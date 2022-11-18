ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger certifies midterm election results

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has certified the results of the November 8th General Election ahead of the November 25th deadline. Early certification was made possible by the efforts of county election officials in overseeing a secure, accessible, and smooth election, according to the Office of the Secretary of State.
GEORGIA STATE
What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee duck hunters greeted by low water

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tennessee's duck season opens on Friday (Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 5 through Jan. 31). However the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is warning hunters to be prepared for dry conditions and lack of water on some TWRA wildlife management areas. On some managed areas TWRA can use pumps to add water to hunting areas. However rainfall is critical for filling some areas that have been planted to attract waterfowl.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

