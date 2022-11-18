ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Center, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwestiowa.com

Peoples Bank hosts Christmas for a Cause

SIOUX CENTER—Peoples Bank in Sioux Center is partnering with Katelyn’s Fund for the second annual Christmas for a Cause. Christmas for a Cause is a free walk-through Christmas light display located at Peoples Bank in Sioux Center. The display will be on daily 5-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 through Monday, Jan. 2.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Civil War veteran’s grave receives new headstone

SIBLEY—A Sibley man’s commitment to honoring and remembering those who have passed resulted in Civil War veteran William Reid receiving his due recognition just in time for Veterans Day. Thanks to the discovery by Sibley resident Mark Frank and help from the Sibley American Legion Post 324, post...
SIBLEY, IA
brookingsradio.com

Another South Dakota nursing home is closing

Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point has announced it will close January 14, 2023. Officials says the closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ELK POINT, SD
KELOLAND TV

Love late in life

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls couple is proving it’s never too late to find someone special. They are an example of what love, respect and friendship bring to a marriage. But for one of them, the clock is ticking. Both widowed, Orv and Kay Nettifee...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Sioux Falls woman suing Hy-Vee over life-threatening infection

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–A Sioux Falls woman who contracted “life-threatening” E. coli bacterial infection has sued a California spinach producer and Hy-Vee for more than $75,000 in damages. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in South Dakota, alleges that the company behind a 2021 E.coli...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Ireton Christian maintains its steady enrollment

IRETON—Ireton Christian School is seeing steady enrollment numbers. The school, which serves preschool through eighth-grade students, has a total of 63 students for the 2022-23 school year. Enrollment numbers have averaged about 65 students per year, which has fluctuated based on the size of the graduating class and the...
IRETON, IA
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

You Won’t See Sioux Falls Mayor Eating This At Thanksgiving

Remember when Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken stirred the pot in the city just days before Thanksgiving? Sioux Falls residents had never been more divided. Mayor TenHaken shared his opinion on one particular item that's part of the classic Thanksgiving dinner. The Mayor's controversial take is causing Sioux Falls residents to voice their opinions on the matter as well. Let's just say they weren't too happy with Mayor TenHaken.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
beckersspine.com

Dr. Keith Baumgarten becomes 1st surgeon in South Dakota to operate with BEAR implant

Keith Baumgarten, MD, a surgeon at Orthopedic Institute in Sioux Falls, S.D., has become the first surgeon in the state to perform a procedure using a BEAR implant. BEAR, an acronym for bridge-enhanced ACL repair, has several advantages for repairing torn ACLs, including reduced pain after surgery, less long-term discomfort and faster healing times, according to press release from the institute.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Water Music

Worthington Area Symphony Orchestra offers concert Nov. 22. The state of Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes and the Worthington Area Symphony Orchestra is celebrating that history with its upcoming fall concert slated for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the Memorial Auditorium Performing Arts Center in Worthington, MN.
WORTHINGTON, MN
nwestiowa.com

Omaha man charged for child endangerment

SIOUX CENTER—A 36-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 10:10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, near Sioux Center on charges of child endangerment — bodily injury and child endangerment. The arrest of Lazaro Yunior Mejia-Monge stemmed from an investigation into a domestic disturbance incident at a residence north of...
OMAHA, NE
kiwaradio.com

Pastor’s Pie Auction Is Now LIVE

O’Brien County, Iowa — The Pastor’s Pie Auction to benefit Conquering Cancer 4 O’Brien County is now LIVE!. You can place your bid on any of the 17 pies by calling or texting 712-324-2597 from 8 am to 5 pm Monday and Tuesday, as well as 8 am to noon on Wednesday.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Debra Scheidt Poss, 64, Sibley

SIBLEY—Debra K. Scheidt Poss, age 64, of Sibley, IA, died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at her home. Funeral mass was Saturday, Nov. 5, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, in Sibley, IA, officiated by Father Siby Punnoose and Deacon Vern Behrends. Burial was in the St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery in...
SIBLEY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy