unsealed indictment against 52-year-old Wynn A.D. Charlebois of Charlotte. Authorities charged Charlebois with wire fraud and money laundering in the multi-million dollar investment scheme.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy