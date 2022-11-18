ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: Nov. 14 to Nov. 20

During the week of Monday, November 14 to Sunday, November 20, the Owego Police Department had 75 service calls, 3 arrests, 0 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 1 traffic ticket. Bo J Angel of Owego was arrested and charged after an investigation into a domestic violence incident on Adaline Street.
OWEGO, NY
whcuradio.com

NYSP at Ithaca seek help identifying theft suspect

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – New York State Police at Ithaca are looking for help identifying a theft suspect in the Village of Lansing. Authorities say the man pictured below entered Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Shops at Ithaca Mall around 4:23 p.m. on November 14th and left the store without paying for several items. He allegedly stole an air gun, a CO2 powered arrow rifle, and two cylinders of propane.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police asking for info on weekend stabbing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Elmira are asking the public for information in an alleged stabbing on the southside last week. Elmira Police responded to Arnot Ogden Medical Center on November 13, 2022 for a report of a stabbing victim. Police said the victim had a non-life-threatening injury in their leg. The police report […]
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Commercial burglary arrest in City of Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A commercial burglary in the City of Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department responded to a commercial building in the 100 block of East Seneca Street at approximately 9:28 a.m. Tuesday for a reported burglary in progress. A female suspect was located inside and arrested. 26-year-old Gracie Schoffner is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor tampering. She is due in Ithaca City Court tomorrow morning.
ITHACA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Shots fired in Owego

On Nov. 15, 2022, at approximately 7:50 p.m., the Village of Owego Police responded to the area of North Avenue and George Street in response to a gunshot victim. Upon arriving on scene, officers located the victim and provided first aid to a 29-year old male, and resident of the Village of Owego.
OWEGO, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca man charged with burglary over Newfield break-in

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Deputies from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) responded to Little Lawn Equipment on Elmira Road in the Town of Newfield for a reported burglary at approximately 11 p.m. on Nov. 16. During the investigation, evidence was found that implicated 29-year-old Leandre D. Lovett, of Ithaca,...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Man charged with setting fire to Campbell home

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been arrested in connection to the fire at a Campbell home that left the house destroyed over the weekend. Dustin Cole, 30, of Campbell was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on November 19 in connection to the fire. The arrest report said that Cole allegedly intentionally […]
CAMPBELL, NY
WHEC TV-10

Gunman wanted for shooting man in Farmington during road rage incident

FARMINGTON, N.Y. – The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night around 8:55 p.m. on Mertensia Road in the Town of Farmington. Deputies say a man was shot during an apparent road rage incident. The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and released.
FARMINGTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Medical Supplies Spill on Route 17 near Hancock

No major injuries are reported after a tractor trailer loaded with unspecified medical supplies rolled over on State Route 17 westbound near the Hancock/Deposit area in the early morning hours of November 22. The crash happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at mile marker 280 near Exit 84, which is...
HANCOCK, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Regional Police Activity

A felony charge has been filed stemming from a November 11th fatal accident in the Town of Horseheads. State Police arrested Alex L. Saxbury, 29, of Millport, NY. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident which resulted in death, a class D felony crime. Saxbury was released on his own recognizance.
HORSEHEADS, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Man Arrested After Report of Shots Fired

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Police arrested an Elmira man after a report of shots fired earlier this morning. According to EPD, officers were sent to the area of Harper and Oak streets in Elmira for a report of shots fired at 8:00 Friday morning. Police said several witnesses called 9-1-1...
ELMIRA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Ithaca murder suspect charged with murder in the second degree

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tompkins County District Attorney, Matthew Van Houten announced Friday, November 18, that 39-year-old, Jeremiah L. Jordan, of Ithaca, has been indicted by the Tompkins County County Grand Jury in a three-count indictment. Jordan was charged with murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and […]
ITHACA, NY
News 8 WROC

Naples house declared ‘total loss’ after fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residential fire in Naples early Saturday morning on County Road 33. Fire personnel were unable to save the house from being a total loss, deputies said. According to deputies, John Lanel, 55, is the single occupant of the house and […]
NAPLES, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Fire Subdued at Battery Cell Factory in Endicott

Firefighters responded at 9:42 a.m. Monday to a report of a fire at Endicott's iM3NY lithium ion-battery factory. The factory had a piece of machinery on fire on its assembly line, the Endicott Fire Department was advised as it traveled to the scene. After firefighters arrived, they observed smoke, but no flames. Employees had dumped an extinguisher on the fire before exiting the building, according to Chief Joseph Griswold.
ENDICOTT, NY

