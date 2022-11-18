Read full article on original website
Winona Arts Center Presenting Sam Miltich and Chris Bates Jazz Concert
(KWNO)-On December 3, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., the Winona Arts Center will present Sam Miltich and Chris Bates’ performances, themed “The Improvised Life: Exploring Intersections of Mental Health and Creativity through Jazz.”. Sowing the seeds of hope through Sam Miltich’s own story and original compositions, the concert will...
Herky Turkey Community Dinner Served Record Number of Meals
(KWNO)-The student councils at Winona Senior High School and Winona Middle School outdid themselves this year, serving 622 meals to community members during their annual Herky Turkey Community Dinner on November 10th. The 622 meals that were available as a dine-in option in the WSHS concourse, as a drive-through option,...
Dan Ray Bunke
(KWNO)-Dan Ray Bunke, 75, of Winona, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Dan was born on May 31, 1947, in Winona, Minnesota, to Edgar “Ed” and Adeline (Ebert) Bunke. He graduated from Winona Senior High School and the welding program at Dunwoody Institute in the Twin Cities. Dan enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a Seabee for three tours in Antarctica, constructing McMurdo Base there. He returned home to join and eventually head the family service station business, Bunke’s Service Inc. (APCO stations). When they discontinued fuel sales, he continued to operate a radiator repair service.
Lanesboro Arts Gallery Announcing Call For Emerging Artist Exhibition
(KWNO)-A professional exhibition opportunity for emerging visual artists from Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa is available at the Lanesboro Arts Gallery. Three or more merging artists will have their work displayed in a professional gallery setting at Lanesboro Arts from February 11th through April 9th, 2023. Artists interested in the opportunity to participate must submit their applications by noon on Friday, December 9th, 2022. Those accepted will receive notification by December 21st.
Winona’s Habitat for Humanity Awarded Otto Bremer Trust Grant
(KWNO)-Habitat for Humanity in Winona was awarded a $60,000 grant by the Otto Bremer Trust to support their general operations. The grant will allow Winona’s Habitat for Humanity to grow their construction team, which will allow them to increase the amount of home construction and repair work that can be completed each year. Even in this expanding community, where housing waiting lists are still very long, everyone’s basic housing needs are still unmet. This makes the timing of this award extremely important.
Merchants Bank’s 2022 10 Days of Giving Set for December 1-10
(KWNO)-Dave Pierret and Chris Thrune are co-chairs for Merchants Bank’s 2022 10 Days of Giving food drive, which runs December 1–10. The food drive, which is currently in its 34th year, benefits the food shelf programs operated by Winona Volunteer Services (WVS). Each day, there will be a...
Daniel Wesley “Dan” Truog
(KWNO)-Daniel Wesley Truog, 77, of Independence, passed away at Gundersen-Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, WI, on November 18, 2022. He was born on February 24, 1945, to Wesley and Theodosia (Sobota) Truog in Whitehall, WI. He graduated from Independence High School in 1963. He worked briefly with his father in the plumbing business. His primary employment was in the construction industry, working primarily for Ebner Construction and Fowler and Hammer in La Crosse. Over the years, he helped many people in Independence, WI, with cement projects. Dan served his country in the US Army from 1966–1968. He was stationed in Germany as an MP and was honorably discharged.
Thankful Tuesday at McDonald’s
(KWNO)-On Tuesday, November 22nd, Courtesy Corporation-McDonald’s will honor active police officers, EMTs, military personnel, and firefighters by offering free combo meals all day. Payment for the free combo meals requires a smile along with proof of service such as a badge, ID, or uniform. The free meals will be...
Officers Responding to Stray Dog Bite Call Bitten by Callers’ Own Dog
(KWNO)-At 5:05 p.m. on November 20th, in the 100 block of Cleveland Street in Rollingstone, MN, a woman called police to report that she had been bitten by an animal. The unnamed woman reported that she felt the bite she received was bad enough to warrant transportation to the local hospital.
