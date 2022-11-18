Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Peoples Bank hosts Christmas for a Cause
SIOUX CENTER—Peoples Bank in Sioux Center is partnering with Katelyn’s Fund for the second annual Christmas for a Cause. Christmas for a Cause is a free walk-through Christmas light display located at Peoples Bank in Sioux Center. The display will be on daily 5-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 through Monday, Jan. 2.
2023 Orange City Tulip Festival Queen receives crown
The Tulip Queen received her crown on Monday and will reign over the 82nd annual Tulip Festival from May 18 through 20, 2023.
nwestiowa.com
Civil War veteran’s grave receives new headstone
SIBLEY—A Sibley man’s commitment to honoring and remembering those who have passed resulted in Civil War veteran William Reid receiving his due recognition just in time for Veterans Day. Thanks to the discovery by Sibley resident Mark Frank and help from the Sibley American Legion Post 324, post...
brookingsradio.com
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point has announced it will close January 14, 2023. Officials says the closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elk Point nursing home to close in January
A nursing home in Elk Point will shut its doors just at the beginning of 2023.
KELOLAND TV
Love late in life
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls couple is proving it’s never too late to find someone special. They are an example of what love, respect and friendship bring to a marriage. But for one of them, the clock is ticking. Both widowed, Orv and Kay Nettifee...
Iowa’s ‘Cookie Man’ passes away, leaves strong legacy that will continue
Every year, Barksdale's cookies bring smiles.
gowatertown.net
Sioux Falls woman suing Hy-Vee over life-threatening infection
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–A Sioux Falls woman who contracted “life-threatening” E. coli bacterial infection has sued a California spinach producer and Hy-Vee for more than $75,000 in damages. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in South Dakota, alleges that the company behind a 2021 E.coli...
nwestiowa.com
Ireton Christian maintains its steady enrollment
IRETON—Ireton Christian School is seeing steady enrollment numbers. The school, which serves preschool through eighth-grade students, has a total of 63 students for the 2022-23 school year. Enrollment numbers have averaged about 65 students per year, which has fluctuated based on the size of the graduating class and the...
You Won’t See Sioux Falls Mayor Eating This At Thanksgiving
Remember when Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken stirred the pot in the city just days before Thanksgiving? Sioux Falls residents had never been more divided. Mayor TenHaken shared his opinion on one particular item that's part of the classic Thanksgiving dinner. The Mayor's controversial take is causing Sioux Falls residents to voice their opinions on the matter as well. Let's just say they weren't too happy with Mayor TenHaken.
beckersspine.com
Dr. Keith Baumgarten becomes 1st surgeon in South Dakota to operate with BEAR implant
Keith Baumgarten, MD, a surgeon at Orthopedic Institute in Sioux Falls, S.D., has become the first surgeon in the state to perform a procedure using a BEAR implant. BEAR, an acronym for bridge-enhanced ACL repair, has several advantages for repairing torn ACLs, including reduced pain after surgery, less long-term discomfort and faster healing times, according to press release from the institute.
Officials investigating fire at abandoned Sioux City home
Crews responded to a fire at an abandoned Sioux City house on Saturday morning.
nwestiowa.com
Water Music
Worthington Area Symphony Orchestra offers concert Nov. 22. The state of Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes and the Worthington Area Symphony Orchestra is celebrating that history with its upcoming fall concert slated for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the Memorial Auditorium Performing Arts Center in Worthington, MN.
nwestiowa.com
Omaha man charged for child endangerment
SIOUX CENTER—A 36-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 10:10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, near Sioux Center on charges of child endangerment — bodily injury and child endangerment. The arrest of Lazaro Yunior Mejia-Monge stemmed from an investigation into a domestic disturbance incident at a residence north of...
kiwaradio.com
Pastor’s Pie Auction Is Now LIVE
O’Brien County, Iowa — The Pastor’s Pie Auction to benefit Conquering Cancer 4 O’Brien County is now LIVE!. You can place your bid on any of the 17 pies by calling or texting 712-324-2597 from 8 am to 5 pm Monday and Tuesday, as well as 8 am to noon on Wednesday.
Officials say no injuries during possible shot fired investigation
Officials responded to a report of potential shots fired on Sioux City's west side on Tuesday.
Fundraiser held at Pizza Ranch for SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais
We have an update on a story we first brought you back in October. That's when an SDSU cheerleader had part of her right leg amputated due to a rare condition. Since then, people have rallied around her to raise money and get her back on the sidelines cheering.
Holiday delays garbage pickup in Siouxland
Siouxland residents will have an extra day to remember to place their garbage bins at the curb due to the upcoming holiday.
nwestiowa.com
Debra Scheidt Poss, 64, Sibley
SIBLEY—Debra K. Scheidt Poss, age 64, of Sibley, IA, died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at her home. Funeral mass was Saturday, Nov. 5, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, in Sibley, IA, officiated by Father Siby Punnoose and Deacon Vern Behrends. Burial was in the St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery in...
Sioux City Journal
Le Mars to kick off the holiday season with music, a winter carnival and a 26-foot tree
LE MARS, Iowa -- There's holiday spirit around every corner in downtown Le Mars, as well as a 26-foot Christmas tree in the middle of Olson Event Center. If things seem a bit chaotic right now, that's OK, said Margaret Catton. "Somehow, our Christmas in Hometown Le Mars festival always...
