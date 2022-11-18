ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Center, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kptv.com

VIDEO: Driver crashes into 3 cars in Gresham

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A driver smashed into three separate vehicles on Nov. 15 in Gresham. According to a spokesperson for the Gresham Police Department, around 5:30 p.m. a Honda was driving east on Southeast Stark Street turning left into an apartment complex when a Pontiac coming the other direction crashed into them.
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Pedestrian killed by DUII driver in 55th traffic fatality of the year

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a fatal crash involving a driver and a pedestrian. The driver in the crash has been identified Eric Caleb Ruckle, 48, of Gresham. The victim's identity will be released once approved by the Multnomah County Medical Examiners' Office. On Monday...
PORTLAND, OR
houston-today.com

17-year-old charged, cache of loaded guns and dangerous weapons seized in Vancouver

A 17-year-old boy has been charged after Vancouver police say they discovered him breaking into a rooming house unit while holding a loaded gun on Saturday (Nov. 19). The Vancouver Police Department says its officers were called to the Grand Union Hotel SRO at the corner of Abbott and West Hastings streets for a report that someone was unlawfully entering a room. When officers arrived, they found a teen boy holding a loaded gun, VPD says.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Can you ID this man?

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Do you recognize this man? If you do, please contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office!. The man in the picture was seen stealing a package off an apartment doorstep in the Bethany area, near W Central Drive and NW 153 Terrace, on November 14. Police...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Police identify 18-year-old shot and killed at Portland airport hotel

PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities on Monday released the identity of a man shot and killed at the Embassy Suites Hotel near Portland International Airport on Saturday. Officers with the Port of Portland and the Portland Police Bureau were called at 9:30 p.m. to the hotel located at Northeast 82nd Avenue and Airport Way.
PORTLAND, OR

