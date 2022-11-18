Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Kansas City Restaurants Where You Can Still Get a Meal for 5 BucksEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The 'Woodson-Sawyer House' built in the late 1800s is locally and nationally recognized as a historic placeCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic 'Waltower Building' in Kansas City built in 1929 was designed by architect Albert C. WiserCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Lies About Smashing TV On TwitterOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Related
Investigation underway after fire damages 6 units at Raytown auto shop
An investigation is underway Monday after six units were damaged by smoke and water in a fire overnight at a Raytown auto repair shop.
KAKE TV
Kansas boy saves family from house fire
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KMBC/CNN Newsource) - A Kansas family was able to escape unharmed after their home erupted in flames early Friday morning. The owner's 10-year-old grandson was awakened just in time to get the rest of his family out safely. Jeff Jennings said he was having trouble getting his...
Death at Spring Hill worksite under investigation
OSHA is investigating a Spring Hill accident that claimed the life of an employee who worked for Geotechnology Inc.
KCTV 5
2 Raytown businesses burn overnight following several small explosions
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Two Raytown businesses caught fire early Monday morning, including an auto shop and a nonprofit that helps veterans. Crews responded to the scene at East 76th Terrace and Raytown Road just after midnight and found the Disabled American Veterans Donation Center and the Recon Auto Center on fire. They worked to put out the fire over the course of about 30 minutes, but both businesses sustained significant damage.
KCTV 5
Four people with serious injuries after east Kansas City apartment fire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officials said four people suffered serious injuries from smoke inhalation in an apartment fire. The Kansas City Fire Department stated four people had to be rescued via a ladder from the upper floors of a burning apartment building off Independence and Gladstone avenues. Fire officials...
One injured, two dogs perish after house fire near Kansas Ave
The Kansas City Fire Department is investigating a house fire Sunday morning near Kansas Avenue.
KCTV 5
Groundbreaking for Merriam Grand Station held at old Kmart along Shawnee Mission Parkway
MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - Mayor Bob Pape, councilmembers, and Drake Development held a groundbreaking ceremony for Merriam Grand Station on Monday afternoon. It took place at the old Kmart building along Shawnee Mission Parkway, on the western side of Antioch Road and to the east of I-35. The old building is behind Freddy’s and Krispy Kreme, and just to the southwest of Pegah’s.
KCTV 5
Death investigation underway in KCK after body is found in lake
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A death investigation is underway in Kansas City, Kansas, after a body was found in Wyandotte County Lake on Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said deputies went to the lake, which is east of I-435 and north of Leavenworth Road, shortly before 1 p.m. after someone called and said there was a body in the lake.
KCTV 5
Large ‘Holiday Reflections’ display opens at Union Station
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - More and more holiday displays are being added as we get closer to Christmas. Union Station just opened its walkthrough holiday village. They call it “Holiday Reflections.”. It’s the third year for the display in the Grand Hall, covering 27,000 square feet with lights...
KCTV 5
KCPD investigating double homicide near 28th & Prospect
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a double homicide that happened not far from their East Patrol Campus on Tuesday afternoon. According to the KCPD, officers received a call about a shooting in the area of E. 28th Street and Prospect Avenue just...
KCTV 5
KCPD looking for missing man with medical conditions
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) – Kansas City police are looking for a missing man who never made it to a doctor’s appointment on Tuesday. According the KCPD, John M. Schwarz was supposed to be at a local hospital for a 2:30 p.m. appointment. However, he never showed up.
Body recovered from Wyandotte County Lake, sheriff’s office investigating
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An investigation is currently underway after a body was recovered from Wyandotte County Lake Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas. The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to the lake just before 1 p.m. The recovered body is reported to be an adult, Black male.
Report reveals chain of events of police gunfire with Gardner, Kansas, man
A report was released Tuesday into the actions of two Gardner police officers who were part of a confrontation with a subject last July.
WIBW
Crews make quick work of Douglas Co. vehicle fire
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a vehicle fire in Douglas Co. over the weekend. Douglas County Consolidated Fire District #1 says that on Saturday evening, Nov. 19, Engine 1331′s crew made quick work of a vehicle fire. While the truck was heavily damaged, the...
KMBC.com
Two men dead after deadly double shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a double homicide Tuesday afternoon in the metro. Police responded to a shooting call just after 1 p.m. near East 27th Street and Prospect Ave. On arrival, officers located two adult male shooting victims unresponsive just west of the...
KCTV 5
Deterrents installed at KC intersections in effort to prevent illegal car sideshows
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are trying new ways to crack down on street racing and illegal car sideshows. Investigators say sideshows began increasing in 2020 in Kansas City. Following the ongoing increase, the Kansas City Police Department released a PSA informing community members that officers will be enforcing laws against participants who drive in and spectators who watch car sideshows.
Kansas City security guards caught on camera in fight with visitors
It was a chaotic scene in Kansas City's Westport district Sunday night after the Chiefs game. Security guards were caught on camera in a brawl.
City of Lawrence gives update on homeless camp after discovery of deceased woman
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The City of Lawrence has given an update on its controversial homeless camp following the discovery of a deceased woman. A social media post from the City of Lawrence on Tuesday gave an update on the future of a homeless camp established in the North Lawrence area following the recent discovery of […]
fox4kc.com
‘His life had meaning’: Murder victim’s mother blames Kansas City apartment complex
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A father of four was gunned down near an apartment complex known to the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department as a high crime area. His mother is speaking out about the May killing and calling for change. “I can’t move on from a senseless murder...
Man dies a week after shooting in Kansas City
A 50-year-old man is dead a week after a shooting near East 20th Street and Topping Avenue last week in Kansas City, Missouri.
Comments / 0