ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonney Lake, WA

Pierce deputy, Bonney Lake man he shot identified. Charges say suspect pointed gun at cop

By Jared Brown
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rHWRf_0jFj9V0900

A Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy and the assault suspect he shot near Bonney Lake earlier this month have been identified by outside investigators, and recently filed criminal charges provide new details about what led up to the shooting.

Regional deadly force investigators said 34-year-old Stephen Cloninger, a deputy for the past three years, shot David E. Applegreen II, also 34, at about 4:53 a.m. on Nov. 5 following a report of a threat with a weapon . Court documents indicate Applegreen pointed a gun at Cloninger, prompting the deputy to fire. No police were injured.

Applegreen faces a second-degree assault charge in Pierce County Superior Court stemming from the incident. Court records show he was released from jail on Nov. 8 after posting a $10,000 bail bond.

Court documents and information from the Pierce County Force Investigation Team give the following account:

Just after 4 a.m., deputies responded to a home on 202nd Avenue East outside Bonney Lake city limits for a report of Applegreen threatening another person with a gun. A 911 caller said her neighbor, Applegreen, was inside her house and and had pointed a gun at her boyfriend.

At the scene, the 911 caller told deputies she was planning to move out of the home, and Applegreen was upset about the condition of the house because he’d put money toward helping the homeowner fix it up for sale, according to charging documents. She said police had responded to the house earlier when she reported another threat from Applegreen but officers did not make an arrest.

After police left the first time, another argument began. The 911 caller said Applegreen pointed a gun at her while she was sitting in her car, prompting her and her boyfriend to leave the area.

The 911 caller showed deputies text messages from Applegreen threatening to assault her boyfriend if he showed up at the house.

The boyfriend told deputies he thought Applegreen was drunk when he pointed the gun at him.

When deputies arrived at the house around 4:50 a.m., Applegreen refused to come outside and cursed at them. Deputies advised dispatchers that Applegreen had a gun.

Deputies reported that shots had been fired at 4:53 a.m.

Law enforcement at the scene reported that Applegreen pointed a gun at Cloninger, and the deputy shot Applegreen in the foot. Investigators recovered a black handgun in the hallway.

Deputies had Applegreen in custody at 5:10 a.m. and transported him to the hospital to treat his gunshot wound.

The owner of the home at the center of the dispute with Applegreen told police that 911 caller was allowed to be at the house, which was in foreclosure. The homeowner said Applegreen was his best friend and they hoped to sell the house for a profit.

Applegreen has no prior criminal convictions, according to court documents. He has hired a private attorney to represent him.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest.com

Assault and robbery at Marysville coffee stand leads to arrest

Marysville Police said Monday that around 8:30 a.m., a man forced his way into a Smokey Point area coffee stand. The suspect assaulted one of the baristas and demanded money. Investigators say after stealing the cash, he took off. Officers from multiple agencies, along with a K-9, searched for him. Marysville PD officers identified the suspect after they’d recently booked him into jail.
wa.gov

WSP Investigating A Collision That Took The Life Of A Bellevue PD Officer

King County: Just after 10:00am this morning the Washington State Patrol (WSP) was contacted by the Bellevue Police Department to investigate a collision involving one of their motorcycle officers. Troopers and detectives responded to the scene in the 500 block of Bellevue Way SE. It was determined that the Bellevue...
KOMO News

Bellevue police officer dies following motorcycle crash Monday

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A motorcycle officer with the Bellevue Police Department (BPD) involved in a crash on Bellevue Way Southeast has died. The BPD said Officer Jordan Jackson was on his motorcycle traveling northbound on the 500 block of Bellevue Way Southeast when a white car hit the motorcycle. Jackson was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday morning but did not survive.
BELLEVUE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Police: 18-year-old Nordstrom employee moved stolen $165K into multiple accounts

Investigators are still trying to find the $165,000 allegedly stolen from Nordstrom stores by an 18-year-old Issaquah woman. According to Lynnwood Police (LPD), the thefts happened over the course of just one month at Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila, and even Scottsdale, Ariz. Detective Troy Hammersmith with LPD investigated...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police investigating after 1 killed, 1 injured in Tacoma shooting

TACOMA, Wash. — One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting near Tacoma’s Stadium District neighborhood early Saturday. Just after 6:30 a.m., multiple 911 callers reported hearing shots fired and a vehicle speeding away in the 800 block of Division Avenue. About 10 minutes later,...
capitolhillseattle.com

911 | Police surround 15th Ave 7-Eleven after reported gunpoint hold-up

See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle. 7-Eleven armed robbery attempt: Police surrounded the 15th and Denny 7-Eleven store early Sunday after a...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Father of 2 killed in hit-and-run; victim's mom demands justice

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - A 31-year-old father of two is dead after a hit-and-run in Pierce County, and his mom is now fighting to get justice. On Tuesday morning around 3 a.m., Maggie O’Grady says her son Kevin Mattson was hit by a car that kept driving. Mattson died in the hospital, she tells FOX 13 News.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in North Seattle

A man is dead after a suspected hit-and-run on Aurora in North Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 3:15 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian down on the road in the 1600 block of Aurora Avenue North. When police arrived, they found...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Prosecutor considers 'special inquiry' to compel witness testimony in unsolved murder

The parents of an Auburn man who was beaten to death while visiting Pacific County in 2015 say they can't sit back and wait for justice anymore. No arrests have been made, requests for information have been denied, and they say the sheriff's office has misled them, lied to them and even misplaced evidence—they say they're the victims now.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police searching for man suspected of chasing woman through West Seattle, shooting at police

SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for a man suspected of shooting at police while fleeing the scene of a reported domestic violence incident in West Seattle. At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old woman called 911 to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle while pointing a handgun at her, according to the Seattle Police Department.
Chronicle

Former Washington Man Charged With Killing Girlfriend 11 Years Ago

King County prosecutors have charged a Los Angeles man with killing a Redmond woman he was dating when she was last seen more than a decade ago. Mark Frisby, 44, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the death of Lorill Sinclaire, who was 49 when she was reported missing in 2011. Prosecutors asked he be held in California on $3 million bail while they seek his extradition to Washington.
REDMOND, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
8K+
Followers
277
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy