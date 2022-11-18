Pierce deputy, Bonney Lake man he shot identified. Charges say suspect pointed gun at cop

A Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy and the assault suspect he shot near Bonney Lake earlier this month have been identified by outside investigators, and recently filed criminal charges provide new details about what led up to the shooting.

Regional deadly force investigators said 34-year-old Stephen Cloninger, a deputy for the past three years, shot David E. Applegreen II, also 34, at about 4:53 a.m. on Nov. 5 following a report of a threat with a weapon . Court documents indicate Applegreen pointed a gun at Cloninger, prompting the deputy to fire. No police were injured.

Applegreen faces a second-degree assault charge in Pierce County Superior Court stemming from the incident. Court records show he was released from jail on Nov. 8 after posting a $10,000 bail bond.

Court documents and information from the Pierce County Force Investigation Team give the following account:

Just after 4 a.m., deputies responded to a home on 202nd Avenue East outside Bonney Lake city limits for a report of Applegreen threatening another person with a gun. A 911 caller said her neighbor, Applegreen, was inside her house and and had pointed a gun at her boyfriend.

At the scene, the 911 caller told deputies she was planning to move out of the home, and Applegreen was upset about the condition of the house because he’d put money toward helping the homeowner fix it up for sale, according to charging documents. She said police had responded to the house earlier when she reported another threat from Applegreen but officers did not make an arrest.

After police left the first time, another argument began. The 911 caller said Applegreen pointed a gun at her while she was sitting in her car, prompting her and her boyfriend to leave the area.

The 911 caller showed deputies text messages from Applegreen threatening to assault her boyfriend if he showed up at the house.

The boyfriend told deputies he thought Applegreen was drunk when he pointed the gun at him.

When deputies arrived at the house around 4:50 a.m., Applegreen refused to come outside and cursed at them. Deputies advised dispatchers that Applegreen had a gun.

Deputies reported that shots had been fired at 4:53 a.m.

Law enforcement at the scene reported that Applegreen pointed a gun at Cloninger, and the deputy shot Applegreen in the foot. Investigators recovered a black handgun in the hallway.

Deputies had Applegreen in custody at 5:10 a.m. and transported him to the hospital to treat his gunshot wound.

The owner of the home at the center of the dispute with Applegreen told police that 911 caller was allowed to be at the house, which was in foreclosure. The homeowner said Applegreen was his best friend and they hoped to sell the house for a profit.

Applegreen has no prior criminal convictions, according to court documents. He has hired a private attorney to represent him.