Spirit of Unity Parade holiday tradition continues

HIBBING—The Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its Spirit of Unity Parade—a tradition in Hibbing for the past 35 years.

Lineup is at 5:15 p.m. to 5:30 with the parade starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. The parade route starts at the corner of First Avenue and Howard Street and travels down to the 600 block of Howard Street.

Hibbing Chamber Executive Director Shelly Hanson noted that the route is a little shorter this year keeping participants in mind should the weather be cold.

“We can’t control the weather,” Hanson said. “Hopefully different shops will be open for people to do a little holiday browsing.”

Hanson said signups for this year’s parade represent a mix of community groups, businesses and entries from other communities—the Hibbing High School Band, Hibbing Police Department, Hibbing Fire Department, Hibbing Curling Club, The Salvation Army, Stephanie’s Dance Shop, Jr. Jackets, and Miss Chisholm are included in the entries.

“It’s a great opportunity for businesses and different groups to do something for the holiday season,” Hanson said.

Director Matthew Berg said the Hibbing High School Band said band students from 10th through 12th grade have been working very hard to memorize the tunes planned for the parade.

Holiday favorites, “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” “Good King Wenceslas” and “Joy to the World” are among the holiday favorites noted by Berg.

“If you listen carefully, you will also hear two drum cadences to the tunes of “Deck the Halls” and “Sleigh Ride,” Berg said in an email.

Dancers from Stephanie’s Dance Shop range in age from 10 to 18 and are looking forward to the parade, according to Whitney Burdick, Administrative Assistant.

“Our two upper levels, Aspiring and Dazzling have been rehearsing the choreography for the parade for weeks now,” Burdick said. “Miss Linnea Harris has put together a fun routing to showcase the talents of our dancers.”

“We are always grateful to share our studio with the community, especially around the holidays,” she added.