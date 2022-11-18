Read full article on original website
NC man who admitted to abducting, suffocating man among 3 to be paroled from life sentences
Three inmates from the Piedmont Triad – all of them serving life sentences for second-degree murder, one of which was upheld by the North Carolina Supreme Court – are going to be paroled after serving decades in prison.
Woman charged with attempted murder of boyfriend after shooting outside Gastonia Food Lion: Police
The violent incident occurred at 9:10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, in the parking lot of a Food Lion grocery store located at 2211 N. New Hope Road,
WBTV
Charlotte homicide suspects arrested in New York, Maryland
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a homicide in Charlotte earlier this month, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports four suspects have been arrested across New York and Maryland. The arrests are in connection with the murder of Wilson Edgardo Gutierrez Mejia on November 6. Police say he was found dead from a...
WBTV
Police: 14 people, including child, held at gunpoint in Salisbury home invasion
Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at (704) 638-5333 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at (866) 639-5245. FBI searching for suspects who threw Molotov cocktail at Lincolnton clinic. Updated: 4 hours ago. Lincolnton Police Department says they got a call around 2:20 a.m. June 25 about a fire...
County Crime Report: Nov. 23
ROCKINGHAM — At 11:40 a.m., police responded to FirstHealth following a report of a stolen $160. The case is inactive. ROCKINGHAM — At 12:46 p.m., police responded to Goodwill following a report of a suspect stealing shoes and communicating threats. The Rockingham Police Department charged Daniel Eugene Dailey.
WBTV
FBI searching for suspects who threw Molotov cocktail at Lincolnton clinic
Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at (704) 638-5333 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at (866) 639-5245. Police are looking at the possibility that this was not a random home invasion. Drive-thru only? Cotswold Chick-fil-A’s future up for discussion at zoning meeting. Updated: 8 hours ago. City...
rhinotimes.com
Gun Shop Robbery Suspects Arrested After Officer Shoots
On Sunday, Nov. 20 at 1 a.m., deputies from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department went to Colfax to investigate an attempted breaking and entering at Colfax Gun and Ammo at 9420 W. Market St. Since that gun shop is very close to Kernersville, the Sheriff’s Department contacted the Kernersville...
WBTV
Southwest Charlotte shooting leaves 1 dead
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday afternoon. According to the Charlotte-Information Police Department, shots were fired just before 12:30 p.m. along the 4400 block of South Tryon Street. Medic pronounced one person dead at the scene. This is...
Deputies searching for 2 men in connection with theft of log splitter at Lowe’s in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men in connection with the theft of equipment from a Lowe’s in Denver. On Nov. 18, deputies said they were dispatched to the Lowe’s on North Carolina Highway 73 in reference to a log splitter that was stolen on Nov. 12.
Not a Mass Shooting: Why Was CMPD Slow to Inform the Public?
Charlotte Police created unnecessary anxiety on Saturday when there was word of a possible shooter at Southpark Mall. CMPD could have quickly reassured the public that there was NOT an active shooter — but they didn’t. Instead, with their new shun-the-media policy, cops put out a Tweet that left the public fearing the worst while […]
7-year-old hurt amid 3 shooting incidents in Laurinburg
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Officers responded to three separate shootings Friday night and early Saturday morning in Laurinburg, one of which left a 7-year-old injured, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. The shootings occurred between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m., and police said they appear to be connected. According to police, a home on Jackson […]
Over 200 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop in Randolph County, sheriff’s office says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Two men have been arrested after hundreds of pounds of marijuana was found in a tractor-trailer. According to Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday they initiated a traffic stop on I-85 in Archdale, stopping a tractor-trailer registered out of California. A K-9 alerted officers and they conducted a search, finding […]
Sad & Mad: Shanquella Robinson’s Funeral Sees Hundreds Of Attendees, Father Believes Attack Was Set-Up As FBI Investigates
Shanquella Robinson's family held her funeral in Charlotte, North Carolina with hundred in attendance. The FBI is investigating her death.
2 injured in North Liberty Street shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two men were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday. Police said Daquan Jebrell Rhyne, 28, and Maurice Chevon Moore, 36, were on North Liberty Street and Fairchild Road shortly before 4 a.m. when they were shot at multiple times. Moore is being treated at a...
WBTV
One injured in Gaston County shooting, suspect in custody
The shooting happened on 14th Avenue Southwest in Hickory, right off Interstate 40, just after 10 p.m. Sunday. World Cup brings fans together, boosts business at popular watch spots. Updated: 11 hours ago. This year's World Cup marks the USA's first appearance in the tournament since 2014. March of Dimes...
WBTV
A customer, frustrated at having to wait, reportedly pointed gun at fast food cashier
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A customer who was apparently upset at being told that he would have to wait to place his order at a Salisbury fast-food restaurant pointed a gun at the cashier, according to police. The incident reportedly happened on Friday afternoon at 3:12 p.m. at the Arby’s...
Lexington man charged with shooting victim ‘in the head’: court records
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man is facing several charges following an assault that left one person with a gunshot wound, according to Davidson County court records. Qwaizoun Ortes Sampson, 22, is accused in court records of assaulting the victim “with a gun by firing it into an occupied dwelling and striking the […]
carolinacoastonline.com
North Carolina man charged in Ponzi-style fraud scheme
Federal authorities say a Charlotte man set up a Ponzi-style fraud scheme, and victims included family members and friends. On Friday, U.S. Attorney Dena J. King announced an unsealed indictment against 52-year-old Wynn A.D. Charlebois of Charlotte. Authorities charged Charlebois with wire fraud and money laundering in the multi-million dollar investment scheme.
‘Lack of sauce’ at North Carolina Wendy’s leads to arrest, police say
A 35-year-old man, who has not been identified, was arrested and charged with communicating threats and possessing a stolen gun.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Charlotte weatherman who died in helicopter crash attended Bandys High School in 1990s
The WBTV meteorologist who died in a helicopter crash on Tuesday had ties to Catawba County. Jason Myers spent his freshman, sophomore and junior years (1995-97) at Bandys High School, Bandys officials said on Tuesday. The online biography of Myers on the WBTV website says he was born in Salisbury...
