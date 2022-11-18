ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver

Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
Cardinals: New payroll numbers makes Wainwright signing questionable

Despite deferring money in his contract, Adam Wainwright’s contract still a major salary hit for the 2023 season. The St. Louis Cardinals began their offseason resigning club icon Adam Wainwright for his final season, giving him an opportunity to out on a higher note than his 2022 ended. Initial reports on his contract excited fans, but new budget numbers make the signing look like a potential mistake.
Cowboys offseason gamble is paying off like a major win

The Denver Broncos put their eggs in the Dorance Armstrong basket, and that decision is paying dividends. This offseason, Dallas Cowboys fans were frustrated when the team lost Randy Gregory in free agency to the Denver Broncos. According to reports at the time, terms were agreed upon, but Gregory wasn’t happy with some of the fine print in the contract language that protected the Cowboys more than the player.
