Boeing: Freighter fleet to expand 60% by 2041 on annual cargo growth of 4.1%
The world’s freighter fleet is expected to double in size over the next 20 years on the back of average annual cargo traffic growth of 4.1%, according to the latest Boeing World Air Cargo Forecast (WACF). The estimated annual growth rate of 4.1% compares with a rate of 3.6%...
Lower airfreight rates help animal air transport thrive
Recently added air cargo capacity and the resultant lower rates are helping the air animal transport business grow. Charlie McMullen, director of Chapman Freeborn-owned horse transportation air charter specialist Intradco Global said lower rates mean that many animal shippers have returned to air cargo. “A lot of our clients have...
Challenge Airlines MT completes its first flight
Challenge Airlines MT has completed its first flight with some special historic cargo onboard. The Malta-registered cargo carrier, which received its air operator’s certificate (AOC) on November 1, brought the Flemish Tapestries from Liège, Belgium to Malta. Challenge Airlines MT provided logistical support as well as the flight.
