ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

Spirit of Unity Parade holiday tradition continues

By By MARIE TOLONEN MESABI TRIBUNE
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 4 days ago

HIBBING—The Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its Spirit of Unity Parade—a tradition in Hibbing for the past 35 years.

Lineup is at 5:15 p.m. to 5:30 with the parade starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. The parade route starts at the corner of First Avenue and Howard Street and travels down to the 600 block of Howard Street.

Hibbing Chamber Executive Director Shelly Hanson noted that the route is a little shorter this year keeping participants in mind should the weather be cold.

“We can’t control the weather,” Hanson said. “Hopefully different shops will be open for people to do a little holiday browsing.”

Hanson said signups for this year’s parade represent a mix of community groups, businesses and entries from other communities—the Hibbing High School Band, Hibbing Police Department, Hibbing Fire Department, Hibbing Curling Club, The Salvation Army, Stephanie’s Dance Shop, Jr. Jackets, and Miss Chisholm are included in the entries.

“It’s a great opportunity for businesses and different groups to do something for the holiday season,” Hanson said.

Director Matthew Berg said the Hibbing High School Band said band students from 10th through 12th grade have been working very hard to memorize the tunes planned for the parade.

Holiday favorites, “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” “Good King Wenceslas” and “Joy to the World” are among the holiday favorites noted by Berg.

“If you listen carefully, you will also hear two drum cadences to the tunes of “Deck the Halls” and “Sleigh Ride,” Berg said in an email.

Dancers from Stephanie’s Dance Shop range in age from 10 to 18 and are looking forward to the parade, according to Whitney Burdick, Administrative Assistant.

“Our two upper levels, Aspiring and Dazzling have been rehearsing the choreography for the parade for weeks now,” Burdick said. “Miss Linnea Harris has put together a fun routing to showcase the talents of our dancers.”

“We are always grateful to share our studio with the community, especially around the holidays,” she added.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 21 Online

Live Look: Opening Night At ‘Bentleyville Tour Of Lights’

DULUTH, Minn. — Bentleyville Tour of Lights turned on for the first time this season Saturday at 5 p.m. Check out this live camera over Bayfront Park courtesy of DuluthHarborCam.com! FOX 21’s will have highlights from opening night tonight on FOX 21 Local News at 9.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Enjoy Great Snow Glow (Night) Tubing Right Here In The Duluth Area

For many people, snow tubing is a great way to get outdoors in the winter and enjoy the cool temperatures and the snow. And if you have kids and you don't ski or snowboard this is a great way to hit the slopes with minimal skills needed except to hang on. Many ski resorts have realized that this is a great way to utilize the hills and runs in a whole new way and we are lucky to have two places right in our area that not only offer tubing during the day but also special night tubing that usually includes music and a special light show.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

New Movie Filming In Chisholm

These days, the Northland is no stranger to movie magic. There have been a handful of productions that have filmed in Duluth and on the Iron Range and it looks like it isn't slowing down anytime soon. You probably know by now that a film called Merry Kiss Cam is...
CHISHOLM, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth: Local Reaction to Nightclub Shooting

DULUTH, Minn. — The Flame Nightclub is a popular downtown Duluth bar that is known for being a safe place for everyone, especially the LGBTQ+ community. For the last 8 years Nicole has been a bartender and is now the general manager at the nightclub. As you might expect her reaction to the killings at the gay nightclub in Colorado Springs is sorrow.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Renowned Comedian Gives Duluth A Shoutout On Social Media

After doing two shows in Duluth, a renowned comedian gave Duluth a shoutout to thousands of his followers on social media. Duluth has gotten pretty lucky with celebrity sightings lately. From TV star and actor Joel McKinnon Miller, to TV star and actress Katie Lowes when she was in town filming 'Merry Kiss Cam'. Of course, that movie will premiere this week on Hulu for Northlanders to tune in and see how their town looks on the big screen.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Animal Allies seeks donations after puppies found taped inside box on side of road

DULUTH, MN -- Animal Allies Humane Society in Duluth is asking for donations to help care for two small puppies who were found taped inside a box left on the side of the road. According to a Facebook post from Animal Allies, a Good Samaritan recently stopped to pick up the box in Saginaw. That’s when they realized the puppies were inside.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Superior’s Jamrock Cultural Restaurant To Relocate In Duluth

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Jamrock Cultural Restaurant has announced it’s leaving Superior to reopen a bigger location in Duluth. Owner Antonio O’Neil made the announced late Friday on the restaurant’s Facebook page. O’Neil said he is more than appreciative of Superior’s support to help get his business...
SUPERIOR, WI
Ely Echo

DNR links poor deer harvest to wolves, weather

What is turning into an abysmal firearms deer season has gotten the attention of the Minnesota DNR. And while last year’s tough winter limited population growth, there’s a growing trend to look at the impact of wolves as well. In the first three days of the season, where...
ELY, MN
KROC News

CEO says Iron Range Mine Running Out of Ore

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn’t get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn't been completed. Hibbing Taconite, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is expected to run out of...
HIBBING, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy