Largest 3D-Printed Home Community Underway in Texas
The largest community of 3D-printed homes is coming to Texas, in an area near Austin. The new project aims to be the largest community in the world built using 3D printing technology. Construction has already started on the community, Dezeen reported, and will feature 100 homes. They have been designed by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) and ICON.
Twin Liquor’s Texas History
Started in Austin, Texas in 1937, family-owned Twin Liquors began as one small store and has since emerged into a homegrown success story. With a unique and well-respected reputation throughout the United States for having impeccable team members, outstanding customer service, and conveniently located stores, the Texas company features an extensive selection of fine wines and premium spirits from around the world, beverage planning for weddings, and more. Not to mention they engage in a substantial amount of community involvement—a pillar upon which their business has grown.
6 spots near Georgetown, Cedar Park, Leander to fish; plus information on what you can catch, getting licensed
Locals can fish in the river at Georgetown's San Gabriel Park. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Fishing experienced a renaissance during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a 2022 report compiled by the Outdoor Foundation and Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, nearly 5 million more people fished at...
Legendary Austin Rock & Roll Deejay Johnny Walker Has Died
Former KLBJ deejay Johnny Walker, regarded as one of the most vibrant and respected personalities in Austin rock radio for more than a decade, passed away Monday at the age of 68. His sister, Sissy Walker, confirmed to the Chronicle today that Walker had suffered a series of strokes in...
Austin man picks up, moves entire house instead of letting property buyer tear it down
The home was behind Hotel San Jose and the Texas School for the Deaf, near the heart of South Congress.
Lakeway restaurant R19 Taqueria pioneers Cali-Mexican food
Christopher Haydostian is the owner and founder of R19 Taqueria in Lakeway. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Christopher Haydostian said his dream is to create and market the Cali-Mex culinary brand. Haydostian is from Los Angeles and has been a chef for over 20 years. After moving to Austin with his...
Central Texas resident $1 million richer from Powerball ticket
The Texas Lottery shared this winner is choosing to remain anonymous and stepped forward to claim the prize related to the Nov. 9 drawing.
The Hallmark Channel Is Coming To Austin With A Crochet Christmas
To celebrate the Countdown to Christmas, Hallmark Channel is bringing something special to the streets of Austin. On Sunday, December 4, keep an eye out for festive Hallmark Channel cars decked out in custom crochet sweaters. Just five cities were chosen for this stunt and Austin is one of them!
Malvern Books in Austin set to close on New Year's Eve
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin classic Malvern Books has announced that it will be closing its doors at the end of the year. The bookstore located in Central Austin announced on its Twitter account that it will officially be closing its doors on Dec. 31. The store has been open for the last nine years on West 29th Street and has been home to all kinds of books that founder Joe Bratcher loved.
Leander Foundation unveils plaque for oldest identified tree in Leander; more in pipeline
A Texas live oak tree located north of Lakewood Park was identified as the oldest tree in Leander at roughly 300 years old. (Courtesy Leander Foundation) Leander Foundation unveiled the first of 10 plaques in commemoration of the oldest trees in the city Nov. 15. “It’s a sense of conservation...
More Video From This Month’s Strongest Earthquake In Texas In 27 Years!
Did you feel the Earthquake on November 16th? Apparently, a lot of people in West Texas did. At approximately 332pm, a 5.3 Earthquake hit the Mentone, Texas area here in West, Texas on November 16th, 2022. SEE VIDEO BELOW. • IT WAS THE STRONGEST EARTHQUAKE IN TEXAS IN 27 YEARS!
New records show Meta laying off 200+ workers in Austin
According to the records, 222 workers across Meta's West Sixth, McAllen Pass, Alterra Parkway and West Third locations will be laid off on Jan. 13. Records indicate the layoff notices came Wednesday.
Another lottery player in Central Texas wins $1 million
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - A Liberty Hill resident has claimed their $1 million prize from the Powerball drawing on November 9. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at the QuikTrip on N. Bell Blvd. in Cedar Park. The second-tier winning ticket matched all five of the...
'Bluey' tour coming to Austin in 2023
AUSTIN, Texas — You'll be able to catch one of the most famous Blue Heeler families on stage next year right here in the Lone Star State. The first-ever theatrical adaptation of the popular Australian animated children’s TV show “Bluey” is coming to the United States and includes stops throughout Texas, with Austin on the list.
San Marcos movie theater demolished, turning into apartments
Twelve acres of land in San Marcos is transforming from a movie theater to a multi-family apartment complex.
$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold at H-E-B in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - One lucky Manor resident won $2 million in a Powerball drawing on Nov. 12. Texas Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at an H-E-B on Research Blvd. near Braker Lane in Northwest Austin. The winner has decided to remain anonymous. The second-tier winning Quick Pick...
Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken to open location in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Tennessee-based Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is set to open another location in the Austin area, with space leased in a former H-E-B in San Marcos. According to the Austin Business Journal, the franchisee who brought the restaurant to Texas, Janet Hickerson, is behind the new outpost. Hickerson and her late husband opened the chain’s Downtown Austin location in 2014, followed by a location in Houston in 2018 and San Antonio in 2021.
Lockhart icon passes￼
Called everything from a Lockhart legend to an icon in the community, Rose Aleta Laurell was all of the above to the Dr. Eugene Clark Library, where her memory will live for many generations to come. Laurell, also known as the “Librarian on the Roof,” passed away on Nov. 15....
Mold Inspections, Who Should You Call & What To Expect?
Originally Posted On: https://austin.rytechinc.com/mold/mold-inspections-who-should-you-call-what-to-expect/. Are you wondering who to call for mold inspection services in Austin? Rytech Restoration handles everything from inspections to cleanup to dealing with your home insurance provider. Read through the following FAQs from our customers to determine whether you need to call a mold inspector and could benefit from our services.
