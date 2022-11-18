Read full article on original website
Lebanon-Express
Federal lawsuit challenges Oregon's Measure 114
Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey on Friday filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division of...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Restaurant reaches agreement in ADA complaint
KENNEWICK – The U.S. Attorney’s Office has reached an agreement with the Rock Wood Fired Pizza in Kennewick in an Americans with Disabilities Act that was filed against The Rock in November 2021. U.S, Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref said that the rock admitted they denied service to an individual who required the use of a service animal. She said that the restaurant fully and promptly cooperated with the investigation and agreed to take concrete remedial measures to comply with the ADA.
KTVZ
Gun rights group, sheriff file federal lawsuit to block Measure 114, call it unconstitutional
PENDLETON, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Three weeks before Measure 114 is scheduled to go into effect, a federal lawsuit has been filed to block the voter-approved gun regulation measure, one of the nation's strictest, claiming it is unconstitutional in several ways. The lawsuit was filed Friday in federal court in Pendleton...
Sheriff, others sue to block new Oregon gun restrictions
Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect Friday.
Tri-Cities pizza restaurant to pay $11,000 for refusing service to disabled customer
They could face up to $75,000 in fines if they fail to take corrective action.
opb.org
In Eastern Oregon, a labor shortage is making it harder to remove snow and ice from state highways
The Oregon Department of Transportation has almost 40 vacancies for seasonal and permanent positions on its road maintenance team in Eastern Oregon. Most of these open positions are for snow plow drivers in charge of clearing roads and highways. “It’s been a struggle,” said Rich Lani, a regional district manager...
Sovereign Citizen? Kennewick man’s plates say he doesn’t need a license. Police disagree
Pasco police are also looking for drivers in dramatic Saturday crash.
'Aggressive' bull elk rescued from wire fence in Oregon
Police in Oregon came to the rescue of a "dangerous and aggressive" bull elk that was found with its legs and antlers entangled in a wire fence.
Umatilla School District cancels school Tuesday due to rise in illnesses
UMATILLA, Oregon — Umatilla School District Students are starting their Thanksgiving break early due to illness. In a letter sent to families and posted on social media, the school district said there was a surge of illnesses this week. According to the district, more than 3o% of McNary Heights Elementary School students were absent Monday, Nov. 21. Umatilla High...
FOX 11 and 41
Hemp plant employees suffer burns in fire that prompts evacuation of Grass Valley, Oregon
GRASS VALLEY, Ore. — Five employees were burned when a hemp plant caught fire on Sunday afternoon, forcing the town of Grass Valley to be evacuated until at least Monday. “We are being told the evacuation order will remain in effect through the night. Tomorrow morning the professionals will assess the situation in the daylight,” the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday night in a Facebook post.Residents were evacuated to the nearby city of Moro and its fire station due to the threat of a potential explosion of combustible chemicals.The building was still burning and fully engulfed with small explosions reported several hours later.The sheriff’s office says five employees were burned with one person suffering significant burns.Grass Valley is a town about 125 miles east of Portland. Highway 97 was temporarily shut down due to the fire and evacuation but has since reopened. Officials are asking drivers to use caution as the area is surrounded with thick fog. There are no details on a cause or containment at this time.This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
610KONA
Small Town Eastern Oregon to Get A Lot of New Roads Etc
Four small communities in our region in Eastern Oregon will have some better roads and sidewalks soon, thanks to a new fund for projects. According to information released Thursday by the Oregon State Department of Transportation:. "Small City Allotment Advisory Committee approved the latest round of recommendations in the 2023...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Homicide investigation underway after man found deceased in Kennewick
KENNEWICK – Authorities are investigating an apparent homicide in Kennewick. On Saturday at 11:11 p.m., officers were called to a residence on the 4100 block of West Third Avenue for a medical assist. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. The man has...
Two additional Oregon counties vote to become part of 'Greater Idaho'
Two more eastern Oregon counties have reportedly voted in favor of the radical Greater Idaho movement, which aims to shift the border between the two states.
kptv.com
2 more Oregon counties say ‘yes’ to Greater Idaho, but ballot wins far from moving borders
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Residents in Morrow County and Wheeler County have voted in favor of a measure related to moving the state line between Oregon and Idaho, joining nine previous eastern Oregon counties to vote in support of “Greater Idaho.”. The Oregon Secretary of State website shows on...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Hermiston hosts TigerScots practice
HERMISTON – The Hermiston School District had a hand in Weston-McEwen High School’s big football victory this past weekend. HSD opened up Kennison Field last week so the TigerScots could get accustomed to artificial turf before their semifinal game. WMHS Head Coach Kenzie Hansell is a Hermiston High...
