ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAKE TV

Kansas boy saves family from house fire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KMBC/CNN Newsource) - A Kansas family was able to escape unharmed after their home erupted in flames early Friday morning. The owner's 10-year-old grandson was awakened just in time to get the rest of his family out safely. Jeff Jennings said he was having trouble getting his...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

2 Raytown businesses burn overnight following several small explosions

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Two Raytown businesses caught fire early Monday morning, including an auto shop and a nonprofit that helps veterans. Crews responded to the scene at East 76th Terrace and Raytown Road just after midnight and found the Disabled American Veterans Donation Center and the Recon Auto Center on fire. They worked to put out the fire over the course of about 30 minutes, but both businesses sustained significant damage.
RAYTOWN, MO
KCTV 5

Four people with serious injuries after east Kansas City apartment fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officials said four people suffered serious injuries from smoke inhalation in an apartment fire. The Kansas City Fire Department stated four people had to be rescued via a ladder from the upper floors of a burning apartment building off Independence and Gladstone avenues. Fire officials...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Groundbreaking for Merriam Grand Station held at old Kmart along Shawnee Mission Parkway

MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - Mayor Bob Pape, councilmembers, and Drake Development held a groundbreaking ceremony for Merriam Grand Station on Monday afternoon. It took place at the old Kmart building along Shawnee Mission Parkway, on the western side of Antioch Road and to the east of I-35. The old building is behind Freddy’s and Krispy Kreme, and just to the southwest of Pegah’s.
MERRIAM, KS
KCTV 5

Death investigation underway in KCK after body is found in lake

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A death investigation is underway in Kansas City, Kansas, after a body was found in Wyandotte County Lake on Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said deputies went to the lake, which is east of I-435 and north of Leavenworth Road, shortly before 1 p.m. after someone called and said there was a body in the lake.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Large ‘Holiday Reflections’ display opens at Union Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - More and more holiday displays are being added as we get closer to Christmas. Union Station just opened its walkthrough holiday village. They call it “Holiday Reflections.”. It’s the third year for the display in the Grand Hall, covering 27,000 square feet with lights...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD investigating double homicide near 28th & Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a double homicide that happened not far from their East Patrol Campus on Tuesday afternoon. According to the KCPD, officers received a call about a shooting in the area of E. 28th Street and Prospect Avenue just...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD looking for missing man with medical conditions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) – Kansas City police are looking for a missing man who never made it to a doctor’s appointment on Tuesday. According the KCPD, John M. Schwarz was supposed to be at a local hospital for a 2:30 p.m. appointment. However, he never showed up.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Crews make quick work of Douglas Co. vehicle fire

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a vehicle fire in Douglas Co. over the weekend. Douglas County Consolidated Fire District #1 says that on Saturday evening, Nov. 19, Engine 1331′s crew made quick work of a vehicle fire. While the truck was heavily damaged, the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KMBC.com

Two men dead after deadly double shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a double homicide Tuesday afternoon in the metro. Police responded to a shooting call just after 1 p.m. near East 27th Street and Prospect Ave. On arrival, officers located two adult male shooting victims unresponsive just west of the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Deterrents installed at KC intersections in effort to prevent illegal car sideshows

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are trying new ways to crack down on street racing and illegal car sideshows. Investigators say sideshows began increasing in 2020 in Kansas City. Following the ongoing increase, the Kansas City Police Department released a PSA informing community members that officers will be enforcing laws against participants who drive in and spectators who watch car sideshows.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy