ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Bismarck Police ask public’s help in finding missing person

By Keith Darnay
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tjo7U_0jFjBGTT00

BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — The Bismarck Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a man missing for nearly three weeks.

Elza Maloy, 68, was last seen October 31 leaving the 1100 block of East Broadway Avenue on foot.

He was wearing black pants, black tennis shoes, a black jacket, a bright yellow polo shirt and a black beanie cap with a snowflake print on it.

He was also seen carrying a duffle bag and a black garbage bag.

Maloy is diabetic and did not take his medication with him.

Maloy is African-American, 5 feet 11 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on him or his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212, or contact your local law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 1

Related
KX News

Fort Yates Police looking for missing woman

FORT YATES (KXNET) — Fort Yates Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 19-year-old Memarie White Mountain, who was last seen on November 10th in the Boot Hill area of Fort Yates. According to Fort Yates Police, Memarie is 5’1″ with black hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos of a feather on […]
FORT YATES, ND
KELOLAND TV

North Dakota authorities search for missing girl

FORT YATES, N.D. (KELO) — Authorities in North Dakota are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl. Memarie White Mountain was last seen on November 10th in the Boot Hill area of Fort Yates, which is just north of the South Dakota border along the Missouri river.
FORT YATES, ND
kxnet.com

New K-9 at Bismarck PD

Thanksgiving readiness: Are you mentally prepared?. Thanksgiving readiness: Are you mentally prepared?
BISMARCK, ND
96.5 The Walleye

North Dakota Drivers: Speed Limit Changes In Lincoln

We love to go fast, we get the zoomies. Often times, we can't stretch the legs of our cars to their full potential. It's sad, but sometimes necessary. With that, here's another instance where you're going to have to slow your roll a little more. There's been a speed limit change in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, ND
KX News

Behind the scenes of The City of Bismarck

This is the second annual Citizen Academy. Last year’s pilot project was eight weeks long with a group of 12 residents. This time around, there will be a class of 20 residents over 13 weeks. And all 14 departments of the city will come with a three-hour class and a tour.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

New business in Bismarck: Suzzy’s Island Twist

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For a taste of Jamaican cuisine, you don’t have to travel far. Just head over to the Kirkwood Mall near Kay Jewelers. Suzzy’s Island Twist just opened a week ago in the Kirkwood Mall and is serving up items like jerk chicken and jerk pork.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Mandan High School students give out Thanksgiving meals

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Thanksgiving is not only centered around the big turkey dinner but spreading thankfulness as well. A management class at Mandan High School split into groups to complete community service projects. One group decided they wanted to give Thanksgiving meals to five families at Roosevelt Elementary. They...
MANDAN, ND
KX News

KX Conversation: Credit Card Safety for Kids

During the conversation, Murset discussed the importance of introducing kids to debit/credit cards at a young age, how parents can introduce them, the red flags and scams kids should look for, and how to protect kids from online spending.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy