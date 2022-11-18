Read full article on original website
Related
'We Want Beer' Chanted by Ecuador Fans at World Cup, Budweiser Responds
Ecuador fans made their feelings clear about Qatar's U-turn on the sale of alcohol at FIFA World Cup stadiums, as they celebrated their victory over the hosts.
World Cup 2022: FIFA charges Ecuador over fan chants at opening match
Alleged discriminatory chants by fans during a World Cup opening round match prompted FIFA officials to slap the Ecuadorian soccer federation with charges.
World Cup 2022: Ecuador fan goes viral for taunting Qatar with 'bribery' gestures
Ecuador beat Qatar 2-0 in World Cup 2022's opener – but one South American found himself in an altercation with home fans
Roy Keane and Graeme Souness nearly come to blows at half-time of Argentina vs Saudi Arabia over penalty decision
Neither were willing to let their opinion go to waste during an intense moment in the ITV studio
Comments / 1