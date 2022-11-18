Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Felon in days-long manhunt took woman hostage at gunpoint, shot at police and cars
WESTPORT, Ore. — Details have been released in the case of a days-long manhunt for a dangerous felon in the Rainier area. Kevin J. Reynolds, 41, was arrested after a multi-day and has been charged with several offenses. The main charges stem from allegations that on November 15 Reynolds...
KATU.com
Officials: Both suspects from Clackamas double homicide now in custody
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officials in Clackamas County say they located the second suspect wanted in connection with a double homicide that took place on October 12. PAST COVERAGE | Two men found shot to death in car identified. Kaythan Tenry who also goes by “Mar Mar,” was taken to...
KATU.com
PPB: Teens use stolen cars to crash into locked marijuana dispensaries, rob merchandise
PORTLAND, Ore. — Three teenage boys were arrested after using two stolen cars to crash through the doors of three marijuana dispensaries in Southeast Portland and rob them of merchandise early Monday morning, police said. Officers reported that the minors used stolen Kias to drive through the locked entryways...
kptv.com
VIDEO: Driver crashes into 3 cars in Gresham
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A driver smashed into three separate vehicles on Nov. 15 in Gresham. According to a spokesperson for the Gresham Police Department, around 5:30 p.m. a Honda was driving east on Southeast Stark Street turning left into an apartment complex when a Pontiac coming the other direction crashed into them.
KATU.com
Pedestrian killed by DUII driver in 55th traffic fatality of the year
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a fatal crash involving a driver and a pedestrian. The driver in the crash has been identified Eric Caleb Ruckle, 48, of Gresham. The victim's identity will be released once approved by the Multnomah County Medical Examiners' Office. On Monday...
KATU.com
Deputies respond to false reports of shooting at Vancouver-area high school
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A prank caller reported a shooting at Vancouver’s Heritage High School on Tuesday morning, which the Clark County Sheriff’s Office quickly determined was a fake situation. According to the sheriff’s office, a call came in at about 8:23 a.m. from someone claiming to be...
KGW
Portland police throw spike strips to stop suspected shoplifter
Officers conducted a mission to find shoplifters at Portland's Mall 205. A woman was arrested after officers used spike strips to stop her from driving away.
‘Kingpin of bike thefts’ stole cars, sentenced to prison
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that a man was sentenced to more than four years in prison for stealing cars and drug possession on Monday.
houston-today.com
17-year-old charged, cache of loaded guns and dangerous weapons seized in Vancouver
A 17-year-old boy has been charged after Vancouver police say they discovered him breaking into a rooming house unit while holding a loaded gun on Saturday (Nov. 19). The Vancouver Police Department says its officers were called to the Grand Union Hotel SRO at the corner of Abbott and West Hastings streets for a report that someone was unlawfully entering a room. When officers arrived, they found a teen boy holding a loaded gun, VPD says.
Suspect in Clackamas County double homicide shot by deputies in Washington: Authorities
A 19-year-old man connected to a double homicide investigation in Clackamas County from October was hospitalized after deputies in Washington state fired their weapons at him, authorities said on Tuesday.
KATU.com
Police looking for armed robbery suspect in Gresham, took cash from deli
PORTLAND, Ore. — Gresham Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Sunday morning. Police were called to a deli in the 16200 block of Northeast Halsey just after 11:00 a.m. The suspect is a Hispanic or white male, around 6’ tall. He was wearing...
Prank call for active school shooter prompts Clark County deputies to respond
A prank caller told law enforcement that several students had been shot at Heritage High School in Vancouver Tuesday. Half a dozen deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office arrived within minutes to find the report was false. The caller, pretending to be a teacher inside the school, said...
KATU.com
Can you ID this man?
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Do you recognize this man? If you do, please contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office!. The man in the picture was seen stealing a package off an apartment doorstep in the Bethany area, near W Central Drive and NW 153 Terrace, on November 14. Police...
Officials: Elderly woman pulled from car after crashing into Vancouver building
An elderly woman needed to be pulled from her car after crashing the vehicle into a building Monday morning, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.
KATU.com
Police identify 18-year-old shot and killed at Portland airport hotel
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities on Monday released the identity of a man shot and killed at the Embassy Suites Hotel near Portland International Airport on Saturday. Officers with the Port of Portland and the Portland Police Bureau were called at 9:30 p.m. to the hotel located at Northeast 82nd Avenue and Airport Way.
KATU.com
Man sentenced to two years in prison for shooting at a street racing event
PORTLAND, Ore. — The man accused of opening fire during a street racing event was sentenced to 2 years in prison. In March, police received calls about gunfire during the event on marine drive. Adrian Ramirez faced charges including attempted murder, assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. Hospitals...
Chronicle
Man Pursued and Fatally Shot by Law Enforcement Near Tenino Nov. 14 Identified
A man who was pursued and later fatally shot in a confrontation with law enforcement near Tenino on Nov. 14 has been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office. Phymor Tenry, 21, of Gresham, Oregon, died at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds, Coroner Gary Warnock said Sunday.
Multnomah County DA prosecutes fewer than half of misdemeanor theft cases, including shoplifting
PORTLAND, Ore. — New data shows Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt is prosecuting less than half of all misdemeanor theft cases sent to his office by police. "When there's not prosecution for shoplifting — that's a big problem," said Steven Lien, owner of retail store UnderU4men in downtown Portland.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Western Washington Man Seriously Injured After Being Shot in Duck Hunting Incident in Cathlamet
CATHLAMET, WA - A 53-year-old man from Cowlitz County, WA was seriously injured after being accidently shot while duck hunting over the weekend in Cathlamet at Elochoman Slough, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police. Wahkiakum County Emergency Management Services and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife...
PPB: Half of shootings in Portland are gang-related
At least two teenagers were shot in Portland over the weekend in separate incidents that PPB says might be gang-related.
