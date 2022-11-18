ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

wcsx.com

Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark

A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
97.9 WGRD

Thousands Expected at Grand Rapids Community Thanksgiving Dinner

The Mel Trotter Ministries’ annual Thanksgiving meal returns for another year. People in the Grand Rapids area can once again gather together for a warm Thanksgiving meal. This meal is open to individuals and families experiencing homelessness, as well as anyone in the greater Grand Rapids community who is looking for fellowship around a Thanksgiving table.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Dancing with the Local Stars announces cast for Muskegon’s 2023 event

MUSKEGON, MI -- Dancing with the Local Stars is returning with a 1950s-themed show for the organization’s 15th annual event next year. The “Fabulous 50s” fundraising event, hosted by the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce, will be taking place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 W. Western Ave., on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
MUSKEGON, MI
97.9 WGRD

Get Ready For Christmas With These Purely Michigan Advent Calendars

The Holidays are rapidly approaching, and one of the most fun traditions you can participate in as a child or adult is an advent calendar. Advent Calendars can be traced back to as early as the 19th century. They were a countdown until the Christmas baptism season, and families would mark every day in December until Christmas Eve with a single chalk line. These days, we celebrate with boxes full of fun treats and toys.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Look At This Creepy Abandoned Amusement Park In Michigan

Michigan seems to have no lack of abandoned places for you to visit, especially of the creepy variety. Nestled away somewhere in Michigan, lies an amusement park that hasn't heard much laughter over the past couple of decades. Abandoned Michigan Amusement Park. Whether you'd visit this place or not, you...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Oh WOW! Without This Muskegon Man, Snowboarding Would Not Exist

When you think of winter sports, you immediately think of ice skating, skiing, and snowboarding. Did you know that snowboarding was invented in Michigan, specifically Muskegon?. Before there was 'snowboarding,' there was a prototype for it. Thanks to this Muskegon man. Around 1965, Sherman Poppen, who was an engineer, was...
MUSKEGON, MI
oceansbeyondpiracy.org

16 Best Ski Resorts in Michigan, 2023

Michigan is located in the Midwest United States. Although Michigan is known for snowy winter weather, few realize it is a superb destination for skiing and snowboarding. The state is home to the second-greatest number of ski resorts in the country and has impressive, diverse terrain. Moreover, a ski trip...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan.

