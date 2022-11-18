Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: Nov. 14 to Nov. 20
During the week of Monday, November 14 to Sunday, November 20, the Owego Police Department had 75 service calls, 3 arrests, 0 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 1 traffic ticket. Bo J Angel of Owego was arrested and charged after an investigation into a domestic violence incident on Adaline Street.
whcuradio.com
NYSP at Ithaca seek help identifying theft suspect
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – New York State Police at Ithaca are looking for help identifying a theft suspect in the Village of Lansing. Authorities say the man pictured below entered Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Shops at Ithaca Mall around 4:23 p.m. on November 14th and left the store without paying for several items. He allegedly stole an air gun, a CO2 powered arrow rifle, and two cylinders of propane.
Shooting accident in Tioga County
New York State Environmental Conservation Police are investigating a shooting along Diamond Valley Road in the Town of Tioga.
Elmira Police asking for info on weekend stabbing
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Elmira are asking the public for information in an alleged stabbing on the southside last week. Elmira Police responded to Arnot Ogden Medical Center on November 13, 2022 for a report of a stabbing victim. Police said the victim had a non-life-threatening injury in their leg. The police report […]
whcuradio.com
Commercial burglary arrest in City of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A commercial burglary in the City of Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department responded to a commercial building in the 100 block of East Seneca Street at approximately 9:28 a.m. Tuesday for a reported burglary in progress. A female suspect was located inside and arrested. 26-year-old Gracie Schoffner is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor tampering. She is due in Ithaca City Court tomorrow morning.
owegopennysaver.com
Shots fired in Owego
On Nov. 15, 2022, at approximately 7:50 p.m., the Village of Owego Police responded to the area of North Avenue and George Street in response to a gunshot victim. Upon arriving on scene, officers located the victim and provided first aid to a 29-year old male, and resident of the Village of Owego.
Ithaca man charged with burglary over Newfield break-in
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Deputies from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) responded to Little Lawn Equipment on Elmira Road in the Town of Newfield for a reported burglary at approximately 11 p.m. on Nov. 16. During the investigation, evidence was found that implicated 29-year-old Leandre D. Lovett, of Ithaca,...
Police looking to ID Lansing theft suspect
New York State Police are looking to identify a man who they say stole several items from a Dick's Sporting Goods in Lansing, New York.
Man charged with setting fire to Campbell home
CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been arrested in connection to the fire at a Campbell home that left the house destroyed over the weekend. Dustin Cole, 30, of Campbell was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on November 19 in connection to the fire. The arrest report said that Cole allegedly intentionally […]
WHEC TV-10
Gunman wanted for shooting man in Farmington during road rage incident
FARMINGTON, N.Y. – The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night around 8:55 p.m. on Mertensia Road in the Town of Farmington. Deputies say a man was shot during an apparent road rage incident. The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and released.
Medical Supplies Spill on Route 17 near Hancock
No major injuries are reported after a tractor trailer loaded with unspecified medical supplies rolled over on State Route 17 westbound near the Hancock/Deposit area in the early morning hours of November 22. The crash happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at mile marker 280 near Exit 84, which is...
Two young children released from hospital after vehicle hits horse and buggy
BENTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Two young children have been released from the hospital after they and their parents were thrown from a buggy in a crash over the weekend. The Yates County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a report of a crash between a vehicle and a horse and buggy in the Town of […]
wellsvillesun.com
Regional Police Activity
A felony charge has been filed stemming from a November 11th fatal accident in the Town of Horseheads. State Police arrested Alex L. Saxbury, 29, of Millport, NY. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident which resulted in death, a class D felony crime. Saxbury was released on his own recognizance.
Closing arguments of father stabbing child’s mother
On July 3rd of last year, 24-year-old Kout Akol allegedly stabbed and killed 27-year-old Takecia Mitchell at Saratoga Apartments in Binghamton.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Man Arrested After Report of Shots Fired
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Police arrested an Elmira man after a report of shots fired earlier this morning. According to EPD, officers were sent to the area of Harper and Oak streets in Elmira for a report of shots fired at 8:00 Friday morning. Police said several witnesses called 9-1-1...
Ithaca murder suspect charged with murder in the second degree
ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tompkins County District Attorney, Matthew Van Houten announced Friday, November 18, that 39-year-old, Jeremiah L. Jordan, of Ithaca, has been indicted by the Tompkins County County Grand Jury in a three-count indictment. Jordan was charged with murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and […]
cortlandvoice.com
Drug trafficker sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder and conspiracy
A man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Friday for a murder committed during a drug conspiracy that connected from California to Cortland County, according to a release from the United State Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of New York. The conviction of Kyle M. Leeper,...
Several Injured in “Large Fight” at Kampai Restaurant in Vestal
At least one handgun was displayed during an altercation involving several people at a popular town of Vestal restaurant. Police said they received multiple calls reporting a large fight at Kampai Japanese Steakhouse shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday. Units from several law enforcement agencies were sent to the restaurant at...
Naples house declared ‘total loss’ after fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residential fire in Naples early Saturday morning on County Road 33. Fire personnel were unable to save the house from being a total loss, deputies said. According to deputies, John Lanel, 55, is the single occupant of the house and […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Fire Subdued at Battery Cell Factory in Endicott
Firefighters responded at 9:42 a.m. Monday to a report of a fire at Endicott's iM3NY lithium ion-battery factory. The factory had a piece of machinery on fire on its assembly line, the Endicott Fire Department was advised as it traveled to the scene. After firefighters arrived, they observed smoke, but no flames. Employees had dumped an extinguisher on the fire before exiting the building, according to Chief Joseph Griswold.
