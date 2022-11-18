ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winfield, PA

Firefighters battle overnight blaze at Gilson Snow

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
 4 days ago

Winfield, Pa. — Just as the snow sports season is here, a devastating loss by way of a fire struck Gilson Snow, a snowboard and ski manufacturing company in Winfield.

WNEP reported that the fire broke out around midnight, Friday.

A post on New Berlin Fire Company's Facebook page reported being dispatched to Jackson Twp. around 12:02.

"Chief 402 arrived on scene to find heavy fire and smoke conditions. Engine 4-2 arrived and laid in multiple interior fire suppression and supply lines. Crews worked on scene for approx. 4 hours."An employee posted her distress to Facebook on Friday, saying:

"We are more like a big crazy family and seeing everyone's faces as the firefighters and volunteers tried to put the fire out was heart breaking."

This is a developing story. NCPA will update as information becomes available.

