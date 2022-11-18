Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Saints continue to absolutely disrespect Jameis Winston with quarterback shuffle
The New Orleans Saints have seemingly sunk to a new low in their flagrant disrespect for quarterback Jameis Winston after his recent interview. For years, there’s been an unwritten rule when it comes to NFL starters: those who fought to earn the starting gig should never lose it as a result of injury.
Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver
Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
Packers lost at hands of division rival without even playing on Sunday
The Packers didn’t play on Sunday, but they still took a huge L. Their 2022 season is a whole lot of hot garbage at this point. The Green Bay Packers should be looking toward 2023 at this point, and Sunday was just further confirmation of that. Without even playing on Sunday, the Detroit Lions twisted the knife for Packers fans.
Cardinals: New payroll numbers makes Wainwright signing questionable
Despite deferring money in his contract, Adam Wainwright’s contract still a major salary hit for the 2023 season. The St. Louis Cardinals began their offseason resigning club icon Adam Wainwright for his final season, giving him an opportunity to out on a higher note than his 2022 ended. Initial reports on his contract excited fans, but new budget numbers make the signing look like a potential mistake.
Bills share mixed emotions about playing on Thanksgiving Day
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — For the third time in four years, the Bills will play on Thanksgiving Day, but this time, they’ve got the early slot. The 12:30 game against the Lions. Which means that, although they’ll be working on Thanksgiving, they might not have to miss it. “It will be cool to get […]
Cowboys offseason gamble is paying off like a major win
The Denver Broncos put their eggs in the Dorance Armstrong basket, and that decision is paying dividends. This offseason, Dallas Cowboys fans were frustrated when the team lost Randy Gregory in free agency to the Denver Broncos. According to reports at the time, terms were agreed upon, but Gregory wasn’t happy with some of the fine print in the contract language that protected the Cowboys more than the player.
Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons latest to face wrath of jilted fans
Deion Sanders, Bryce Harper and Kevin Durant know what Simmons went through. Many of them got to relish facing their former supporters.
Bengals’ La’el Collins Rips Steelers’ TJ Watt After Head-to-Head Matchup
The Cincinnati tackle had some bold words for the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
