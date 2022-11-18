Top 20 posts in the country entering the 2022-23 high school girls basketball season

Here are 20 players who should have a big season ahead of them around the basket

Ava Heiden photo by Dan Brood

High school basketball season is upon us.

As states open competition over the next month , we'll highlight some of the top players in the country at their position entering the new year.

We started out with the point guards and combo guards , then wings and forwards , and now we finish up with the posts.

Here are 20 post players in high school girls basketball with sky-high expectations for the 2022-23 season .

Quanirah Cherry-Montague, sr., Atlantic City (New Jersey)

Despite her 6-foot-6 size, Cherry-Montague can play any position, even point guard. She's equally potent playing with her back to the basket or attacking her opponents in the open court. She averaged 13.8 points, 11.1 rebounds and 3.8 blocks as a junior and is still considering her college options.

Essence Cody, sr., Valdosta (Georgia)

Cody has the length and strength to dominate inside and the ability to step outside and drain 3-pointers. The 6-foot-4 five-star prospect can score with either hand and is an excellent rim protector. She signed with Alabama last week.

Mallory Collier, sr., Bartlett (Tennessee)

The 6-foot-3 Collier averaged 13.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and one block per game as a junior. The NC State signee is expected to contend again for the Miss Tennessee Basketball Award and Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year.

Audi Crooks, sr., Bishop Garrigan (Iowa)

Crooks is a three-time Iowa Class 1A Player of the Year and has led Bishop Garrigan to the Class 1A state title game in all three of her seasons, winning it all last year. The three-sport star (volleyball, track and field) enters her senior season with 1,845 career points, 955 rebounds and 287 blocks. She signed last week with Iowa State.

Breya Cunningham, sr., La Jolla Country Day School (California)

SBLive's reigning San Diego Section Athlete of the Year regardless of the sport, Cunningham will be taking her talents to Arizona next season. She averaged 18 points and 11 rebounds per game last season in leading the Torreys to the San Diego Section Open Division championship and the CIF State Open Division semifinals.

Aalyah Del Rosario, sr., The Webb School (Tennessee)

Del Rosario is the bigger of Webb's twin towers at 6-foot-5, and she has the game to match. Despite her size, Del Rosario can handle the ball like a guard, but with teammate Angelica Velez on her side, she rarely has to. Those two will head to LSU together next year after trying to lead Webb to back-to-back state championships.

Rylee Grays, sr., Pearland (Texas)

Grays averaged 17.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, two steals and 1.4 assists in 20 games last season for Pearland, leading the Oilers to a runner-up finish in the state championship. The 6-foot-3 post committed to North Carolina over the summer.

Ava Heiden, jr., Sherwood (Oregon)

Heiden is a 6-foot-4 post who's an expert rim protector, being named her conference's defensive player of the year as a freshman and player of the year as a sophomore. She committed to Iowa last month over Oregon State, Utah and Washington.

Kate Koval, jr., Long Island Lutheran (New York)

Koval averaged 19.7 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots per game as a sophomore, and those numbers for the imposing 6-foot-5 presence should tick up across the board as a junior. Born in Kyiv, Koval plays for Ukraine’s U18 national team.

Amanda Muse, sr., Heritage (California)

A Brentwood native, Muse is staying close to home after signing with UCLA last week. The 6-foot-4 post averaged 17.1 points, 10 rebounds and 4.2 blocks in her junior year. Muse and her family have several close ties to the UCLA basketball program.

Me'Arah O'Neal, jr., Episcopal (Texas)

O'Neal, the daughter of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, has been dunking since she was 13. But unlike her dad, the 6-foot-4 junior is more than just a power player. She can shoot from the outside and score from anywhere on the floor.

Malia Ruud, soph., Chiawana (Washington)

By season's end, there won't be any disputing the dominance of Washington's most productive post player. As a freshman, the 6-2 Ruud averaged 20.1 points, 14 rebounds (six offensive) and 2.3 blocks per game for the Riverhawks and competed for Samoa at the under-18 FIBA Women's Asia Cup in September.

Aurora Sanchez Almon, jr., The Webb School (Tennessee)

Sanchez Almon forms one half of arguably the most dominant post pair in the country alongside Aalyah Del Rosario. The 6-foot-4 Sanchez Almon is an excellent athlete who can run the floor and shoot the 3. The Dominican national team player has already committed to play for Miami.

Clara Strack, sr., Hamburg (New York)

Strack is coming off a huge junior season that will be hard to top, averaging 26.5 points and 16.9 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-4 Virginia Tech signee from the Buffalo area also plays for New York City-based Exodus, one of the best AAU programs in the country.

Adhel Tac, jr., South Grand Prairie (Texas)

Tac was one of the stars of last year's state tournament as a sophomore, and the five-star 6-foot-5 prospect is racking up offers from the top schools in the country as a junior. She led South Grand Prairie to the 6A state title game for the first time in school history and will aim to go one further this year.

Blanca Thomas, jr., Charlotte Catholic (North Carolina)

Thomas led Charlotte Catholic with averages of 14.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game as a sophomore. The 6-foot-5 post enters the season as one of ESPN's top 10 junior recruits in the country regardless of position.

Ciera Toomey, sr., Dunmore (Pennsylvania)

Toomey has the size to play the post (6-foot-4), but she has the passing and shooting skills of a guard. She's comfortable shooting 3s, running the floor and posting up. Whether she plays forward or post or both for North Carolina, she's one of the top-ranked recruits in the country at any position. Toomey is coming off an ACL injury but is expected to play in 2022-23.

Kennedy Ume, jr., McDonogh (Maryland)

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Ume led McDonogh to a 22-4 season and an IAAM championship as a sophomore and then excelled over the summer playing for the gold-medal-winning U17 U.S. national team. Major college programs from South Carolina to Michigan to Notre Dame are lining up for her services.

Lety Vasconcelos, sr., Montverde Academy (Florida)

A three-time member of the Brazilian national team, the 6-foot-7 Vasconcelos signed with Baylor last week. Despite her size, she runs the floor very well and has a soft touch on her shot. She'll try to lead Montverde to its second straight title at the Geico High School Nationals.

J'Adore Young, sr., Greenville (South Carolina)

Young averaged 18 points and 14 rebounds as a junior, and the 6-foot-4 versatile scorer is equally comfortable inside and outside. She can play anywhere from the wing to the post, and she signed last week to play for Mississippi next season.