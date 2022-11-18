Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Gov. Hochul signs legislation to strengthen hate crime laws
NEW YORK (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul was in New York City to make an announcement on combating hate crimes. This comes two weeks after the governor set aside millions of dollars to help nonprofit, community-based organizations at risk of hate crimes or attacks. At that time, Hochul announced...
13 WHAM
'I found my path': Tennessee teen who conquered brain tumor finds her passion in oncology
LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — At just 14 years old, a Tennessee girl conquered a brain tumor. Eight years later, she’s on the heels of graduating from nursing school and will embark upon her journey to care for patients in Vanderbilt’s oncology unit. A typical day of volleyball...
13 WHAM
FEMA emergency declaration approved following historic snowstorm
President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for New York state on Sunday night following the lake effect snowstorm that battered Western New York. The president’s action authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate all disaster relief efforts. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Saturday that she would...
13 WHAM
No local applicants awarded NYS cannabis dispensary licenses
Rochester, N.Y. — New York state issued its first 36 cannabis dispensary licenses Monday, a huge step in establishing a legal marketplace for recreational marijuana. However, none of the licenses were granted to local applicants. Because of a pending federal lawsuit, the state's Cannabis Control Board is unable to...
13 WHAM
NYS kicks off Christmas tree season at Stokoe Farms
Wheatland, N.Y. — It's officially Christmas tree-cutting season in New York state. New York State Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball visited Stokoe Farms Monday to help cut down a 9-foot-tall Fraser fir, which will be displayed at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center in Geneva. The ceremony was meant...
13 WHAM
College athletes in New York can now be compensated for endorsements
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — New York collegiate athletes can now receive compensation for the use of their name, image, or likeness without the risk of forfeiting their scholarships or eligibility to participate in collegiate athletics. Governor Hochul signed legislation (S.5891-F/A.5115-E) Monday, making that possible for students whose images...
13 WHAM
Break from Winter cold coming
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A surge of Arctic air over the Great Lakes created very heavy lake effect snow well to the west of Rochester. The air temperature has been running about 20 to 25 degrees colder than normal this weekend in WNY. The combination of record warm lake surface temperatures on Lake Erie and this cold produced a historic lake snow event.
13 WHAM
Take 5 Top-Prize ticket sold in Webster
Webster, N.Y. — The New York Lottery has announced there was a top-prize winning ticket was sold at the Wegmans on Holt Road in Webster. The ticket was for the November 19 Take 5 drawing and is worth $6444.00. The winner's identity has not been announced. TAKE 5 numbers...
13 WHAM
NYS awards first cannabis retail licenses
NEW YORK — New York state awarded its first retail licenses to sell legal cannabis products Monday. The Cannabis Control Board approved licenses for 36 candidates out of 900 applicants who applied to become the state's first cannabis retail dispensaries. Of the 36 licenses, 28 went to businesses owned...
