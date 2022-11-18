Read full article on original website
18-year-old arrested for alleged role in man's death at east Indianapolis gas station
INDIANAPOLIS — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on the deadly shooting that happened Oct. 29, 2022.) IMPD arrested an 18-year-old in connection to a homicide at a gas station on the east side of Indianapolis. Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 29, police responded to...
WISH-TV
Docs: Murder suspect left phone behind at scene; screen lock was picture of him
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a man was found shot in his car last month on the city’s northeast side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday. Tiyuan Johnson, 18, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the death of Kevan Akbar, 27.
WISH-TV
Docs: Noblesville man shot driver, said ‘that is what happens when you brake check people’
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Noblesville man has been arrested and charged after shooting a driver on his way to Meijer, court documents say. Trevor Dahl, 24, is charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery, one count of intimidation, one count of criminal recklessness, and one count of pointing a firearm.
Man accused of murdering neighbor moves to use insanity defense
MUNCIE, Ind. — A judge granted a motion to review the competency of a Delaware County man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor over an alleged utility dispute. Cy Alley’s defense is arguing the defendant is insane and wants further psychiatric evaluations before the case moves forward.
WTHR
Homeowner hospitalized in Plainfield house fire
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A garage fire in Plainfield sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night. A fire broke out at around 9 p.m. in the garage of a home in the 500 block of Crestpoint Lane, off of North Center Street. Firefighters arrived on the scene and began...
Thieves steal candy vending machine from south side Indy business
INDIANAPOLIS – Thieves struck at a south side business early Monday morning, stealing a candy vending machine worth thousands of dollars. Ring video provided by the business, which is located on Madison Avenue north of County Line Road, showed two men tipping over the machine and putting it in the bed of a pickup truck. […]
Neighbors react to 16-year-old killed in Friday shooting
Numbers show that more teens have been killed by gun violence this year than all last year. This year numbers show that 14 teens have been killed by gun violence in Indianapolis.
Off-duty officer arrested in hit-and-run on Indy’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS – An off-duty Stinesville reserve police officer was arrested after Indianapolis Metropolitan police say he hit a vehicle and then left the scene on Indy’s south side. The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday near Southport Road and State Road 37. According to witnesses, a police cruiser rear-ended their car and then took off. […]
2 Anderson teens killed in Huntington Co. crash with semi
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Anderson teens were killed over the weekend in a crash in Huntington County, officials confirmed. The Huntington County Coroner’s Office announced Landon Eden, 16, and Braydan Noland, 15, died in a crash on State Road 124 Saturday. The two teenagers were both from Anderson. According to the coroner, the two […]
Current Publishing
Noblesville crash sends 1 to hospital
A Nov. 20 crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Ind. 37 and Greenfield Avenue in Noblesville sent one person to the hospital with injuries, authorities said. A 2021 Tesla driven by Noblesville resident Mathew Lambert was traveling southbound on Ind. 37 and was attempting to turn eastbound onto Greenfield Avenue when it was struck by a 2014 passenger van driven by Cicero resident Milissa Turner that was traveling northbound on Ind. 37, according to the Noblesville Police Dept.
WANE-TV
2 teen boys ID’d in fatal T-bone crash with grain trailer
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – New details have been revealed in the Saturday morning T-bone crash that killed two teenagers and injured two more. An updated press release Sunday from the Huntington County Coroner said 19-year-old Vincent Spear was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT and crashed into a grain trailer around 8 a.m. Saturday, at the intersection of SR 124 and CR 300 West in Huntington County.
1 dead, 3 hurt after separate Boone County crashes Sunday
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the location of the second crash. BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person died and more were injured in two separate crashes that occurred within an hour of each other Sunday. SR 32 and 700 W Authorities were […]
cbs4indy.com
Delphi documents: Prosecutor moves to block public release of arrest details
Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland told Special Judge Fran Gull that release of the probable cause affidavit that led to Allen’s arrest would lead to media intimidation of witnesses and jeopardize the ongoing investigation because, “Richard Allen is not the only person involved.”. Delphi documents: Prosecutor moves to block public...
Monday marks 6 years since Flora house fire killed 4 young sisters
FLORA, Ind. — Monday marks six years since a deadly house fire in Flora killed four young sisters. Keyana Davis, 11; Keyara Phillips, 9; Kerriele McDonald, 7; and Kionnie Welch, 5, died in the fire Nov. 21, 2016. The sisters' mother, Gaylin Rose, and Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy Drew...
Richmond adds Seara Burton to fallen officers memorial
RICHMOND, Ind. — A new tribute is now on display to honor fallen Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton. Officer Burton was critically injured when she was shot responding with her K9 partner to a traffic stop in August. She died of her injuries in September. On Friday, Burton's name...
1 critically injured in shooting on near east side
EDITOR’S NOTE: An IMPD Sgt. falsely said the victim was dead. A correction has been issued saying the victim is still in critical condition. INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after being shot Saturday evening on the near east side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 6:55 p.m. to the […]
Documents related to the arrest of Delphi suspect Richard Allen could be unsealed
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Richard Allen was arrested and charged late last month in the 2017 deaths of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German. A hearing on whether to unseal documents related to the investigation and the arrest of Allen for the murders is being held today. The evidence which lead to Allen’s […]
Man found shot, killed on Muncie street
MUNCIE, Ind. — A man was discovered lying on the street in Muncie late Thursday, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Police were called to the corner of E. Willard Street and S. Blaine Street just before 11 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive male lying in the road. The man, identified as Sentarian […]
Over 21 years in prison for Indianapolis meth dealer
INDIANAPOLIS — A 42-year-old Marion County man will spend the next 20+ years behind bars after being sentenced on multiple meth dealing charges. Bradley Gulledge, a 42-year-old Indianapolis man, was sentenced this week to 262 months in federal prison. He previously pleaded guilty to possessing meth with intent to sell in two separate federal cases. […]
WISH-TV
2 saved, 1 dead after warehouse fire in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were saved and one person died from a warehouse fire in Richmond Saturday morning, according to the Richmond Fire Unions Facebook post. The Richmond Fire Department responded to reports of a vacant warehouse on fire at 10:14 a.m. Saturday, on the 600 block of South J St. When firefighters arrived to the scene there were reports of people inside the building.
