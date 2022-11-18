ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrow County, OR

Lebanon-Express

Federal lawsuit challenges Oregon's Measure 114

Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey on Friday filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division of...
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Restaurant reaches agreement in ADA complaint

KENNEWICK – The U.S. Attorney’s Office has reached an agreement with the Rock Wood Fired Pizza in Kennewick in an Americans with Disabilities Act that was filed against The Rock in November 2021. U.S, Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref said that the rock admitted they denied service to an individual who required the use of a service animal. She said that the restaurant fully and promptly cooperated with the investigation and agreed to take concrete remedial measures to comply with the ADA.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Umatilla School District cancels school Tuesday due to rise in illnesses

UMATILLA, Oregon — Umatilla School District Students are starting their Thanksgiving break early due to illness.   In a letter sent to families and posted on social media, the school district said there was a surge of illnesses this week.  According to the district, more than 3o% of McNary Heights Elementary School students were absent Monday, Nov. 21. Umatilla High...
UMATILLA, OR
FOX 11 and 41

Hemp plant employees suffer burns in fire that prompts evacuation of Grass Valley, Oregon

GRASS VALLEY, Ore. — Five employees were burned when a hemp plant caught fire on Sunday afternoon, forcing the town of Grass Valley to be evacuated until at least Monday. “We are being told the evacuation order will remain in effect through the night. Tomorrow morning the professionals will assess the situation in the daylight,” the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday night in a Facebook post.Residents were evacuated to the nearby city of Moro and its fire station due to the threat of a potential explosion of combustible chemicals.The building was still burning and fully engulfed with small explosions reported several hours later.The sheriff’s office says five employees were burned with one person suffering significant burns.Grass Valley is a town about 125 miles east of Portland. Highway 97 was temporarily shut down due to the fire and evacuation but has since reopened. Officials are asking drivers to use caution as the area is surrounded with thick fog. There are no details on a cause or containment at this time.This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
GRASS VALLEY, OR
610KONA

Small Town Eastern Oregon to Get A Lot of New Roads Etc

Four small communities in our region in Eastern Oregon will have some better roads and sidewalks soon, thanks to a new fund for projects. According to information released Thursday by the Oregon State Department of Transportation:. "Small City Allotment Advisory Committee approved the latest round of recommendations in the 2023...
PILOT ROCK, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Homicide investigation underway after man found deceased in Kennewick

KENNEWICK – Authorities are investigating an apparent homicide in Kennewick. On Saturday at 11:11 p.m., officers were called to a residence on the 4100 block of West Third Avenue for a medical assist. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. The man has...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Hermiston hosts TigerScots practice

HERMISTON – The Hermiston School District had a hand in Weston-McEwen High School’s big football victory this past weekend. HSD opened up Kennison Field last week so the TigerScots could get accustomed to artificial turf before their semifinal game. WMHS Head Coach Kenzie Hansell is a Hermiston High...
HERMISTON, OR

