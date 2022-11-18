Read full article on original website
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
Ole Miss football: 3 potential head coaching replacements for Lane Kiffin
We could soon see a changing of the guard in Oxford. Rumors are circulating after a report on Monday surfaced that Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin is planning on stepping down after the Egg Bowl to take the open Auburn job. Is there truth to this report? It seems...
Saints continue to absolutely disrespect Jameis Winston with quarterback shuffle
The New Orleans Saints have seemingly sunk to a new low in their flagrant disrespect for quarterback Jameis Winston after his recent interview. For years, there’s been an unwritten rule when it comes to NFL starters: those who fought to earn the starting gig should never lose it as a result of injury.
Kirk Herbstreit absolutely slammed Tennessee by picking Vanderbilt to beat them this weekend
ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Vols can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
New context proves Jets player illegally blocked wasn’t even eligible
The New York Jets faced a tough Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots, and there was controversy on if Justin Hardee could’ve stopped it. The Jets held the Patriots to just three points for the entire Week 11 game before rookie Marcus Jones ran an explosive 83-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game to win it.
Should the Detroit Pistons re-unite with this former draft pick?
It’s no secret that the Detroit Pistons are down big right now, and it is likely to get worse before it gets better. They are mired in a lengthy losing streak and still on the road where they haven’t won. They are missing three starters and have no idea when Cade Cunningham is going to return.
Pujols, Verlander voted Comeback Players of the Year
Pujols, honored in the National League, came back to St. Louis for his final season and posted his biggest numbers in years at age 42. The three-time MVP compiled an .895 OPS for the NL Central champions and became the fourth major leaguer to reach 700 career home runs.
Russell Westbrook’s likely next team after the Lakers is revealed
The biggest story around the Los Angeles Lakers all summer was a potential Russell Westbrook trade. While rumors swirled all summer, the Lakers ultimately did not move Westbrook and he entered the season — controversially — in the purple and gold. To be fair, the Westbrook experience has...
Tide soccer’s historic run now one win away from College Cup
Far upper left corner? And with some pace? It takes some guts to fire a penalty kick to that hard-to-reach nether region of the net with that amount of force. Sure it’s way outside the diving reaches of any goalkeeper, but fact is that’s a small sliver of space with the post and crossbar and the air beside and above just waiting to absorb some synthetic leather.
10 moments in the ‘Shoe throughout 100 years
Saturday’s matchup between No. 2 Ohio State (11-0) and No. 3 Michigan (11-0) will mark the final game played in Ohio Stadium for the 100-year anniversary. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.
