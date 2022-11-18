Read full article on original website
Governor Ivey orders top-to-bottom review of execution protocol "for victims' sake"
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday asked Attorney General Steve Marshall to withdraw the state’s two pending motions to set execution dates in the cases of Alan Eugene Miller and James Edward Barber, the only two death row inmates with such motions currently pending before the Alabama Supreme Court.
Tennessee leaders respond to death of toddler who lived at homeless park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News first told you about a 23-month-old who was seen at Brookmeade Park back in March. That toddler, named Ariel Rose, died Nov. 11 at a transitional housing facility in North Nashville. Her cause of death is still under investigation. Ariel’s grandfather and...
Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger certifies midterm election results
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has certified the results of the November 8th General Election ahead of the November 25th deadline. Early certification was made possible by the efforts of county election officials in overseeing a secure, accessible, and smooth election, according to the Office of the Secretary of State.
Early runoff voting starts Saturday in Ga., but not for any counties in our viewing area
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Early voting is a go for voters in Georgia's Senate runoff race -- but not for any of the northwest Georgia counties in our viewing area. On Monday, a Georgia appeals court denied the state's request to stop in-person early voting this Saturday, letting stand a lower court's ruling that said state law allows early voting that day.
What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
THP encourages child safety with car seat check event at Bass Pro Shop in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, TN. — With the return of the holiday season, Tennessee State Troopers are encouraging people to keep their children safe while driving and to know the laws when it comes to car seats. Tennessee and Georgia Highway Patrol Officers worked together in a car seat check event. The...
Tennessee duck hunters greeted by low water
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tennessee's duck season opens on Friday (Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 5 through Jan. 31). However the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is warning hunters to be prepared for dry conditions and lack of water on some TWRA wildlife management areas. On some managed areas TWRA can use pumps to add water to hunting areas. However rainfall is critical for filling some areas that have been planted to attract waterfowl.
Middle TN school districts ask lawmakers to modify controversial 3rd grade retention law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- More local school districts are taking a stance against a controversial new law in Tennessee that says third grade students must repeat the grade if they don’t pass the state reading test at the end of the year. Students can avoid getting held back if they...
NC woman celebrates turning 105 with first birthday party, hundreds of cards
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina woman had a very special party Friday for her 105th birthday. Lorene Summey is a resident at Somerset Court in Cherryville and staff put out a request for people to celebrate her very first birthday party. Summey said she is the oldest...
