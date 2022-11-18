Read full article on original website
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Yardbarker
Colts' mascot did obscene gesture after Jalen Hurts' game-winning TD
The Indianapolis Colts’ mascot may be getting a call from Roger Goodell after Week 11’s action. Indianapolis nearly pulled off the upset Sunday against the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles. After drawing first blood on a Jonathan Taylor touchdown run in the first quarter, the Colts led for roughly 53 minutes of game time. However, the Eagles kept chipping away until quarterback Jalen Hurts rumbled his way in for a go-ahead score with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter. It ended up being the game-winning TD as Philly hung on to win 17-16.
Yardbarker
Cardinals reportedly fire coach Sean Kugler following 'incident' in Mexico City
The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that the Cards let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
Yardbarker
Seahawks QB Geno Smith New $35 Million Contract? - NFL GM
There might not be another player in the NFL that has played their way into a big contract this offseason more than Seattle Seahawks' quarterback Geno Smith. Once considered a potential tank commander by many, Smith is playing at an MVP level and has Seattle firmly in the playoff picture.
Yardbarker
Antonio Brown’s Latest Twitter Rant Suggests Steelers’ QB1 Kenny Pickett Should Take More Chances into Double Coverage Like Ben Roethlisberger Did
If you’re a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers , you’re probably wanting the team to do one of two things at this point: 1) Lose out and get a top draft pick in 2023, or 2) Win out for a shot at the AFC North Title and a chance at the playoffs. At 3-7, Mike Tomlin and his team find themselves in unfamiliar territory, unfortunately facing a losing record by season’s end for the first time since 2003. To make a run, a lot will be asked of rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett, who former Steelers All-Pro wide receiver, Antonio Brown, has some interesting advice for.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Yardbarker
Angels acquire notable outfield slugger in trade with NL team
The Los Angeles Angels continue to make moves this offseason. The Angels announced Tuesday that they have acquired veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee will be getting back righty pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero as well as lefty pitcher Adam Seminaris (a minor leaguer) from the Angels.
Yardbarker
Did Nathaniel Hackett throw Russell Wilson under the bus?
The Denver Broncos made life easier on the Las Vegas Raiders when they threw an incomplete pass on third down late in Sunday’s game, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett seemed to indicate that the mistake was on Russell Wilson. The Broncos were leading 16-13 when they got the ball...
Predicting When The Broncos Will Fire Coach Nathaniel Hackett
The calls for the Denver Broncos to fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett are getting louder and louder to the point that it's basically the only thing anyone has to say about the entire team. But would the Broncos actually fire Hackett during or after one year at the helm? Prior...
Huskies Find Themselves in the Middle of a Bowl Scramble
The UW seems to rate consideration for up to five postseason games.
Yardbarker
REPORT: Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields injury revealed; could be season ending
The Chicago Bears might have a different quarterback next week. Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was injured at the end of the loss to the Atlanta Falcons Sunday. The Bears quarterback was seen carted off the field following the game. Head coach Matt Eberflus said Fields would be day-to-day. It’s possible the Bears could start backup quarterback Trevor Siemian after a report revealed Fields’ injury.
Yardbarker
Stefon Diggs had interesting sideline conversation with Sean McDermott
The Buffalo Bills got off to a very slow start in their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and a mid-game chat between Stefon Diggs and Sean McDermott may have helped the team get things moving in the right direction. Diggs was not targeted until late in the first...
Yardbarker
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Sends Strong Message To Odell Beckham Jr.
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a historic loss in Week 10 on the road against the Green Bay Packers, stalling all of their positive momenta. It was the first time in franchise history that they had lost a game they were leading by 14+ points heading into the fourth quarter. There...
Brittany Mahomes Reveals Pregnancy Update With Baby #2 on the Way
With her due date just around the corner, Brittany Mahomes reveals on her Twitter account a pregnancy update with Baby #2. In a tweet earlier this week, Brittany Mahomes declares, “I am very ready to not be pregnant incase anyone was wondering.” She used a crying-laughing emoji at the end of the sentence.
Yardbarker
Cowboys vs. Giants on Thanksgiving: Odds Have a Heavy Favorite
As the Dallas Cowboys readied to go to Minnesota to face the 8-1 Vikings, the oddsmakers made "America's Team'' a two-point favorite. Even after the failure at Green Bay. On the road. Against a winning foe. And the Cowboys won 40-3. Did the oddsmakers know something? Do they know something...
Yardbarker
Steelers OC Matt Canada Astoundingly Derails 2022 Season By Setting Up Rookie QB Kenny Pickett To Fail
The Pittsburgh Steelers looked like they had turned the corner offensively for 30 minutes against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense was balanced and impressive in the first half with Kenny Pickett finding George Pickens for a touchdown and Najee Harris broke an impressive touchdown run. The Steelers entered the locker room with a 20 to 17 lead and all the momentum in the world. They left Acrisure Stadium with a 37-30 defeat and the offense took a giant leap backwards during the last 30 minutes of the game.
Yardbarker
Andy Reid makes funny admission about game-winning play
The Kansas City Chiefs won another dramatic game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, and it turns out Andy Reid called on a familiar play to beat them. The Chiefs’ 30-27 win had a lot of similarities to Kansas City’s 34-28 overtime victory in Week 15 of the 2021 season. In fact, Reid admitted that the Chiefs used the same play in both games to score a go-ahead touchdown with Travis Kelce.
Yardbarker
Jazz Could Pull Off This Shocking Trade With Pacers
The 2022-23 NBA season has been moving at a high rate of speed and plenty of teams have gotten off to surprising starts. Two of those teams are the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz. Both teams were relatively written off before the start of the season, but everything has changed so far early in the year.
Yardbarker
CBS stops showing Cowboys-Vikings game on national broadcast due to lopsided score
CBS seemingly had one of the best games of the week with the Dallas Cowboys facing the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday’s late window for Week 11. As it turned out, the game was so lopsided that the network had to pull a move that is utterly embarrassing for one of the teams involved.
lastwordonsports.com
Green Bay Packers Defense Not Even Close to Meeting Expectations
Another Green Bay Packers game and another Green Bay Packers loss. Their 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night drops the team to an uninspiring 4-7 record. Some expected the Packers, at the very least, to be contenders for another NFC North title heading into this season. But instead, the Packers turned out to be frauds. There are so many things that have gone wrong with Green Bay. However, the biggest failure, and disappointment, has been the play of the Green Bay Packers defense.
Watch Buffalo Bills players try to escape gnarly snowstorm
The Buffalo Bills were impacted by a crazy snowstorm over the weekend, and players had to persevere through an escape to face the Cleveland Browns. The city of Buffalo, New York was hit with a huge snowstorm over the weekend with more than six feet of snow recorded in some areas. Of course, that’s not so easy for Bills players to escape as they had to evacuate the city and fly to Detroit to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, but fans can watch the experience firsthand through documentation the Bills posted on their YouTube channel.
