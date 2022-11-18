Margaret Elaine “Grandma” Garrett, 89, of Buffalo, MO, formerly of Marshall, passed away November 19, 2022, at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 25, 2022, at St. William Catholic Church, 404 Locust St., Buffalo, MO 65622, with Fr. Simon Enudu officiating. A visitation with rosary will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church. A second visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Marshall. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday in Ridge Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to St. Peter Catholic Church or St. Peter Catholic School in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home, 226 S. Odell Ave., Marshall, MO 65340. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.

BUFFALO, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO