New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Michigan Creamery’s Ice Cream Wins Best in the Entire U.S.
Did you know that the best vanilla ice cream in the whole country is made right here in the Mitten State?. A top honor was awarded to Nashville, Michigan's MOO-ville Creamery by The North American Ice Cream Association at "Conecon" in Fort Worth Texas earlier this month. At the convention,...
wcsx.com
Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark
A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
Michigan's first baby supply vending machine installed in Rivertown Mall
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Most people are familiar with vending machines. They allow you to purchase things like food and drinks, or even electronics. But there's a new, unique vending machine in the Rivertown Mall called Baby Vend, and it will likely get a lot of use by parents. “This...
Thousands Expected at Grand Rapids Community Thanksgiving Dinner
The Mel Trotter Ministries’ annual Thanksgiving meal returns for another year. People in the Grand Rapids area can once again gather together for a warm Thanksgiving meal. This meal is open to individuals and families experiencing homelessness, as well as anyone in the greater Grand Rapids community who is looking for fellowship around a Thanksgiving table.
Dancing with the Local Stars announces cast for Muskegon’s 2023 event
MUSKEGON, MI -- Dancing with the Local Stars is returning with a 1950s-themed show for the organization’s 15th annual event next year. The “Fabulous 50s” fundraising event, hosted by the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce, will be taking place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 W. Western Ave., on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
Grand Rapids renter's heat restored after 13 OYS investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No doubt most have begun to turn up the thermostat as temperatures drop, but one Grand Rapids woman says she has been relying on her stove to heat her home. She claimed her apartment complex had left her without central heat for two months. Getting...
Do You Agree with Michigan’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish?
Every year at Thanksgiving, families gather around a table and enjoy a nice homemade feast with turkey and all the fixings. But what is the favorite side dish for everyone?. The website TasteOfHome.com recently published a United States map showing what every state prefers as their Thanksgiving side dish. Some...
This Outdoor Adventure Park In Muskegon Is A Winter Lover’s Dream
Some people hate the "W" word... WINTER. When it gets cold and the snow starts flying you will find them bundled up inside with a warm blanket watching something on the TV. Then there are others who love bundling up in winter gear and enjoying all that Michigan has to offer.
End is near for mismatched ‘Tumor on the Torrent’ in downtown Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI – A 1950s-era building that doesn’t match the much older historic mansion to which it’s attached will be demolished within the coming weeks. The so-called “Tumor on the Torrent” in downtown Muskegon served the community for years, first as a hospital and later as the headquarters for the local United Way and American Red Cross chapters.
Kum & Go Opening In Michigan – What You Need To Know
Kum & Go is coming to Michigan. The popular Midwestern convenience store chain will be opening stores in Detroit and Grand Rapids in 2024. Future plans include additional 50-plus stores in the Great Lakes State. The first thing people notice about Kum & Go is the name. If you think...
Grab Your Skis! West Michigan’s Premier Ski Area is Opening Soon
With the weather this weekend, you are probably sick and tired of snow. Unfortunately, the snowy vibes are not going anywhere. So, you might as well make the best out of it. Located barely 15 minutes from downtown Grand Rapids, you can check out Cannonsburg Ski Area to have all of your snowy fun.
Get Ready For Christmas With These Purely Michigan Advent Calendars
The Holidays are rapidly approaching, and one of the most fun traditions you can participate in as a child or adult is an advent calendar. Advent Calendars can be traced back to as early as the 19th century. They were a countdown until the Christmas baptism season, and families would mark every day in December until Christmas Eve with a single chalk line. These days, we celebrate with boxes full of fun treats and toys.
Get a free Thanksgiving dinner from Muskegon Rescue Mission today
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Rescue Mission is hosting their annual Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway on Tuesday. The ministry provides a free turkey and all of the other fixings for a full Thanksgiving dinner to community members. The giveaway will take place on Tuesday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. in...
Look At This Creepy Abandoned Amusement Park In Michigan
Michigan seems to have no lack of abandoned places for you to visit, especially of the creepy variety. Nestled away somewhere in Michigan, lies an amusement park that hasn't heard much laughter over the past couple of decades. Abandoned Michigan Amusement Park. Whether you'd visit this place or not, you...
Oh WOW! Without This Muskegon Man, Snowboarding Would Not Exist
When you think of winter sports, you immediately think of ice skating, skiing, and snowboarding. Did you know that snowboarding was invented in Michigan, specifically Muskegon?. Before there was 'snowboarding,' there was a prototype for it. Thanks to this Muskegon man. Around 1965, Sherman Poppen, who was an engineer, was...
oceansbeyondpiracy.org
16 Best Ski Resorts in Michigan, 2023
Michigan is located in the Midwest United States. Although Michigan is known for snowy winter weather, few realize it is a superb destination for skiing and snowboarding. The state is home to the second-greatest number of ski resorts in the country and has impressive, diverse terrain. Moreover, a ski trip...
What’s The Deal With This Micro Stop Sign Off 54th Street in Grand Rapids?
There are a handful of places we go to frequently to the point we barely think about the route to get there. You know the turns, the traffic patterns, and even the stop signs. Speaking of stop signs, if one of them were to change, would you notice?. You probably...
Have You Visited The Biggest “Tourist Trap” In The State of Michigan?
Maybe it's because I was born and raised in Michigan, but if you asked me what the state's biggest tourist trap was I couldn't name one. The only tourist traps I could think of would be places like The Mall of American in Minessota, Hollywood Boulevard in California, and Roswell in New Mexico.
Can Michigan store owners stop shoplifters?
Can they stop someone, and prevent them from leaving the store?
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Local 4 meteorologist shares official outlook for 2022-2023 Michigan winter -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Paul Gross: Here’s my official Michigan winter outlook -- snow, cold expectations. The question usually starts coming in during the summer, with more and...
