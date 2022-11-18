Read full article on original website
Hog farmer turned governor, Pillen pledges to grow Nebraska through livestock
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The first farmer in the governor's office in more than a century, Jim Pillen says the key to Nebraska agriculture is summed up in one word – livestock. Pillen shared his vision for growing the state through animal agriculture. “Coming from the pork side...
NSP shares how to prepare for holiday travel inside and outside of the metro
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — Millions of people are expected to hit the highways this week to get to their loved ones. While you are out driving remember this is one of the busiest times to get behind the wheel. If you are driving think about the times...
Pillen says Sandhills rancher is 'perfect fit' to lead Nebraska Agriculture Department
LINCOLN, Neb. — Jim Pillen's choice for state ag director is receiving support across political lines. Outgoing Ag Director Steve Wellman is one of the few Ricketts appointees not to be retained. Pillen said Wellman has done a good job. “I’m very, very thankful for Steve’s commitment and his...
How to stop porch pirates from stealing your holiday packages
KEARNEY, Neb. — The numbers show that this holiday season, there’s a higher possibility of dealing with porch pirates. These people take what doesn’t belong to them from your doorstep. “A recent survey by ValuePenguin shows that out of 1,500 American consumers, 35% have had a package...
New minimum wage increase has mixed emotions
AXTELL, Neb. — Nebraskans have voted to raise the minimum wage. Those in favor said there really are no downsides to the wage hike. However, those in opposition believe small businesses could suffer. Starting January 1, the minimum wage will increase by $1.50 each year until it reaches $15...
