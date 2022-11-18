Read full article on original website
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Bills share mixed emotions about playing on Thanksgiving Day
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — For the third time in four years, the Bills will play on Thanksgiving Day, but this time, they’ve got the early slot. The 12:30 game against the Lions. Which means that, although they’ll be working on Thanksgiving, they might not have to miss it. “It will be cool to get […]
13 WHAM
Allen, Bills pull out bounce back win after snow moves game to Detroit
Detroit, MI — It wasn't perfect, but the Bills are back in the win column. Buffalo rolled into Detroit and beat the Browns, after the NFL moved their home game to Ford Field due to heavy snowfall conditions in Buffalo. Coming off two heart-wrenching losses to the Jets and...
13 WHAM
McDermott helps Diggs get past early frustration vs. Browns
Midway through the second quarter Sunday, the Bills offense was struggling and frustration levels were high. Cameras caught Sean McDermott have a conversation with Stefon Diggs on the sideline. This wasn't Diggs being a diva. I asked McDermott what his message was and why he pulled Diggs aside. "Stef is...
13 WHAM
Bills get out of snowstorm, ready for bounce back win against the Browns
Detroit, MI — Despite getting hit with up to six feet of snow in the Buffalo area, the Bills have made their way out of the whiteout and into Detroit, where they will face the 3-6 Browns. It wasn't an easy journey for some of the players, who posted...
CBS Sports
Florida withdraws scholarship offer to QB Marcus Stokes after video surfaces of him rapping racial slur
The University of Florida withdrew a scholarship offer for Nease High School (Fla.) quarterback Marcus Stokes on Sunday after he posted a video on social media of him rapping along to a song using a racial slur. Sports Illustrated reported that Stokes can be seen in the car in the now deleted video saying "welcome back" followed by the slur.
13 WHAM
Bills settle in after sluggish start vs. Browns, turn attention to Lions
Bills fans cannot be deterred. Just tell them where the game will be played, and they will show up. They showed up in Detroit Sunday ready to see their team play. Was the team ready? Maybe not so much — after being stuck in their houses, with almost no practice, with the flu and other illnesses going through the team.
Pujols, Verlander voted Comeback Players of the Year
Pujols, honored in the National League, came back to St. Louis for his final season and posted his biggest numbers in years at age 42. The three-time MVP compiled an .895 OPS for the NL Central champions and became the fourth major leaguer to reach 700 career home runs.
Road Warriors: 3 Stars From Knicks' Western Swing
The New York Knicks earned three wins on a difficult western swing thanks to the efforts of some metropolitan representatives facing sizable odds.
Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons latest to face wrath of jilted fans
Deion Sanders, Bryce Harper and Kevin Durant know what Simmons went through. Many of them got to relish facing their former supporters.
10 moments in the ‘Shoe throughout 100 years
Saturday’s matchup between No. 2 Ohio State (11-0) and No. 3 Michigan (11-0) will mark the final game played in Ohio Stadium for the 100-year anniversary. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.
