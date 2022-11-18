Read full article on original website
MARSHALL SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT DISCUSSES GREAT CIRCLE PROPERTY
Marshall School Superintendent Caleb Petet discussed acquiring the Great Circle Property at the Marshall Board of Education meeting on Monday, November 21, 2022. According to Petet, the acquisition of the property and consolidation of school buildings would actually save money for the district in the long run. In other news...
CONCORDIA BOARD OF ALDERMEN AUTHORIZE PROCLAMATION FOR PROJECT CONNECT DAY
The Concordia Board of Aldermen considered authorizing the proclamation for Project Connect Day during its meeting on Monday, November 21. The proclamation says that Project Connect Day is November 29, 2022. City Administrator Dale Klussman says the day is for people to address health needs. The Proclamation was authorized. In...
MARSHALL SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT DISCUSSES POSSIBLE CLOSURE OF SCHOOL BUILDINGS DURING BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING
Marshall School Superintendent Caleb Petet discussed the possibility of school closures at the Marshall Board of Education meeting on Monday, November 21, 2022. According to Petet, the enrollment in Marshall Public Schools is down by about 100 students and the existing tax levy will decrease from $2.83 to $2.75 in 2025, which is projected to create a shortfall.
MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL APPROVES ORDINANCES FOR MUNICIPAL BAND, COMMUNITY CHORUS AND PHILHARMONIC
The Marshall City Council approved ordinances for the Marshall Municipal Band, Marshall Community Chorus and Marshall Philharmonic at its meeting on Monday, November 21, 2022. The ordinances allow the Marshall Municipal Band to access tax money for operation. The ordinances also allow the Community Chorus and Philharmonic to be paid by the Marshall Municipal Band. The Chorus receives $5,000 annually and the Philharmonic receives $9,000 annually.
SEVERAL AREA CITY GOVERNMENTS MEETING MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21
– — – The Higginsville Board of Aldermen is scheduled to begin its meeting at 6 p.m. at city hall at 1922 Main Street. The Carrollton Town Council is scheduled to begin its meeting at 6 p.m. at city hall at 206 West Washington Avenue. – – You can access...
THE CONCORDIA BOARD OF ALDERMEN APPROVE ORDINANCE RAISING WATER RATES FOR CITY OF EMMA
The Concordia Board of Aldermen considered an ordinance to adjust water rates for the city of Emma. City Administrator Dale Klussman said the city sells water services to the city of Emma. Klussman said the ordinance proposed a 10 percent price increase. The board approved the ordinance. Klussman said he...
CYNTHIA JILL KING
Cynthia Jill King, 70, of Farmers Branch TX, formerly of Marshall, MO, died at Vitas Hospice of Carrollton, TX, on November 15, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November, 26, 2022, at Ridge Park Cemetery in Marshall. There will be a viewing from 11:00 a.m. until 11:25 a.m. Saturday at the cemetery or you may call at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home from 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in memory of Jill. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
SHELLIE THIEMAN
Earth lost an incredible person and Mother Nature gained the kindest soul. Shellie (Foster) Thieman, 61, passed away in her home on Saturday, November 19, 2022, surrounded by her four children and husband of 35 years. Shellie was born on July 21, 1961, in Hayward, California, to Samuel Foster Sr....
MARGARET ELAINE “GRANDMA” GARRETT
Margaret Elaine “Grandma” Garrett, 89, of Buffalo, MO, formerly of Marshall, passed away November 19, 2022, at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 25, 2022, at St. William Catholic Church, 404 Locust St., Buffalo, MO 65622, with Fr. Simon Enudu officiating. A visitation with rosary will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church. A second visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Marshall. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday in Ridge Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to St. Peter Catholic Church or St. Peter Catholic School in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home, 226 S. Odell Ave., Marshall, MO 65340. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
THURSDAY RESIDENTIAL COLLECTION DELAYED DUE TO THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY
The Thanksgiving Holiday will cause changes in the Marshall sanitation schedule. Thursday collection will be delayed to Friday due to the holiday. New compost hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Also, the last week for curbside grass and leaf pickup is December 12-15.
CHARITON COUNTY ROUTE TT NOW OPEN AFTER BRIDGE DECK REPLACEMENT PROJECT
The Turkey Creek Bridge on Chariton County Route TT, approximately 1 mile east of Route 139, is now open. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted a company to complete the bridge deck replacement project, which began in September 2022. Crews were able to reopen the bridge to all traffic on...
SWEET SPRINGS FOOTBALL ADVANCES TO STATE SEMIFINALS WITH WIN OVER SAINT PAUL
Sweet Springs scored eight of the first nine times they had their hands on the ball Friday night as they built a commanding lead over St. Paul’s before beating the Saints, 62-40 in an Eight-Man District 2 championship game heard on KMMO-FM. Blake Schroeder rushed for 299 yards and...
COLUMBIA MAN DUE IN COURT IN COOPER COUNTY
A Columbia man charged with multiple felonies after a traffic stop in Boonville is due in court. According to a probable cause statement, Dannie Rice was pulled over by a Boonville Police Officer for pulling a trailer with a non-working tail light. During the traffic stop the officer discovered that Rice’s driving privileges had been revoked. The vehicle Rice was driving was titled to him but not registered. The vehicle Rice was driving was also found to have a license plate that belonged to a different vehicle and not registered to Rice.
SEDALIA MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH
A Sedalia man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Sunday, November 20, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Brett Graham made a left turn in front of a motorcycle driven by 24-year-old Kyle Strunk. Strunk’s motorcycle struck Graham’s vehicle, causing Strunk to be ejected.
