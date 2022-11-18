Read full article on original website
Luka Modric set for a last World Cup run with Croatia
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Luka Modric is set for one more World Cup campaign and one last chance to drive Croatia to the title. The 37-year-old midfielder will lead Croatia when the team plays its Group F opener against Morocco on Wednesday, a hurdle that the 2018 runner-up is expected to clear before facing Canada and then second-ranked Belgium and Kevin de Bruyne.
Saudis jubilant after World Cup win over Argentina
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Saudi Arabia fans at the World Cup were in disbelief after their team shocked Argentina on Tuesday, setting off jubilant scenes in Qatar and the Saudi capital. After one of the biggest upsets in the tournament's history, fans flooded the streets outside Lusail Stadium waving...
