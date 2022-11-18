ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scary Mommy

Kate Hudson Embraces The Chaos Of Christmas, Including “Duking It Out” With Family Members

The holiday season can be a time of cozy nights by the fire, singing Christmas carols, and sipping on some hot chocolate. Sounds picturesque, right? That might be what your holidays look like if you don’t have a wild extended family (and who doesn’t, honestly?) Actor Kate Hudson got real when she described what she expected to go down this holiday season.
Ingram Atkinson

After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Scary Mommy

I Couldn't Stand To Be Around My Ex — Until I Realized How Happy It Made Our Kids

My husband and I didn’t have one of those rosy divorces — no “conscious uncoupling” for us. I’ve always been suspicious of happily divorced couples. The ones who welcome their former spouse’s new love with open arms. The ones who don’t have an unkind word to say about their co-parents. I know one woman who refers to her once-husband as “my Ex-traordinary.”
Scary Mommy

How To Be A Super Parent When Your Kid Says, “My Tummy Hurts”

Of all childhood ailments, none strikes fear into the hearts of parents like an upset tummy. After all, no one gets out of the toddler years without at least one traumatic event that started with the phrase, “My tummy feels funny,” and the PTSD can stick around for ages. But the good news is that most childhood tummy aches aren’t caused by anything serious. So if you’ve ruled out a virus that would necessitate a trip to the doctor, you can treat symptoms at home with Pepto Kids Chewables, which relieve heartburn, acid indigestion, and upset stomach with a bubblegum flavored chewable tablet that even queasy kiddos will love. Here are five ways to be a Super Parent when you hear the dreaded words, “my tummy hurts!”:
Scary Mommy

7 Personality Traits Of Only Children As Adults That Prove We Don’t Deserve The Bad Rap

Only children get a bad rap, and I should know because I am one. For example, when my parents bought me a new winter coat in the seventh grade, I was immediately shamed for it by my classmates. "You're an only child, so you're spoiled," they said to me (never mind the fact I had undergone a growth spurt and needed a new coat so I wouldn't freeze to death). Such is the plight of the only child. We're often seen as selfish, spoiled, and self-involved — as if having siblings somehow makes you less of a jerk. Sure, OK.
Scary Mommy

A Veteran Mom Comforts A Newly Single Mom In Inspiring, Funny Video

An elderly woman is going viral on TikTok after sharing her candid and honest story about being a young single mom. As part of a TikTok stitch, SJ Mendelson, aka TikTok user @sjmendleson1 responded to another woman’s video in which she is in her car, crying, and asking people for tips since she was now a “newly single mom.”
Scary Mommy

How To Turn Taylor Swift’s Tour Into A Teachable Moment About Budgeting & Saving

Hot on the heels of Harry Styles' sold-out Love On Tour, Taylor Swift announced the Eras Tour — complete with performances of songs from all of her albums. And if you have a tween or teen in the house, you've probably already heard the familiar refrain: Can we go, please?! But thanks to "dynamic pricing," it can feel impossible to scoop up tickets to see favorite performers without feeling like you have to spend a small fortune. If your kid wants to make it happen in the future, though, now's the perfect time to teach them to save and budget for those big, fun, *expensive* experiences.
Scary Mommy

How Long Does It Take To Grow A Christmas Tree? A Lot Longer Than You Think

The holidays are finally here, which means your kids have shifted from their typical incessant questions to more seasonal ones. Gone is "Why is the sky blue?" only to be replaced with "How old is Santa Claus?" Or, if your holiday traditions include making a fir or spruce look festive, "How long does it take to grow a Christmas tree?" And even though you probably don't have plans to create a DIY pick-your-own situation, it's nice to have an answer fired up and ready for when your kid asks.
Scary Mommy

James Van Der Beek Opens Up About Holiday Traditions, Healing, & His Hopes For His Kids

In the nearly 25 years since we first fell in love with James Van Der Beek as the starry-eyed title teen character of Dawson’s Creek, he’s taken many forms. He was a reluctant quarterback in Varsity Blues. An “angel of death” in Criminal Minds. A smarmy douche-bag version of himself in Don’t Trust the B— in Apartment 23. Even the voice of Boris in Disney’s animated series Vamperina. But of all the versions of Van Der Beek over the years, he seems to have landed comfortably in his favorite: a husband and father doing his best to bounce some of the gratitude he feels back into the world.
Scary Mommy

Will My Kid Be Hopelessly Out Of The Loop If I Don't Give Him A Phone?

According to Freud’s theory of psychoanalysis (I am no mental health expert, so this is probably a gross oversimplification), there are three parts of the human personality: the id (the primitive, instinctive part that wants immediate gratification), the ego (which tries to satisfy the id, but in more reasonable ways), and the superego (which really tries its hardest to squash the id). Kids — by and large — only show their id. They’re kids. And what do most kids today want more of, at a younger age? No, not kale. Electronic devices, like smartphones.
Scary Mommy

When Diet Culture Comes For Your Kid

I tossed the mini bag of Skittles leftover from Halloween into my daughter's lunchbox, nestled next to a scrap of paper with the joke of the day hastily written in sharpie. Patting myself on the back for being the world's coolest mom, I headed upstairs to drag my kids — still exhausted from trick-or-treating — out of bed for school. That afternoon when they got home, my daughter came storming in, incensed. "Kids at school today were telling me Skittles are poison!"
Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

