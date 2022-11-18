ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTHR

Homeowner hospitalized in Plainfield house fire

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A garage fire in Plainfield sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night. A fire broke out at around 9 p.m. in the garage of a home in the 500 block of Crestpoint Lane, off of North Center Street. Firefighters arrived on the scene and began...
PLAINFIELD, IN
FOX59

Thieves steal candy vending machine from south side Indy business

INDIANAPOLIS – Thieves struck at a south side business early Monday morning, stealing a candy vending machine worth thousands of dollars. Ring video provided by the business, which is located on Madison Avenue north of County Line Road, showed two men tipping over the machine and putting it in the bed of a pickup truck. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Off-duty officer arrested in hit-and-run on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS – An off-duty Stinesville reserve police officer was arrested after Indianapolis Metropolitan police say he hit a vehicle and then left the scene on Indy’s south side. The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday near Southport Road and State Road 37. According to witnesses, a police cruiser rear-ended their car and then took off. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 Anderson teens killed in Huntington Co. crash with semi

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Anderson teens were killed over the weekend in a crash in Huntington County, officials confirmed. The Huntington County Coroner’s Office announced Landon Eden, 16, and Braydan Noland, 15, died in a crash on State Road 124 Saturday. The two teenagers were both from Anderson. According to the coroner, the two […]
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Noblesville crash sends 1 to hospital

A Nov. 20 crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Ind. 37 and Greenfield Avenue in Noblesville sent one person to the hospital with injuries, authorities said. A 2021 Tesla driven by Noblesville resident Mathew Lambert was traveling southbound on Ind. 37 and was attempting to turn eastbound onto Greenfield Avenue when it was struck by a 2014 passenger van driven by Cicero resident Milissa Turner that was traveling northbound on Ind. 37, according to the Noblesville Police Dept.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

2 teen boys ID’d in fatal T-bone crash with grain trailer

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – New details have been revealed in the Saturday morning T-bone crash that killed two teenagers and injured two more. An updated press release Sunday from the Huntington County Coroner said 19-year-old Vincent Spear was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT and crashed into a grain trailer around 8 a.m. Saturday, at the intersection of SR 124 and CR 300 West in Huntington County.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

1 dead, 3 hurt after separate Boone County crashes Sunday

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the location of the second crash. BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person died and more were injured in two separate crashes that occurred within an hour of each other Sunday. SR 32 and 700 W Authorities were […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Delphi documents: Prosecutor moves to block public release of arrest details

Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland told Special Judge Fran Gull that release of the probable cause affidavit that led to Allen’s arrest would lead to media intimidation of witnesses and jeopardize the ongoing investigation because, “Richard Allen is not the only person involved.”. Delphi documents: Prosecutor moves to block public...
DELPHI, IN
WTHR

Richmond adds Seara Burton to fallen officers memorial

RICHMOND, Ind. — A new tribute is now on display to honor fallen Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton. Officer Burton was critically injured when she was shot responding with her K9 partner to a traffic stop in August. She died of her injuries in September. On Friday, Burton's name...
RICHMOND, IN
FOX59

1 critically injured in shooting on near east side

EDITOR’S NOTE: An IMPD Sgt. falsely said the victim was dead. A correction has been issued saying the victim is still in critical condition. INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after being shot Saturday evening on the near east side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 6:55 p.m. to the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man found shot, killed on Muncie street

MUNCIE, Ind. — A man was discovered lying on the street in Muncie late Thursday, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Police were called to the corner of E. Willard Street and S. Blaine Street just before 11 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive male lying in the road. The man, identified as Sentarian […]
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

Over 21 years in prison for Indianapolis meth dealer

INDIANAPOLIS — A 42-year-old Marion County man will spend the next 20+ years behind bars after being sentenced on multiple meth dealing charges. Bradley Gulledge, a 42-year-old Indianapolis man, was sentenced this week to 262 months in federal prison. He previously pleaded guilty to possessing meth with intent to sell in two separate federal cases. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

2 saved, 1 dead after warehouse fire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were saved and one person died from a warehouse fire in Richmond Saturday morning, according to the Richmond Fire Unions Facebook post. The Richmond Fire Department responded to reports of a vacant warehouse on fire at 10:14 a.m. Saturday, on the 600 block of South J St. When firefighters arrived to the scene there were reports of people inside the building.
RICHMOND, IN

