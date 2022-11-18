(KWNO)-Daniel Wesley Truog, 77, of Independence, passed away at Gundersen-Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, WI, on November 18, 2022. He was born on February 24, 1945, to Wesley and Theodosia (Sobota) Truog in Whitehall, WI. He graduated from Independence High School in 1963. He worked briefly with his father in the plumbing business. His primary employment was in the construction industry, working primarily for Ebner Construction and Fowler and Hammer in La Crosse. Over the years, he helped many people in Independence, WI, with cement projects. Dan served his country in the US Army from 1966–1968. He was stationed in Germany as an MP and was honorably discharged.

INDEPENDENCE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO