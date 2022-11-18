LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – New York State Police at Ithaca are looking for help identifying a theft suspect in the Village of Lansing. Authorities say the man pictured below entered Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Shops at Ithaca Mall around 4:23 p.m. on November 14th and left the store without paying for several items. He allegedly stole an air gun, a CO2 powered arrow rifle, and two cylinders of propane.

